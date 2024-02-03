Anaheim man charged with multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2018

An Anaheim man has been charged after authorities say he sexually assaulted three women and attempted to attack another.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Sione Vea kidnapped four women he picked up seeking sex and held them against their will at gunpoint. Authorities say Vea sexually assaulted three of the victims, while the fourth was able to break free and escape his vehicle.

Vea has been charged with four felony counts of kidnapping to commit a sexual offense, six felony counts of forcible oral copulation, three felony counts of sexual penetration by force, two felony counts of second-degree robbery, and one felony count each of forcible rape, sodomy by force, assault with a firearm, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense and attempted second-degree robbery.

He also faces special allegations that he used a firearm during the crimes. Vea has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Authorities say the attacks began in 2018 and continued until November of last year, and occurred in various parts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

On Oct. 28, 2018, authorities say Vea approached a woman in Compton wanting sex. They drove a short distance away and Vea allegedly pulled out a gun and sexually assaulted her. He later drove to Long Beach, pulled her out of his car, and is accused of raping her.

The second attack occurred in August of 2021. Authorities say Vea approached a woman in Los Angeles who got into his vehicle and saw that he had a gun. He drove away and is accused of strangling the woman with the intent to sexually assault her and trying to rob her. She managed to break free and get out of his vehicle.

The third happened in October of 2022. Vea is accused of pulling up his vehicle up to a woman in Stanton seeking sex. She got into his SUV and Vea is again accused of displaying a gun, robbing the woman, and sodomizing her.

The latest occurred in November of last year. Authorities say Vea drove up to a woman in Stanton asking for sex. She got into the vehicle and he is accused of pulling out a firearm, robbing her, and driving her to another location. He then is accused of sexually assaulting her.

“Over and over again, women were targeted and attacked by this sexual predator who waited for an opportune time to assault them,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“Sexual violence of any kind will never be tolerated in Orange County, and predators who prey on unsuspecting women for their own sexual gratification will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Vea faces a maximum sentence of 272 years and eight months if he’s convicted on all counts. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Anyone with additional information about Vea’s activities or any other potential victims is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Austin Jones at (714) 647-7106.

