Is Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$180 and falling to the lows of US$139. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Analog Devices' current trading price of US$152 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Analog Devices’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Analog Devices

What's The Opportunity In Analog Devices?

Good news, investors! Analog Devices is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $217.25, but it is currently trading at US$152 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Analog Devices’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Analog Devices?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Analog Devices' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 97%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ADI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Analog Devices, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Analog Devices, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Analog Devices, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here