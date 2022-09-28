Analysis-Alzheimer's drug breakthrough big boost for Roche, Eli Lilly

FILE PHOTO: Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of their offices in San Diego
Natalie Grover
·3 min read

By Natalie Grover

LONDON (Reuters) - The results of a key Alzheimer's drug trial on Wednesday have reignited decades-old hopes that targeting a particular protein helps arrest the progression of the fatal brain disease, giving a big boost to similar studies being run by Roche and Eli Lilly.

Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc said their experimental drug significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in a large trial of patients in the early stages of the disease, a rare positive outcome in a field littered with failure.

The drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, offering the promise of an effective treatment to desperate patients and their families.

The read-out is supportive of a longstanding but controversial theory that removal of sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of people with Alzheimer's can delay the progression of the most common form of dementia, which affects an estimated 55 million people globally.

Nearly all Alzheimer's drugs, including those targeting amyloid, have stumbled in trials.

Dr. Kristian Steen Frederiksen, director of a clinical trial unit at the University of Copenhagen said the latest data was solid evidence that amyloid beta is not just an "innocent bystander" in the development of dementia drugs.

Prospects of other high-profile anti-amyloid drugs currently undergoing clinical trials, including Roche's gantenerumab and Eli Lilly's donanemab, are higher as a result of the Biogen-Eisai data, analysts said.

"Investor expectations (for rival studies) will certainly rise, as very few would assign a likelihood of success >50% for these trials considering the graveyard of past failures," said Daniel Chancellor, healthcare analyst at Citeline.

Late-stage data on gantenerumab is expected by the fourth quarter, Roche said in a statement, saying it was encouraged by the lecanemab data. Lilly's donanemab results are anticipated by mid-2023.

The U.S. drug maker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alzheimer's researchers have suggested success for one or more of the three drugs is likely to invigorate research across the entire field, if the results withstand scrutiny.

Biogen's stock surged 50% in early pre-market U.S. trading while shares of Eisai jumped 17% to the daily limit in Tokyo. Roche shares jumped as much as 6% to a two-month high in early trading, while Lilly stock was up 7.8% before the bell.

AMYLOID HYPOTHESIS

Some researchers, including Frederiksen, are cautiously optimistic about the impact the Biogen, Eisai data has on the likelihood of success for the other two drugs in development.

The three experimental drugs differ in terms of which types of amyloid beta they bind to, and there are differences in trial designs, and potentially safety profiles, he said.

"We've learned lately not to get our hopes up too much," said Tara Spires-Jones, deputy director of the Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh.

Scientists also caution there are many brain changes implicated in Alzheimer's in addition to amyloid, and that some of the other targets being explored are more likely to work for people who have established dementia.

Alzheimer's is a complex disorder, and only targeting amyloid may not be enough, said Miia Kivipelto, professor of clinical geriatrics at the Karolinska Institutet Center for Alzheimer Research.

An individualised treatment approach as is the case with cancer is likely needed, she said.

The so-called amyloid hypothesis has been challenged by some scientists, particularly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's controversial approval of Aduhelm in 2021 based on its plaque-clearing ability rather than proof that it helped slow cognitive decline. The decision came after the FDA's own panel of outside experts had advised against approval.

"This (latest data) will certainly make the strongest proponents of the amyloid hypothesis very happy and may dampen the arguments of the strongest critics," said Spires-Jones.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Josephine Mason and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Is This the First Alzheimer's Drug to Actually Work?

    Biogen and Eisai announced a positive surprise for a closely-watched Alzheimer's drug candidate in a late-stage study.

  • Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial

    There's a new glimmer for hope in the fight against Alzheimer's.

  • Shionogi says COVID pill trial shows reduction in symptoms

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd said on Wednesday its oral treatment for COVID-19 demonstrated a significant reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo in a Phase III trial in Asia. The drug, a protease inhibitor known as ensitrelvir, met its primary endpoint in a trial conducted among predominantly vaccinated patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, the company said in a statement. Shionogi's shares reversed an early decline after the announcement, closing 1.1% higher in Tokyo versus a 1.5 drop in the benchmark Nikkei gauge.

  • Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline in 'historic' breakthrough

    Scientists have hailed a "historic moment" in Alzheimer’s research after a trial identified the first ever drug to reduce memory decline and destroy key proteins associated with the disease.

  • Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations

    One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Wolpe -- whose congregation includes liberal Democrats and hundreds of conservative Iranian Americans -- is far from alone in facing such challenges. In some cases, divisions are becoming more pronounced as midterm election season heats up, leaving clergy to keep the peace while still meeting the spiritual needs of all of their members.

  • Families testify of confrontations with Sandy Hook deniers

    A mother who lost one of her sons in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre testified Tuesday that her biggest fear is that people who believe the shooting was a hoax will harm her other son, who survived the attack at his school. Nicole Hockley and her former husband, Ian Hockley, were the latest family members of the 26 victims of the school shooting to testify at the defamation trial of Alex Jones, where a jury is deciding how much the conspiracy theorist must pay for spreading the hoax lie. Nicole Hockley said she's been called an actress and threatened with violence by people who have written to her that her 6-year-old son, Dylan, either never lived or never died.

  • China's Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over absence

    Chinese President Xi Jinping reappeared on state television Tuesday after a several-day absence from public view that sparked rumors about the 69-year-old leader’s political fortunes. Xi was shown visiting a display at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on the theme of “Forging Ahead into the New Era.” Accompanied by Premier Li Keqiang and other top leaders, Xi, who is also head of the ruling Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, viewed some of the displays and commented on China’s economic progress over the past decade.

  • Saudi Chemicals Giant Sabic Gets New CEO as Al Benyan Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the world’s most valuable chemicals company, named Abdul

  • Mystery gas leaks hit Russia pipelines to Europe

    STORY: Three offshore lines within the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained “unprecedented” damage in one day. That was according to pipeline operators on Tuesday (September 27). Nord Stream 1 and 2 run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, near Sweden and Denmark.Denmark restricted shipping near Nord Stream 2 following the discovery of a leak.Shortly after, Sweden’s Maritime Authority issued a warning of two leaks in Nord Stream 1. The pipeline operator said it was impossible to estimate when the system would be restored to full working capability. It has been a flashpoint in the escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has sent gas prices soaring. While neither pipeline was pumping supplies to Europe at the time of the latest incidents, both contained gas under pressure. Nord Stream 1 started supplying gas from Russia to Germany in 2011 – but flows were halted entirely at the end of August. Nord Stream 2 was built in 2021, but Germany halted its launch days before Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. Giant Russian gas supplier Gazprom declined to comment on the latest incidents. The Kremlin said sabotage could not be ruled out.

  • Bo Nickal continues impressive run, earns UFC contract

    Bo Nickal is one of the top prospects ever signed by UFC.

  • DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard put them at more risk than arriving in a large city

    No one knows why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He hasn’t disclosed why he […] The post DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard put them at more risk than arriving in a large city appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

    There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?

  • Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis: 'I felt sick and the room started to spin'

    Katie Couric's doctor reminded her that she was overdue for a mammogram — which she planned to film until the doctor found a concerning mass.

  • 11 Foods That’ll Boost Your Bone Strength and Joint Health

    Experts break down which vitamins and minerals are essential for strong bones and joints and which foods pack them.

  • Your Risk of Blood Clots Is High for the First Year After You Have COVID-19, Study Suggests

    New research has linked COVID-19 with a higher risk of blood clots for up to a year after having the virus. Here's what you need to know.

  • 25 Facts About Cancer That Could Help You Save a Life

    The word “cancer” can be more than a little scary. And getting a cancer diagnosis can be, too. And for a lot of people, they're left with so many questions. “Patients ask us this question all the time,” says Megan Kruse, MD, a breast oncologist with the Cleveland Clinic. “The diagnosis often ...

  • Op-Ed: Now that the CDC has dropped masking, a plea to doctors and hospitals

    Officials may have given up, but we still need healthcare providers' help.

  • Nurses Are Sharing Little Signals For Patients To Spot That Show A Doctor Or Therapist Won't Be Helpful

    "Ask the nurse about the doctor when it’s just them in the room. If they say something vague like, 'We have very good providers here,' but don’t specifically say anything about your specific provider, that’s a red flag."View Entire Post ›

  • CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency quietly issued the updates as part of an overhaul to its infection control guidance for health workers published late Friday afternoon. It marks a major departure from…