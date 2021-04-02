Analysis: Biden White House tries to craft gun executive orders that can't be undone

U.S. President Joe Biden comments on the shooting in Colorado at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is trying to craft a series of executive actions for President Joe Biden to sign to try to limit gun violence, hoping they cannot be quickly dismantled in court, according to aides and gun safety groups.

Among the measures being considered - and strongly encouraged by activists - is one directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reinterpret existing law on untraceable "ghost guns."

So-called "ghost gun" kits are self-assembled from parts purchased online or at gun shows and are increasingly associated with crimes https://reut.rs/3gx8YzS. But they are not classified as firearms and so can be legally sold without serial numbers or background checks.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has said more than 30% of the illegal weapons it has confiscated in some areas of California are ghost guns.

Changing the designation of such weapons would likely set off an instant legal challenge, as have other attempts to limit gun ownership in recent years, for instance former President Donald Trump's December 2018 ban on "bump stocks."

Two top White House aides, Cedric Richmond and Susan Rice, held a series of meetings early in the Biden administration to begin soliciting views on gun violence policy from safety activists and community leaders. Justice Department officials have met with the gun industry.

Among the topics discussed, according to attendees, were "ghost guns", pushing the DOJ to bring more cases against firearms dealers and manufacturers, limiting exemptions for private sales from background check rules, and alerting local law enforcement when someone fails a federal background check.

Mass shootings last month in Georgia and Colorado have put pressure on the White House to act, as swift legislation is not likely through Congress. Press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Thursday that the administration is looking at executive orders.

Police say the deadly shootings at spas in the Atlanta area and a supermarket in Boulder were carried out by suspects using legally-purchased firearms.

Biden has said the administration is exploring whether he has the authority to take action on firearms made using 3D printers as well as on imported guns.

"We stand ready and all options are on the table," said Amy Hunter, a spokeswoman for the pro-gun National Rifle Association, when asked about the possibility of presidential executive orders.

White House and Department of Justice lawyers are working to anticipate a raft of legal challenges, aides and allies said.

The gun lobby is "a litigious group and will potentially take action in court - but their track record with litigation is remarkably poor," said Nick Suplina, managing director for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund Inc, an advocacy group that works with the administration.

"We're optimistic that we will see action from the White House in the near future."

The Department of Justice needs to create a paper trail to show that any rule change was not abrupt or political, that it has a strong foundation in law, and that officials followed a reasoned and orderly process before making the change, lawyers and activists say.

"They are talking about the levers that they have to address gun violence," said Christian Heyne, vice president of policy at the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, a group that has met with White House. "That's reflected in some of the meetings they had."

The administration is also studying previous legal challenges from the gun industry, like the one that followed Trump's ban on "bump stocks." The devices, which enable semiautomatic weapons to fire in rapid, sustained bursts, were used in the October 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed 60 and wounded more than 400.

The Supreme Court has allowed that ban to go into effect as lawsuits continue in lower courts to try to overturn it.

A group of 18 state attorneys general have called on Biden's Justice Department chief Merrick Garland to close what they consider the legal loophole on "ghost guns" himself.

Absent congressional legislation that cements any U.S. presidents' executive orders or other policies into law, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court could have the final say.

Last June it sidestepped a major gun ruling, however, by dismissing a challenge to restrictions on handgun owners in New York City and also turned down a slew of other cases seeking to expand gun rights.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Heather Timmons and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • "Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

  • Apple to use Tesla battery packs for solar-energy storage facility: report

    Apple Inc. will use Tesla Inc. battery packs to store energy from a solar farm in Northern California, according to a report by The Verge on Wednesday night.

  • Apple Is Building a Massive Battery Storage Project Using Tesla Megapack Batteries

    It's part of the tech giant's plan to become completely carbon neutral for all of its products and its supply chain by 2030.

  • Biden administration plans historic $5bn investment to combat gun violence in hard-hit areas

    Proposal comes as the nation has seen gun violence increase and marks the first time the government has made an effort to address the root causes Janet Molstad holds a sign at the Colorado state capitol during a discussion on gun violence in the wake of the Boulder shooting. Photograph: Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters The Biden administration plans to invest $5bn toward gun violence prevention in the nation’s most hard-hit areas as part of a key infrastructure package announced this week. This investment marks an important step in acknowledging the disparate impact of gun violence and is the first time the government has set aside this much money at one time to address community violence holistically over a multi-year period. “Historically, the federal government’s approach, particularly when faced with surges in gun homicides, is to fund strategies that over-police,” said Paul Carillo, community violence initiative director for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, in a statement. “The Biden administration demonstrated a commitment to addressing the root causes.” series links The proposal comes as America has witnessed a significant increase in gun violence during the pandemic. Los Angeles has recorded an 11-year high in homicides. Philadelphia is seeing one of the highest annual gun violence rates in half a century. Joe Biden has long been a firm advocate for gun control and has called for bans on assault weapons and universal background checks. He has reiterated his resolve after the first high-profile mass shootings of his tenure in the White House. But advocates have long called on the administration to address the less-acknowledged, but more prevalent, incidents of gun violence that plague city streets which are concentrated among Black and Latino communities. Biden’s $5bn proposal would work to create and scale up community-based violence prevention strategies. The money would be allotted over eight years and go toward employing street outreach workers, making violence prevention work sustainable, and giving organizations a steady stream of funds so they can lessen their reliance on competitive one-time grants. Funds earmarked for localities where shootings are surging are meant to help underserved communities rebound from pandemic-related losses and heal from the sustained spike in homicides. The money would also contribute to programs such as summer jobs and training opportunities for those most at risk of being affected by gun violence as a victim or would-be shooter, a White House administrator said. “It’s been a long time coming and we think this plan is a great signal that this work is finally being taken seriously,” said Dr Antonio Cediel, campaign manager for LIVE FREE, a national violence prevention organization. “This creates a whole new set of opportunities. We have to tackle gun violence where it is most concentrated,” Cediel added. “These strategies have track records and we know they work. It’s just a matter of scaling them up.” Cediel was one of 10 gun violence prevention advocates who met with Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, to call for the administration to take dramatic action and focus on the Black and Brown communities that face the highest levels of gun violence. Other advocacy groups, including March for our Lives and Amnesty International, have celebrated the announcement. A statement from Amnesty International USA read, “After years of inaction from the federal government on gun violence, President Biden’s plan to invest in our communities demonstrates hope that those most affected by this violence will receive help.” Everytown for Gun Safety applauded the plan, “This funding will save lives.” We applaud @POTUS for proposing $5B to support community violence prevention programs as part of the #AmericanJobsPlan.For decades, these Black-led organizations have reduced violence with these critically important programs—this funding will save lives. https://t.co/CcWcDMQc2T— Everytown (@Everytown) March 31, 2021 Biden on Wednesday described his infrastructure plan as, “a once-in-a-generation investment in America”. Other proposals include expansive updates to the nation’s roads, water systems, and electrical grids, and – if it passes – could create an estimated 100,000 jobs, Biden said during the plan’s unveiling. “Our infrastructure is crumbling. These are among the highest value investments we can make. We can afford to make them. We can’t afford not to.” Biden said.

  • U.S. affirms "unwavering support" for Kyiv amid rising Ukraine-Russia tensions

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday to affirm the United States’ "unwavering support" for Kyiv amid a rise of Russian-backed separatist aggression in eastern Ukraine.Driving the news: The war in eastern Ukraine, ongoing since 2014, escalated after the Ukrainian military said four of its soldiers were killed during a battle against Russian-backed separatists on March 26, the New York Times reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk Region since Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014.Ukraine and Russia negotiated a ceasefire through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in July 2020.Ukraine's parliament adopted a resolution on Tuesday, acknowledging that the July ceasefire had broken down over a “significant increase in shelling and armed provocations by the armed forces of the Russian Federation," according to the Times.What they're saying: "The Secretary affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea," the State Department said of the conversation between Blinken and Kuleba. John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. was aware of reports from the Ukrainian military of increased Russian troop movements on the eastern border, according to AP.Kirby added that "Russia’s destabilizing actions undermine the de-escalation in tensions that had been achieved through an OSCE-brokered agreement back in July of last year."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • American Airlines is ‘strongly opposed’ to a Texas bill that restricts voting access

    The Fort Worth-based airline opposes a bill that limits voters’ access, which the Texas state Senate passed early Thursday.

  • Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

    A Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night George Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting. David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. “When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.

  • Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party, police said. Militants opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city of Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the “brutal” attack.

  • Dodgers outfielder has home run called back because his teammate had no idea what was happening

    Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run that turned into an out because his Justin Turner got confused

  • Touching photo shows the moment a 98-year-old woman was reunited with her son after a year of quarantine

    Yoshia Uomoto, who lives in a senior living facility in Seattle, was shocked and excited to see her son in person for the first time in a year.

  • Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'

    Chrissy Teigen will grace the front of People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that delves into her evolved definition of beauty, facing racism growing up and her heartbreaking miscarriage last year. On this year’s cover, Teigen appears smiling along with her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with the quote “I’ve learned how strong I am.” The 35-year-old model and cookbook author is married to R&B crooner John Legend, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by the magazine in 2019. Teigen, who is of Thai-Norwegian descent, said she wants to follow her Thai tradition in remembering her son, Jack, who died at 20 weeks of her pregnancy.

  • California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes after L.A. sexual abuse case

    The ruling could pressure Olympic organizations to do more when it comes to protecting young athletes from sexual abuse by coaches.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Derek Chauvin trial brings fresh pain to Eric Garner's mother

    Gwen Carr vows to keep her son's memory alive and to fight for justice for the next generation of Black and brown people.

  • Idlib sanctuary houses more than 1000 cats

    This sanctuary houses more than 1000 catsLocation: Idlib, SyriaErnesto’s sanctuary provides medical care and food for the felinesthat are injured or have been abandoned by their owners(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MANAGER OF ERNESTO'S SANCTUARY FOR CATS, MOHAMAD WATTAR, SAYING:"Ernesto's sanctuary is located across a 2000 square-meter surface that is surrounded with a fence. It includes many sections; medical isolation, new mother ward and another for healthy cats. We offer them the needed services such as medical care, shelter and food."(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) DOCTOR, MOHAMAD YOUSSEF, SAYING:"In the medical section in Ernesto's sanctuary we treat more than 30 animals everyday. More than a 1000 animals are taken care of in the sanctuary. We treat the animals, vaccinate them and treat each case according to respective medical issues."

  • Clemson’s Justyn Ross details injury that almost took football career away — and what’s next

    He missed Clemson’s entire 2020 season after having season-ending surgery in June.

  • Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the three-day lockdown in Brisbane would end at noon local time (0200 GMT), but residents would still be required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions would remain in place. "We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said.