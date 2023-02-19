Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.86 Dividend

It looks like Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Analog Devices' shares before the 24th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.86 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.44 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Analog Devices has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $192.71. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Analog Devices can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Analog Devices paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Analog Devices generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 37% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Analog Devices's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Analog Devices has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Analog Devices an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Analog Devices is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Analog Devices, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Analog Devices for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Analog Devices and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

