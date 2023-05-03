Ana Walshe case: Detective received ransom note after Cohasset mom disappeared, court docs say

Newly unsealed court documents related to the investigation into the murder of Ana Walshe indicate that a detective investigating her disappearance received a ransom note shortly after she was reported missing.

25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint, according to prosecutors

The detective was looking into the missing Cohasset mother’s disappearance when he got a message from a person named “Richard Walker” just three days after Walshe’s name was entered into the National Crime Information Database, according to the documents.

In the note, Walker claimed that he had Walshe with him and that no one would ever find her if he didn’t get the $120,000 that she allegedly owed him.

Police log indicates Ana Walshe’s employer reported her missing before husband

Investigators say they were suspicious of Walker’s message because it didn’t include a timeline to respond to the demand or any contact information.

DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe

25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint

Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife (inset),Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Craig F. Walker/Pool via Reuters, Facebook)

Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment

Brian Walshe appears in court for allegedly misleading police

The dumpsters taken away from Brian Walshe's mothers apartment. Taken to Peabody for investigation

Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears

Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo)

Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe

Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home

Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home

Police investigating Ana Walshe's home

Police investigating outside of Ana Walshe's Cohasset home

Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe

Police investigating Ana Walshe's home

Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe

Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe

The pool that was drained outside the Walshe home

Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe

Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, is charged with her murder. Prosecutors say he dismembered her inside their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say Brian used his son’s iPad to research an array of topics related to getting rid of Ana’s body. He then allegedly disposed of her remains in dumpsters in Swampscott, Abington, and Brockton.

List of 21 Google searches Brian Walshe allegedly made before, after his wife’s death

Brian was indicted last week on three new charges in Ana’s death, including first-degree murder, misleading police, and improper conveyance of a body.

During that court proceeding, prosecutors alleged that Brian believed Ana was having an affair and hired a private investigator to prove her infidelity prior to her gruesome killing.

New surveillance photos were also released that showed Brian purchasing a slew of cleaning products, five-gallon buckets, a high-tension hacksaw, a 48-pack of terrycloth towels, a framing hammer, a Tyvek suit, shoe guards, and 200 disposable rags, and mops at a Home Depot in Rockland and a Lowe’s in Danvers.

Story continues

Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body

Walshe was ultimately taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at his home, seized all digital devices, and uncovered blood. A bone fragment pulled from the hacksaw and blood stains found in a Volvo are being tested for Ana’s DNA, investigators said.

Brian is currently being held behind bars without bail. He is due back in court in August.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW