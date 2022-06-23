Analysis-Abortion pills over the counter? Experts see major hurdles in widening U.S. access

A pill of Misoprostol, used to terminate early pregnancies, is displayed in a pharmacy in Provo
Ahmed Aboulenein
·5 min read

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A pill used to terminate early pregnancies is unlikely to become available without a prescription for years, if ever, experts say, as the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court is expected to dramatically curb abortion rights in the coming weeks.

The Biden administration is considering several options to increase access to so-called medication abortions, which can be administered at home, to help women in the many U.S. states that are expected to severely limit or outright ban abortions following the upcoming Supreme Court ruling.

The pill, mifepristone, is used in combination with a second drug called misoprostol to induce an abortion up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy and is heavily restricted - only available through a certified doctor's prescription. Abortion rights activists have stepped up calls to make it available for anyone to buy at pharmacies without a prescription.

Medical and regulatory experts interviewed by Reuters say the process could take years. Drugmakers would need to conduct new studies showing that a consumer can safely use the product based on directions on its packaging, without the guidance of a doctor or other provider.

The two companies that make the pill for the U.S. market have shown no interest in doing so. Should they choose to conduct the research, any approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would become a target for lawsuits from abortion opponents that could delay implementation for years, they say.

"The hard part that I see is getting the evidence or the agreement that no prescriber is needed at all," said Susan Wood, a former Assistant Commissioner for Women's Health at the FDA.

"I personally don't see it happening in the next couple of years," said Wood, now director of George Washington University's Jacobs Institute of Women's Health.

The Supreme Court is due to decide on a new case that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal in the country in 1973. Last month, a leaked draft ruling suggested that a majority of justices back reversing the decision. Should that happen, nearly half of the 50 U.S. states are expected to ban or heavily restrict the procedure - which would dramatically limit access for millions of women.

THE NEXT BATTLE

Access to abortion pills is expected to become the next big battle, as their use is harder to track. The FDA has already made it easier for certified doctors to prescribe the pills by relaxing some restrictions.

The agency now allows doctors certified to prescribe mifepristone to do so after a telehealth visit rather than in-person and patients can receive it by mail, making it easier for women in U.S. states that already restrict its use.

The White House has already considered making abortion pills available online and from pharmacies abroad, with a prescription. However, the importation possibility has already been curtailed by Congress in broader legislation about drug regulation.

An over-the-counter designation would make it much easier for pregnant women to access the pills in states that seek to restrict their use. For example, they could more easily be mailed to a patient from a friend or supporter in a state where they are not banned.

An FDA spokesperson declined to comment on whether over-the-counter use of abortion pills has been considered. A spokesperson for Danco Laboratories, a manufacturer of mifepristone, said that it does not plan to seek over-the-counter approval. GenBioPro, the second maker of mifepristone for the U.S. market, did not respond to requests for comment.

ARE THEY SAFE?

Medication abortion involves two drugs, taken over a day or two. The first, mifepristone, blocks the pregnancy-sustaining hormone progesterone. The second, misoprostol, induces uterine contractions.

When taken together, the pills halt the pregnancy and prompt cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus, in a process similar to miscarriage.

Abortion rights activists say the pills have a long track record of being safe and effective, with no risk of overdose or addiction. In several countries, including India and Mexico, women can buy mifepristone and misoprostol without a prescription to induce abortion.

"Medication abortion really does meet all the FDA criteria for an over-the-counter switch," said Antonia Biggs, associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco's Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences department.

A study by Biggs and colleagues found that the majority of participants would understand a medication abortion over-the-counter label. Biggs said she was not in talks with drugmakers over her research.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute and Susan B. Anthony List, which advocate against abortion, have said that the FDA decision to relax restrictions on mifepristone ignored data on complications and put women at risk.

Others point to the decade-long legal fight for over-the-counter Plan B, a form of emergency contraception taken within days of sexual intercourse to prevent a pregnancy. Approval for women 18 and over was granted in 2006 and for use by women of all ages in 2013.

"There was very strong support that you did not need a prescriber," said Wood, who resigned from the FDA in 2005 over the delay.

"Everybody under the sun agreed except for a small group of people who somehow had an enormous political influence."

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • FDA probes one more infant death potentially related to Abbott baby formula

    Abbott initiated a recall of its baby formula products and closed its Michigan plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants, worsening a shortage among multiple manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues. The FDA said it had previously received reports of nine infant deaths, of which two were associated with the Michigan plant investigation.

  • 2022 Transfer Window: Tracking the latest summer signings

    Which soccer players are switching teams? From the Premier League, La Liga and beyond, heres a list of players on the move this summer.

  • At-home pill sees abortion rates rise to highest on record, new data shows

    The abortion rate was highest in women aged 22

  • UPDATE: 2nd arrest made after Amarillo police find dead juvenile in S Jefferson residence

    A male teen suspect was charged with manslaughter and a second with tampering with evidence after a boy was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home.

  • Calif. anti-abortion activists rally before ruling

    The annual anti-abortion rally in California's capital sounded more like a victory celebration as speakers expressed a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal, a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in America, was finally in reach. (June 22)

  • Chris Pratt Says His Super Mario Bros. Voice Is ‘Unlike Anything You’ve Heard in the Mario World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    According to Chris Pratt, his voice performance as Mario in the upcoming feature adaptation of the Super Mario Bros. video game will be “unlike anything you’ve heard.” Variety got the chance to catch up with Pratt at the Wednesday night premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video series “The Terminal List” (more on that later!) to […]

  • There are conservatives who don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned. Meet one of them.

    My mom and dad had six kids. Mom is a straight-ticket voting Republican. She doesn’t want Roe flipped.

  • The experiences that led these U.S. abortion opponents to activism

    For a Mississippi doctor, it was a glimpse of a fetal arm. For a police officer, it was the treatment of anti-abortion protesters outside a clinic. A Catholic leader was galvanized by the civil rights movement.

  • Arizonans waiting on major abortion rights decision from Supreme Court

    Another slate of decisions has come and gone as Arizonans continue to wait for the Supreme Court to hand down a ruling in a major abortion rights case. ABC15 looks at when that ruling may be announced.

  • North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

    The sale of a couple thousand acres of prime North Dakota farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates has stirred emotions over a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms and raised questions about whether the billionaire shares the state’s values. The state's attorney general has asked the trust that acquired the North Dakota land to explain how it plans to use it in order to meet rules outlined in the state's archaic anti-corporate farming law. “I don't know that it's quite as volatile a situation as some have depicted,” North Dakota Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley told The Associated Press Thursday.

  • Russian rouble firms to 7-year high past 53 vs dollar in Moscow trade

    The rouble jumped on Wednesday to its strongest mark in seven years against the dollar and euro, supported by capital controls, a favourable upcoming tax period and Russia's trade surplus. At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 53.07, earlier strengthening to 52.80, its strongest mark since June 2015. The rouble, which has become the world's best-performing currency this year, is driven by Russia's high proceeds from commodity exports, a sharp drop in imports and a ban on households withdrawing foreign currency savings.

  • Bridgerton 's Simone Ashley on Her Wild Sex Education Intimacy Training That Involved... Snails?

    The Bridgerton star won't return for season 4 of Sex Education

  • “I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

    On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had. I found out like so many people I know did — scrolling through Instagram,

  • Jonathan Bailey on Leading ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 and Passing the Baton to Luke Newton for Season 3

    TheWrap Emmys Magazine: The Netflix series star reflects on the challenges of playing Anthony in the second season

  • MLS's California Clasico at Stanford rescheduled due to nearby fire

    The Edgewood Fire has left thousands without power.

  • No, Our Institutions Didn’t Hold After Jan. 6—Just Look at the GOP

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyIt is increasingly clear that America’s political institutions will not protect our democracy if the GOP regains power.Trump’s impeachment, the (eventual) transfer of power between administrations, and the current House select committee hearings are often cited as examples that our respective institutions can stand their ground and act as a bulwark against right-wing fascism. However, such institutions are only as ethical, productive, and robust as th

  • Meta Abruptly Ends Sponsorship Of US Event Struck With Controversy

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) terminated its sponsorship agreement with the organization planning the federal government’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reports. Meta did not disclose the reasons for the pullout. Internal battle and a discrimination lawsuit filed by ex-female executives plagued the project, WSJ wrote. Meta, which forged the deal in June 2021, was the only corporate on board, to its dismay. Previously Meta looked to review its ti

  • Russia sent dollar-Eurobond coupon payouts to NSD in roubles - Fin Ministry

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian finance ministry on Thursday said it had fulfilled its obligations on two issues of dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) in coupon payments to the National Settlement Depository (NSD). "Thus, obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement that Russia not making payments in the currency of issue did not amount to a default on its foreign debt.

  • Op-Ed: 'To bear arms' didn't always mean what today's pro-gun crowd thinks

    As the Supreme Court nears another decision on guns, Americans should consider how restricted carrying arms in public was in the early days of the country.

  • FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys

    A U.S. Naval reservist who was assigned to an agency that operates spy satellites told an undercover FBI agent that he stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and has espoused anti-government and antisemitic ideologies, federal authorities said in court records unsealed on Thursday. Hatchet Speed was arrested on Wednesday in McLean, Virginia, on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, court records show. The FBI says Speed, whose birth name was Daniel Abraham Speed, is a petty officer first class in the U.S. Naval Reserves and was assigned to the Naval Warfare Space Field Activity at the National Reconnaissance Office.