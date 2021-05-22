Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Analog Devices' shares before the 27th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 8th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.69 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.76 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Analog Devices has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $159.36. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Analog Devices paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Analog Devices's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Analog Devices's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Analog Devices is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Analog Devices has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Analog Devices got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Analog Devices's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Analog Devices looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Analog Devices is facing. For example - Analog Devices has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

