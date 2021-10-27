Analysis-The 1970s all over again? Stagflation debate splits Wall St

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar bills
David Randall
·4 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Phil Orlando has not heard this many people mentioning stagflation since he was a financial journalist in the late 1970s, when oil prices were soaring and inflation stood at more than double its current level.

Now the chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, Orlando says stagflation is poised to make a comeback and is piling into shares of companies that can thrive during periods of high inflation and slower economic growth.

"The surge in inflation is not proving to be transitory like the Fed and Biden administration have been telling us,” he said. “It's sticky and sustained when we're past peak growth. That's stagflation."

Consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 5.4% last month, on track for their highest annual gain since 1990, a surge that analysts have pinned on everything from soaring commodity prices to some $5.3 trillion in U.S. fiscal stimulus passed since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, third quarter U.S. economic growth is expected to fall to 2.7%, from the prior quarter's 6.7% rate. [.USGDPA=ECI]

Most economists believe stagflation is far from inevitable, and the Federal Reserve has said rising prices will prove temporary. The S&P 500 is up 22.1% this year and stands near record highs.

(For graphic on stagflation Worries Hover Over U.S. Economy Stagflation Worries Hover Over U.S. Economy - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-MARKETS/STAGFLATION/gdvzyweogpw/chart.png)

Yet many investors are on alert, wary of the corrosive effect that past periods of stagflation have had on asset prices.

Google searches for “stagflation” this month are on track to hit their highest level since 2008, while Goldman Sachs wrote the term is now “the most common word in client conversations.” The number of fund managers expecting stagflation rose by 14 percentage points in October to the highest level since 2012, a survey from BoFA Global Research showed.

"Clearly the deceleration in our economy is shocking and that points to stagflation,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer for Navellier & Associates. "We are going to tighten up all our portfolios because we see us going into a tunnel where [the equity market] gets more nervous and narrow."

Past episodes of stagflation have weighed on stocks. The S&P 500 fell a median of 2.1% during quarters marked by stagflation over the last 60 years, while rising a median 2.5% during all other quarters, according to Goldman Sachs.

Bonds also struggled during the last major stagflationary period, which began in the late 1960s. Spiking oil prices, rising unemployment and loose monetary policy pushed the core consumer price index up to a high of 13.5% in 1980, prompting the Fed to raise interest rates to nearly 20% that year.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury fell in nine of the 11 years leading up to 1982, according to data compiled by Aswath Damodaran, a professor at New York University. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of bonds’ future cash flows.

Orlando, of Federated Hermes, is holding shares of companies that can pass on rising costs to consumers, including energy and industrial firms. Navellier has focused on big-box retailers that own their supply chains, like Target Inc.

DIVIDED OUTLOOK

Many on Wall Street reject comparisons to the 1970s, arguing that the causes of the current bout of inflation are either overblown or likely to fade.

"We think we're at the peak of stagflation concerns," said Scott Kimball, co-head of U.S. fixed income at BMO Asset Management, who believes most of the spending in a potential infrastructure bill - a key worry for inflation hawks - is long term and would not have an immediate economic effect.

Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, expects growth will accelerate as supplies become more readily available and is positioned for Treasury yields to move higher.

“The inflation pressures we expected are here,” he wrote in a recent report. However, “this is not stagflation, and we remain pro-risk.”

Analysts at UBS said that in addition to higher oil prices, stagflation in the 1970s was driven by factors that are less meaningful today, including government price controls that constricted supply.

One wild card is whether the threat of rising inflation will force the Federal Reserve into a more hawkish stance, as the central bank readies to begin unwinding its $120 billion a month government bond buying program. Signs of a faster taper and more aggressive interest rate increases could weigh on stocks.

"If next year you are still sitting with inflation levels like we are and growth hasn't picked up, then you have to think the Fed will act," said Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Backs Al Gore’s Investment Firm in Major CO2 Impact Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm co-founded by Al Gore said the time has come for a fundamental shift in capital allocation if the planet is to avoid cataclysmic overheating.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’

  • China regulator says will step up efforts to build 'civilised internet'

    China will strengthen its efforts to build a "civilised" internet with an eye on reshaping online behaviour and use it as a platform to disseminate new party theories and promote socialist values, the country's cyberspace regulator said. The head of Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Zhuang Rongwen said such efforts were crucial to build a "modern socialist country", given that China had over 1 billion netizens and was the world's largest digital society, according to an article published on the front page of the Study Times newspaper on Wednesday. The Study Times is published by the Central Party School, which trains rising officials in the ruling Communist Party.

  • Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $322.99, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Starbucks (SBUX) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results are likely to reflect robust Americas and international sales.

  • Nike (NKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Nike (NKE) closed at $164.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In October 2021: Microsoft Rallies Before Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off sharply at the end of September and into October, as a stock market correction took hold. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in October 2021 are American Express, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Merck and Microsoft.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • What's in the Offing for CME Group (CME) in Q3 Earnings?

    CME Group's third-quarter revenues are likely to have been aided by clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market data and information services.

  • SpaceX needs to fix toilet problems before weekend launch

    During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor

  • This Little Company Thinks It Can Beat Long Covid

    The mitochondria of certain SARS-CoV-2 patients malfunction, as if their batteries can't hold a charge. A treatment from Axcella Health aims to offer a jump-start.

  • Goldman Backs China Bulls With Its 50 ‘Common Prosperity’ Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has spotlighted 50 China stocks that stand to benefit from President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign, bolstering the view that Beijing’s regulatory shakeup is also bringing opportunities.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Wat

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That No

  • Kansas Supreme Court questions validity of Johnson County judge’s COVID ruling

    In July, a Johnson County judge ruled massive revisions to the state’s emergency management laws unconstitutional.

  • Analyst goes inside Microsoft's Q1 'home run' earnings

    Dan Ives, senior equity analyst at Wedbush, discusses Microsoft's stellar quarter and 'booming' revenue.

  • UN urges G20 to ensure finance sector's climate pledges are solid

    The United Nations called on Wednesday for the world's biggest economies to ensure net zero commitments made by financial institutions were robust, backed by science and ended financing for new fossil fuel projects. The call is the first time the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) has directly given guidance to the G20 on the issue and comes days before the start of crunch climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. In a report for the G20 as it meets ahead of the talks, UNEP FI laid out 11 recommendations for policymakers as they consider how best to oversee the industry efforts to help cut greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century.

  • Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients

    Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has announced a new clinical program investigating AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. Symptoms last for months following recovery from the infection. The treatment prospect will be compared against placebo in about 40 patients in the U.K. twice a day for 28 days starting later this year. AXA1125 is meant to treat chronic fatigue and muscle weakness, some of the most common symptoms of long COVID. The primary goal of the drug is to imp

  • Clamorous students participate in government — by suing it

    Students in Rhode Island are asking a federal appeals court to affirm that all public school students have a constitutional right to a civics education, saying that they aren't taught how to meaningfully participate in a democratic and civil society and that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a symptom of such ignorance. Students nationwide need to know how to participate in the political process, effectively exercise their constitutional rights and learn skills like media literacy to distinguish accurate from false information, their lawyers argue.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat after S&P 500, Dow set record highs

    Stock futures traded little changed Tuesday evening as investors eyed a slew of stronger-than-expected earnings results from closely watched technology companies.

  • Micron Shares Gain as Analysts See Higher Prices From Earthquake

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. shares gained early Monday as the semiconductor maker could wind up benefiting from higher prices for DRAM memory products after an earthquake in Taiwan affected production.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming E

  • Market recap: Tuesday, Oct. 26

    Darren Schuringa, ASYMmetric ETFs CEO, and David Bahnsen, The Bahnsen Group CIO, join Yahoo Finance to break down the day of trading and discuss takeaways from the latest earnings reporrts.&nbsp;