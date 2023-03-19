Analysis-Asset concerns weigh on U.S. regional bank deal talks

FILE PHOTO: First Republic Bank branch in Midtown Manhattan in New York City
David French
·4 min read

By David French

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some U.S. regional banks' efforts to raise capital and allay fears about their health are running up against concerns from potential buyers and investors about looming losses in their assets, five sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp are among the banks that have been speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month amid a flight of depositors, sources have said.

First Republic's shares have fallen 80% since March 8, when the crisis started, while PacWest shares are down 65%.

First Republic declined comment. PacWest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The five sources, who work at or with major banks and private equity firms and examined such deals, told Reuters that they have decided not to participate for now for fear they could be hit with losses in the investment portfolios and loan books.

They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the confidential deliberations publicly.

The investment portfolios where the regional banks have parked the deposits of their clients comprise mainly Treasuries and other securities, such as mortgage bonds.

They are worth less than what the banks value them on their books because of a steep rise in interest rates. Some of the loan books of these banks are also underwater, due to high rates and concerns about an economic slowdown.

The sources said they were reluctant to participate in these deals without a government backstop on the losses or a more favorable outlook on interest rates.

Reuters could not determine whether any banking regulators had been asked by suitors to backstop the portfolio losses and whether they would do so.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which insures deposits and manages receiverships, told banks mulling offers in the auctions for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank on Friday that it was considering retaining some of the assets that are underwater at the failed lenders. Such a backstop, however, is typically reserved for banks taken over by the FDIC.

An FDIC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

LARGE LOSSES

Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc estimated on Friday that unrealized losses on First Republic's investment portfolio represented 37.7% of the cash and stock it set aside to absorb losses and warned it would also be difficult to sell some of its residential mortgage loans without a loss.

"Such a crystallization of losses, if it were to happen, would very materially weigh on the bank's profitability and capital," Moody's said.

One banking executive who studied a deal with First Republic estimated that marking-to-market the California-based bank's mortgage book in an acquisition would spell a large hit for the acquirer.

The government would have to facilitate such a deal, the executive said. It could do so by providing some leeway to the acquirer's leverage ratios that determine the bank's debt levels, or backstop it in other ways, the executive added. The executive was not aware of any such discussions.

Another complication in cutting a deal with regional banks is the uncertainty over the interest rate outlook, said a lawyer who works on transactions involving banks.

The Federal Reserve will decide on Wednesday whether it will raise rates further in its battle against inflation. Those studying deals and trying to assess the future value of regional banks are hoping for clarity on how aggressively the central bank will move to raise rates further, the lawyer said.

MUDDLING THROUGH

It is unclear how long some regional banks can muddle through without a deal.

While new liquidity backstops created by the U.S. Treasury and regulators last Sunday are keeping the regional banks afloat, the crisis has eviscerated their profitability and made it difficult to continue with business as usual, banking analysts say.

Bank of America analysts wrote in a research note on Friday that the $30 billion in deposits that First Republic's major peers moved in solidarity to the troubled bank helped stabilized its funding base but did little for its earnings given the flight of some of its customers.

"Beyond the accounting mark, the ultimate value that a potential buyer will be willing to pay will also be influenced by their assessment of the potential impairment to the First Republic client franchise," the analysts wrote.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Additional reporting by Anirban Sen and Lananh Nguyen in New York and Pete Schroeder in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • What’s Going on With First Republic Bank?

    First Republic Bank shares have been hit hard over the past week following the failures of two large U.S. regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. What happened to First Republic Bank? First Republic was one of the banks to be swept up in the contagion that followed the March 10 failure of Silicon Valley Bank, because of some similarities including their size, their largely wealthy client base and the largely uninsured nature of their deposit bases.

  • Haaland criticized over ‘difficult’ choice on Willow project

    In early March, President Joe Biden met with members of Alaska's bipartisan congressional delegation as they implored him to approve a contentious oil drilling project in their state. Around the same time, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland held a very different meeting on the same topic. Gathering at Interior headquarters a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the White House, leaders of major environmental organizations and Indigenous groups pleaded with Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet member, to use her authority to block the Willow oil project.

  • Pacific West says it has ‘solid liquidity’ with $10.8 billion in available cash Friday

    Pacific Western Bank became the latest bank seeking to reassure investors of its positioning, saying late Friday that it "continues to have solid liquidity."

  • Rick Scott demands answers on NIH funding that went to Wuhan Institute of Virology

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott is calling for more information on how the National Institutes of Health monitors the flow of its federal grant dollars

  • West spotlights North Korea rights abuses; China opposes

    The United States, its Western allies and experts shone a spotlight on the dire human rights situation and increasing repression in North Korea at a U.N. meeting Friday that China and Russia denounced as a politicized move likely to further escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula. China blocked the U.S. from broadcasting the informal Security Council meeting globally on the internet, a decision criticized by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as an attempt to hide North Korea’s “atrocities from the world.”

  • Irvo Otieno died after officers pinned him to the ground for 12 minutes. Now 10 people are charged with murder

    Family says 28-year-old was having mental health crisis when officers pinned him to the ground for 12 minutes, suffocating him. Gustaf Kilander reports

  • Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack

    The Air Force Academy graduate flew combat missions in Afghanistan. He remained on active duty until 1998 and retired from the Air Force Reserve in 2014.

  • UPDATE 1-Bank of America said to buy Signature Bank, tweets Ackman

    Bill Ackman in a tweet on Friday said Bank of America is going to acquire Signature Bank on Monday, without citing the source of information. Unless and until we can protect uninsured deposits, the cost of capital is going to rise for smaller banks pushing them to merge or be acquired by the SIBs. However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Bank of America is not interested in buying Signature Bank.

  • Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed

    Japan and Germany agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely on financial jitters stemming from problems among Western banks while carefully monitoring global markets and economy, a Japanese finance ministry official told Reuters. The agreement came in a 45-minute meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, visiting Tokyo for bilateral government consultations. Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding, raising questions about other weaknesses in the financial system.

  • Week Ahead: Fed Interest Rate Decision, Housing Market, and TikTok Hearing

    There’s a lot heading your way the week of March 20th, 2023. Here’s what investors need to know. After a week of banking turmoil, including the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) failures, the focus will be on the Fed as Fed Chair Jerome Powell weighs whether or not to raise rates amid the recent bank events. But some economists believe that the banking turmoil will force a softer position on rate hikes. What will end up happening? Tune into Yahoo! Finance Live on Wednesday for all things Fed-related. Big week for housing…February’s existing home sales numbers will be released on Tuesday, while new home sales data will be released on Thursday. Also, on Thursday, keep an eye out for TikTok CEO’s first-ever testimony before Congress, as some lawmakers continue to push for a ban on the social media platform. Watch the video above to learn more.

  • Celebrity central bankers are the real culprits in this financial meltdown

    The Bank of England's judgement is again about to be tested. I was going to say, “to destruction”, but that would be tempting fate. The Bank has scarcely covered itself in glory in recent times, so expectations are low. Will it or won't it give way to the panic in financial markets and pause the current cycle of interest rate increases?

  • Mel Stride: ‘Over-50s who return to work are giving something back’

    It is often said that charity starts at home. But if you are over 50, the Work and Pensions Secretary thinks that charity starts with returning to work.

  • Trump Arrives at Tulsa Wrestling Tournament Amid Arrest Speculation

    Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a college wrestling tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, March 18, hours after he said he expected to be arrested in connection to alleged hush-money payments made in 2016.Footage by Rowdy Baribeau shows Trump waving and greeting people at the NCAA Wrestling Tournament at the Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) Center in Tulsa on Saturday.Earlier that day, Trump took to Truth Social to say he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, and called for his supporters to take action. “Protest, take our nation back!” Trump wrote.According to reports, the Manhattan grand jury investigation centers on hush-money payments made in 2016 to two women who alleged that they had extramarital encounters with Trump. He denies their accounts of his infidelity. Credit: Rowdy Baribeau via Storyful

  • U.S. authorities weighing in on possible Credit Suisse-UBS deal: Bloomberg News

    U.S. officials might seek to weigh in on matters which can impact the finals terms of the deal between the banks, according to the report. An official at the Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off.

  • Members of LAPD disciplinary panels say they're excluded because of policing views

    As city leaders mull LAPD's discipline system, focus turns to the civilian arbitrators who decide if an officer accused of misconduct should be fired.

  • Analysis-Financial or price stability? Fed faces calls to pause

    With the U.S. and European banking crisis wreaking havoc in global markets, some financial industry executives are calling on the Federal Reserve to pause its monetary policy tightening for now but be ready to resume raising rates later. Investors are currently pricing a 60% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with the remainder betting on no change. “Go fast and hard on financial stability; go gradual and slow on price stability,” said Peter Orszag, chief executive of financial advisory at investment bank Lazard Ltd. Orszag said the Fed should pause but be ready to hike again gradually as the situation develops.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color

    In the hours after some of Silicon Valley Bank’s biggest customers started pulling out their money, a WhatsApp group of startup founders who are immigrants of color ballooned to more than 1,000 members. One clear theme emerged: a deep concern about the broader impact on startups led by people of color. While Wall Street struggles to contain the banking crisis after the swift demise of SVB — the nation's 16th largest bank and the biggest to fail since the 2008 financial meltdown — industry experts predict it could become even harder for people of color to secure funding or a financial home supporting their startups.

  • Stephanie Reddick Pays Tribute To Late Husband Lance Reddick: “Taken From Us Far Too Soon”

    Lance Reddick’s widow, Stephanie Reddick, took to social media earlier today to pay tribute both to her late actor husband — who died of natural causes on Friday, aged 60 — and to all those who loved him. “Lance was taken from us far too soon,” said Stephanie in a message posted to her husband’s […]

  • Banking contagion more 'psychological' than 'systemic': strategist

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is causing panic through the financial sector and unleashing chaos across the globe. Liz Ann Sonders joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the possibility of contagion spreading within banking sector. Sonders explains how she thinks social media played a role in this week's bank crises saying, "social media can fuel a bank run and everybody is scrambling to try to get the accurate story." All three major indices $DJI, $IXIC, $GSPC closing in the red on Friday, March 14th. Watch the full interview with Seana Smith and Ines Ferre here. Key video moments 00:00:01 - "Social media can fuel a bank run" 00:00:28 - On Fed loans 00:01:28 - Why this isn't like 2008

  • Which Way Will Divided Market Rally Break? UBS-Credit Suisse Talks; First Republic Bank In Focus

    The Nasdaq leads a divided market rally, with the Fed meeting on tap. UBS is in talks to buy Credit Suisse. First Republic Bank also is in focus.