Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment

Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge.

The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe.

A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News that the 47-year-old will also be facing a charge of improper transport of a body.

He was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation on January 8th.

Brian Walshe is expected to appear in Quincy District Court Wednesday as early as 9 a.m.

Prosecutors are not elaborating on specifically what evidence led to the upgraded charges ahead of the upcoming court appearance.

“I know something horrible happened to her given the evidence we’ve heard about a hacksaw and blood and a knife. I can’t imagine that it was anything peaceful,” said Pamela Bardhi, a friend of Ana Walshe.

Other friends told Boston 25 News they were still processing the news following the major development.

“I never saw this coming,” said Abdulla Almutairi, who calls Ana “his best friend”.

The Cohasset mother of three young boys was first reported missing on January 4th

That was three days after she was last seen at her family’s rental home early New Year’s morning.

Boston 25 News began reporting on Ana’s disappearance on January 5th.

Brian Walshe greeted Boston 25 News Reporter Drew Karedes in the driveway of the family’s rental home that evening but declined to comment on his missing wife.

“I had this pit in my stomach. I knew something was horribly wrong,” said Bardhi.

The disturbing evidence collected in the intensive investigation has been scattered in different parts of the state.

Investigators said they found blood and a knife with blood on it in the basement of the family’s home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway.

Boston 25 News sources have also said that police found a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence at a Peabody transfer station.

That evidence was sent to the Massachusetts State Crime Lab for DNA testing over a week ago.

Story continues

DA: Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, facing murder charge in her death

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW