Analysis: Biden overshoots on what's possible in divided DC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER, COLLEEN LONG and JOSH BOAK
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — He was supposed to break through the congressional logjam. End the pandemic. Get the economy back on track.

Days before he hits his one-year mark in office, a torrent of bad news is gnawing at the foundational rationale of President Joe Biden’s presidency: that he could get the job done.

In the space of a week, Biden has been confronted by record inflation, COVID-19 testing shortages and school disruptions, and the second big slap-down of his domestic agenda in as many months by members of his own party. This time, it's his voting rights push that seems doomed.

Add to that the Supreme Court's rejection of a centerpiece of his coronavirus response, and Biden’s argument — that his five decades in Washington uniquely positioned him to deliver on an immensely ambitious agenda — was at risk of crumbling this week.

Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, said Biden’s sweeping promises have collided with the realities of enacting change in a divided Washington where his party has only the slimmest margins of control in Congress.

“I don’t think there’s any way to reach any other conclusion that he’s overshot here,” Engel said. “It’s important to separate the politically possible from the politically desirable.”

Biden's troubles extend back to August, when the administration executed a chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. And the president's professed competence was already under question as migrants multiplied at the southern border with no clear federal plan in sight. It deteriorated further as inflation that was supposed to be “transitory” only intensified at the end of the year.

“I’ve been hired to solve problems,” Biden said last March during his first press conference in office. Yet they’ve proven persistent.

The difficulty of navigating Washington’s vexing partisanship and the unpredictability of the presidency should have come as no surprise to Biden, a senator for more than three decades who also spent eight years as vice president.

Biden is unlikely to get much sympathy from the public for his predicament.

Even with the now widespread protection of vaccination, new scenes of long virus testing lines and sold-out grocery store shelves hark back to the chaotic earliest days of the pandemic and drag down the nation’s psyche.

The administration is going all-out to counter that mindset and demonstrate it's on top of the virus.

A federal website to send free COVID-19 tests to Americans’ doorsteps will launch next week — a speedy turnaround after Biden first announced the initiative in December — but one that nonetheless struck even allies as coming far too late to blunt the winter virus surge that should have been expected. And it was only after months of pressure that Biden finally came around to announcing Thursday that his administration will begin making “high-quality masks” available to Americans for free.

That announcement was overshadowed, on a day that brought nothing but bad news for Biden, by a Supreme Court ruling against the Biden administration's rule requiring large employers to have their workers get vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing. White House officials had always anticipated legal challenges, and many in the administration believe just the rollout of the rule helped drive millions of people to get vaccinated. Still, the ruling stung.

The day also brought new indications that Biden’s voting rights push, like his social spending bill before it, appears to be doomed by a shortage of support in his own party and his inability to attract Republicans. In each case, Biden delivered a lofty speech on the need to get something done and traveled to Capitol Hill to rally his own party, only to be rebuffed.

Both pieces of legislation required all 50 Democratic votes to pass the Senate — and in the case of voting rights, a commitment from those same senators to change the chamber’s rules to allow the bill to pass by simple majority.

But on Thursday, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona didn’t even give Biden the courtesy of hearing his pitch in person before saying she wouldn’t get behind the change. She joined West Virginia’s Joe Manchin in again deflating Biden’s legislative dreams.

The two senators spent just over an hour at the White House on Thursday evening, but it looked nearly impossible to find a path forward for the legislation.

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Michigan, said Biden had cultivated “sky-high expectations when he inevitably cannot meet them.”

“If you want to be FDR,” Meijer added, “it’s probably a prerequisite that you have a mandate. On the same ballot that elected Joe Biden into office, the Dems nearly lost the House.”

Biden's handling of the economy has brought its own set of challenges. The president has presided over record job creation but also over renewed fears of inflation.

Biden tried to tamp down concerns about inflation this summer, insisting that it was the predictable result of restarting the economy after the pandemic and that rising prices would soon fade.

“Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen were expected, and expected to be temporary,” he said in July. “The reality is, you can’t flip the global economic light back on and not expect this to happen.”

But inflation only multiplied as the summer ended and oil prices rose. That prompted the president who has promised a future without fossil fuels to make a record-setting release from the U.S. petroleum reserve to help tamp down the cost of gasoline. Even so, inflation in December reached a nearly 40-year high of 7% annually.

The high prices slashed into public confidence in Biden. Just 41% of Americans approved of his economic leadership last month, down from 60% in March, and below his overall approval rating of 48% in the same poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

At the same time, amid the rise of new COVID-19 variants — first delta and now omicron — Biden’s approval rating on handling the pandemic fell from 70% early in his presidency to 57% in the December survey.

The White House shrugged off the setbacks as a part of the job for a president aims high.

“You do hard things in White Houses,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “You have every challenge laid at your feet, whether it’s global or domestically. And we could certainly propose legislation to see if people support bunny rabbits and ice cream, but that wouldn’t be very rewarding to the American people.”

___

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — Miller, Long and Boak cover the White House for The Associated Press.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reaction from Supreme Court ruling on COVID vaccine-or-test mandate

    Reaction is still coming in following the mixed decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a COVID vaccine-or-testing requirement at large companies, while keeping it in place for health care providers that accept federal Medicare money.

  • Psaki Dismisses GOP Criticism of Biden Atlanta Speech: ‘Clearly Struck A Nerve’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Biden's Tuesday speech calling to suspend the filibuster in order to pass voting legislation, saying that the speech "clearly struck a nerve" in the party.

  • Goodbye 'godsend': Expiration of child tax credits hits home

    For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden's legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support. Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted because the birth parents are recovering from drug addiction. The tax credit, he said, was a “godsend.”

  • 'A dagger in the heart' of Biden's COVID vaccination campaign? Biden has options after Supreme Court ruling

    How can President Joe Biden increase COVID-19 vaccination rates now that the Supreme Court has rejected his workplace rule, even as omicron surges?

  • House committee investigating Jan. 6 subpoenas Meta, YouTube, Twitter and Reddit

    The House committee leading the investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to four major tech companies Thursday. January 6 select committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) sent letters to YouTube parent company Alphabet, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, Reddit and Twitter demanding for those companies to provide additional information on how those platforms were used to organize the day's violent events.

  • Four charged federally in killing of LAPD officer who was shot while house-hunting

    Three men and a woman suspected of taking part in the robbery and murder of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer have been charged with federal racketeering

  • Manchin declares he will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday he will not support efforts from his party to weaken the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold.

  • McEnany sits down with Jan. 6 investigators

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sat down Wednesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, a source familiar confirmed to The Hill. McEnany, who was subpoenaed in November, appeared before the committee virtually. CBS News was the first to report her meeting with the panel.McEnany was subpoenaed alongside former Trump aide Stephen Miller and other White House...

  • Dem Senate candidates rally against “sellout” Sinema

    Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate are now explicitly campaigning against one of their potential colleagues, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — branded by one as a "sellout" for opposing filibuster changes to enact party priorities.Why it matters: It's an evolution of an increasingly popular strategy among Democrats: turning legislative inaction to their advantage by casting themselves as the "50th vote" for programs or the filibuster changes needed to pass President Biden's agenda.Get marke

  • Quietly and over some objections, a national digital vaccine card has emerged

    Whether they realize it or not, about 200 million people in the United States now likely have access to a Covid-19 digital vaccine card.

  • Xi Reshapes China Property Market Paving Way for State Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- For any government, overhauling a nationwide residential real estate market would be risky under the best of circumstances. Chinese President Xi Jinping is attempting it at a time when the economy is slowing, omicron is threatening his zero-Covid policy and relations with the outside world are increasingly fraught.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Sho

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden's COVID rules for businesses

    The Supreme Court stopped the Biden administration from implementing a vaccine-or-test mandate on large businesses, but it did allow a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the country.

  • Doctors defend Fauci from Republican attacks 'motivated by partisan politics'

    Dozens of the nation’s leading medical experts have come to the defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who earlier this week complained during a tense Senate hearing that Republican attacks on his credibility have translated into harassment and misinformation and could lead to violence.

  • COVID-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages as omicron rages

    Two brand-new COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the U.S. are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the omicron wave of infections. While the supply is expected to improve dramatically in the coming months, doctors are clamoring for the pills now, not just because omicron is causing an explosion of cases but because two antibody drugs that were once the go-to treatments don’t work as well against the variant. “This should be a really joyous time because we now have highly effective antiviral pills,” said Erin McCreary, a pharmacist and administrator at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

  • Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

    The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. The court’s orders Thursday came during a spike in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant. The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.

  • GOP senator plans to introduce 'Fauci Act' after clash at hearing

    Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The Fauci Act would require the Office of Government...

  • Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

    Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting ri

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Some House Democrats warn they will tank Biden's big bill if a hefty tax cut for the rich is dropped

    "No SALT, no dice!," tweeted Rep. Josh Gottheimer. Other Democratic lawmakers made similar threats to oppose the stalled package.

  • Psaki gets sarcastic on bitter day: White House could just do 'bunny rabbits and ice cream'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki deployed a colorful bit of sarcasm Thursday to deflect from a question regarding the setbacks that continue to pile up for the Biden administration.