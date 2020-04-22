Anago Cleaning Systems Recognized Among Top Ranked Franchises Under 50K By Entrepreneur Magazine

Commercial Cleaning Leader Ranked #2

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems today announced it has earned the #2 spot in Entrepreneur magazine's Top 100 Franchises Under $50K. This highly competitive list recognizes the top 100 companies that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends, while reporting the greatest franchise unit growth in North America.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the quality and dynamic franchise growth of our franchise model," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "With a low barrier to entry, our world-class franchise system is accessible to many hardworking entrepreneurs who want to take control of their financial future. Our brand offers this opportunity and is backed by a history of growth, innovative technology, and passion for service."

Entrepreneur's 2020 Top 100 Franchises Under $50K ranking is based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Most recently, Anago ranked as the #14 fastest growing franchise by Entrepreneur magazine. Anago Cleaning Systems' position on the ranking demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and customers.

"Commercial cleaning is reported to be among a very small group of industries that are considered recession-resistant franchises for risk adverse entrepreneurs," added Povlitz. "What we've experienced with global events such as the 2008 financial meltdown and the spread of the H1N1 virus in 2009 is that people turn to franchises that offer essential services still needed despite times of a strained economy. As an industry, we expect to see a similar trend on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 40 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #38 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

