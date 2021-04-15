Analysis: Biden's migrant strategy clouded by Central American graft

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, at the White House
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diego Oré
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Diego Oré

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden wants three Central American countries to crack down on corruption as part of a plan to spend billions of dollars in the region to stem illegal migration.

Yet accusations of graft and authoritarianism dog some of very leaders Biden must work with in Central America, feeding concerns about their desire to clean up government.

Since taking office in January, Biden's administration has pledged to set up a regional task force to fight graft, and threatened to freeze U.S. bank accounts of corrupt officials in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - three countries known as the Northern Triangle that account for much of undocumented immigration to the United States.

With apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexican border at their highest level in two decades, Biden is pursuing a $4 billion plan in Central America.

Washington regards corruption and poor governance, alongside poverty and violence, as key factors behind Central American emigration, and is worried that any U.S. financial aid for the region could fall prey to corruption.

The Biden administration is urging the region's governments to meet targets on combating corruption, to support judicial and electoral independence, and to protect human rights, a U.S. State Department official told Reuters.

Leaders in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador need to oversee "systemic change," the official said.

"We're not going to be able to have a close partnership with governments that are not committed to working against corruption," Brendan O'Brien, acting head at the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador, told Reuters.

The region's record on corruption is patchy.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is himself under investigation by U.S. prosecutors for alleged links to drug cartels and has warned that the allegations could harm international cooperation. He denies any involvement in drug smuggling. His brother was sentenced to life in prison for narcotics trafficking by a U.S. court last month.

To many in Washington, Honduras is the main worry in Central America. Elections to replace Hernandez are due in November but several of the front-runners have already been embroiled in corruption probes.

In El Salvador, the growing concentration of power by President Nayib Bukele, who last year sent troops into the national parliament to pressure lawmakers into approving law and order legislation, also unsettles U.S. officials.

Bukele has criticized Biden's plans as a rehash of the Obama-era Alliance for Prosperity, a regional economic development scheme, which he said failed to yield results.

Last week he ignored a request from the U.S. envoy to the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuniga, for a meeting during a visit to El Salvador.

In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei raised alarms in Washington by appointing his lawyer to sit on the country's highest tribunal, the Constitutional Court.

On Tuesday, Guatemala's Congress refused to swear in a renowned anti-graft campaigner as the new president of the court, leaving it controlled by judges with ties to political parties, corruption scandals and the military establishment.

"It's going to be difficult for the Biden administration to find reliable allies among Central American governments," said Adam Isacson of the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs, a human rights advocacy group.

WORRY

Publicly, the three governments have pledged to eradicate graft. Hernandez's cabinet chief Carlos Madero said Honduras was committed to tackling corruption and would remain a reliable partner for Washington in counter-narcotics.

Guatemala's presidency told Reuters combating corruption was a top priority: not based on "dispositions or conditions from abroad" but because it was "the right thing to do."

El Salvador's government, which did not reply to requests for comment, has promised to clean up public life, launching an internationally backed anti-graft commission in 2019.

But with the Biden administration planning to increase aid to the region and U.S. lawmakers wary about wasting taxpayers' money, Washington will not cut "a blank check" to its governments, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.

U.S. officials say Washington wants to channel support to civil society groups, limiting direct aid to governments.

Still, one U.S. official, who asked not to be identified, expressed concern that NGOs were often not equipped to absorb the millions of dollars Washington wanted to deploy, and that they too required higher levels of transparency.

The United States is considering conditional cash transfers to help address the economic hardships that lead people from the Northern Triangle to trek to the United States, as well as sending COVID-19 vaccines to those countries.

U.S. officials say Central American countries should support a regionally backed and independent anti-corruption commission, similar to ones established in Guatemala and Honduras that were shuttered in 2019 and 2020.

Washington also wants more Justice and Treasury Department officials working in the region to combat crime, and to create a new office for investigating corruption, one U.S. official said.

In El Salvador, Bukele must commit to a clear separation of powers and transparency, the official added.

Corruption is just one factor fueling migration. Governments are also struggling to combat endemic violence by street gangs, and the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Two hurricanes also devastated the region in November.

"The people get poorer and they, the officials in charge, get richer," said 39-year-old Laura Escobar, a Salvadoran who plans to emigrate after losing her job in the pandemic.

(Additional reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador, Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa, Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Dave Graham, Daniel Flynn and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

    France’s parliament passed a security bill Thursday to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse. The bill was approved by 75 votes for and 33 against at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill.

  • 17-foot shark leaves Outer Banks, shows up 2,000 miles east on other side of Atlantic

    Why would a 17-foot shark cross the Atlantic? Experts have a theory.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • Kanye West's $1m Yeezy shoes are 'most valuable to go on auction'

    Kanye West debuted the iconic shoes, now worth an estimated $1m, on stage at the 2008 Grammys.

  • Daunte Wright news - live: Kim Potter’s first court hearing today as demonstrators call for murder charges

    Follow live updates from Minneapolis

  • VP Harris immigration challenge: Aid Central Americans not their governments

    Vice President Kamala Harris faces challenge of working with countries the U.S. needs to stem the tide of migrants but doesn’t see eye-to-eye with.

  • M&S begins legal action against Aldi over Colin the Caterpillar cake

    A High Court claim by the retailer argues its rival's Cuthbert the Caterpillar infringes its trademark.

  • Cable's Broadband Dominance Faces Threats From A Host Of Issues

    Add President Biden's infrastructure bill to what's fueling angst among investors in Comcast stock and other cable TV companies. Some investors already fretted about 5G wireless and Starlink.

  • Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is wildly irresponsible

    Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory recommending they do so "out of an abundance of caution." The reason is a tiny handful of unusual blood clotting events — just six of them, to be precise, out of a total of 6.8 million doses administered in the United States thus far. This is an incomprehensible decision. As Helen Branswell writes at STAT News, every single clotting event involved a woman aged between 18 and 48 with a condition called thrombocytopenia (or low blood platelets). It isn't even clear yet that the vaccine actually caused the clots — the background rate of this particular kind of clotting is about five per million people, per year. Now, of course public health authorities should be vigilant about potential side effects, and they should inform the medical and scientific communities about any troubling data that comes up. It would be understandable to pause a treatment that was just a precaution for some rare disease. But we are still right in the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, and cases are increasing: up from about 55,000 per day in mid-March to 70,000 per day, thanks mainly to an exploding outbreak in Michigan. Deaths are falling, but still coming in at about 750 per day. COVID-19 is a serious disease, even for younger people — indeed, one of the common complications is dangerous blood clots. It might be reasonable to recommend that women under 50, or anyone with thrombocytopenia, get one of the other vaccines while scientists try to figure out what is going on. But pausing all use of the J&J vaccine will certainly prevent many thousands of people from getting vaccinated so long as the pause lasts, and will likely do long-term damage to the reputation of all the vaccines. The anti-vaccine crowd on Fox News is going to to go nuts with this, spreading fear and paranoia and increasing the resistance of Republicans to vaccination. This decision is the opposite of caution. More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripThe GOP's economic confusionCDC panel wants more data before deciding whether to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

  • Machine Gun Kelly 'Is Getting to Know' Megan Fox's Kids with Ex Brian Austin Green: Source

    "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the couple, who have been dating for nearly a year

  • Number of unauthorized immigrants in U.S. steadied over past 2 decades

    Data: Pew Research Center and Migration Policy Institute; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosThe number of unauthorized immigrants in the United States has fallen or flattened after rapid growth in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to estimates by think tanks like the Migration Policy Institute and Pew Research Center.The big picture: The overall number is about 11 million. While the surge of Central Americans trying to cross the border has attracted recent headlines, there has been a steady decline in the number of unauthorized immigrants from Mexico.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.These fluctuations mean the current influx and another in 2019 are more likely to change the demographic makeup of the undocumented population, rather than the overall number, MPI's research director Randy Capps told Axios.Between the lines: In recent years, roughly two-thirds of new, unauthorized immigrants came to the U.S. legally but overstayed their visas — as opposed to crossing the border unlawfully, Capps said.This is especially common among the rising number of unauthorized immigrants from Asian countries.Of note: It's difficult to get an accurate count of the unauthorized immigrant population. Researchers can use slightly different models, which leads to the disparities seen in the chart above.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Sen. Murphy's Law' — April 14, 2021

    Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to talk about his renewed push for gun control legislation now, in the wake of recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Blue Jays closer Merryweather put on IL with oblique strain

    Toronto Blue Jays closer Julian Merryweather has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The right-hander felt discomfort in the left side of his abdomen on his final warmup pitch in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 victory over the New York Yankees. Merryweather entered with two runners on and two outs and threw just two pitches to Aaron Hicks before Gary Sánchez was tagged out in a rundown between first and second base after a pitch in the dirt.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Stewart on 'heartbreaking' health effects for veterans exposed to 'burn pits'

    Activist and comedian says we can't leave servicemembers hanging 'this is the cost of war' on 'The Story'