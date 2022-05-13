Analysis: Barnette surge due to GOP self attacks

Analyst: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is surging in the polls because top contenders David McCormick and Mehmet Oz spent months tearing each other down in negative campaign ads. (May 13)

