Anaheim man arrested for allegedly trying to lure boy into car

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to lure a young boy into his vehicle in Anaheim.

The suspect was identified as German Reyes Ramos, 46, by the Anaheim Police Department.

On Feb. 13, officers responded to a possible kidnapping on the 2900 block of West Orange Street at around 9:30 a.m.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, told police a man driving a tan-colored SUV had approached him and asked him if he needed a ride. The suspect was holding a “bundle of money” while trying to lure the boy, police said.

The boy ran away and was able to call police to report the incident.

Detectives investigating the case were able to identify Reyes Ramos as the suspect. On Feb. 20, he was arrested in Anaheim.

A tan-colored 2002 Dodge Durango SUV the suspect was driving while being arrested in Anaheim in Feb. 20, 2024. (Anaheim Police Department)

Reyes Ramos was driving a tan 2002 Dodge Durango SUV at the time of his arrest. Authorities believe he was driving the same vehicle when he spoke with the boy.

Detectives believe Reyes Ramos has contacted or attempted to contact other juvenile victims in Anaheim. They are releasing pictures of his vehicle in hopes victims or witnesses may recognize the car.

Reyes Ramos is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

He was arrested on charges of contacting a minor for felonious purposes. He is being held on $300,000 bail. His booking photo was not released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Anaheim Police at 714-765-1623 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

