ANALYSIS: Ben Creighton and Ty Gregorak break down Montana State's last-second win at Northern Arizona (Nov. 5, 2022)

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after spraining his right knee in Game 5, an injury that led to the surprise activation of rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Gurriel. Gurriel collided with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins during a rundown between third base and home plate on Chas McCormick's seven-inning grounder during Thursday night's 3-2 win, taking a knee to his head.