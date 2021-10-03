Analysis: Black and Hispanic defendants with no priors convicted at higher rates than whites in Connecticut

Hispanic and Black defendants accused of a crime with no prior criminal history were convicted at rates 5% and 6% higher, respectively, than white defendants without any criminal history in 2019 across Connecticut — confirming data that previously highlighted racial discrepancies in the justice system, a new analysis shows.

But the first-of-its-kind data analysis of case dispositions throughout Connecticut courthouses also found that defendants with prior convictions had almost identical rates of conviction, regardless of race. It is the first time analysts have been able to pair criminal history with case dispositions, and they found greater racial disparities typically occur in the judicial system when defendants of color enter the system for the first time.

“What I think we really need to do as a next step is really focus on people who come into the system for the first time without a significant history,” said Ivan Kuzyk, the outgoing director of the Connecticut Statistical Analysis Center who led the study.

The analysis involving criminal history data offers a more detailed picture of those disparities than ever before, according to the report released last week. It is an extension of the now annual review of prosecutorial data in all of Connecticut’s judicial districts mandated by the 2019 police transparency and accountability bill passed by lawmakers in an effort to identify and reduce racial disparities throughout the state criminal justice system.

The aim of the data is to help prosecutors, public defenders and judges better identify how to reduce racial disparities in criminal convictions in a new push to make the state’s justice system more equitable.

But officials also noted the data has its limits and the criminal justice system cannot solve for every way racial inequality still exists across the state. Some disparities are inevitable in the courts when the economic and educational inequality that perpetuate higher crime rates continue to plague Connecticut’s cities, where most of the state’s residents of color live and where more than 60% of all violent crime occurs.

“It’s important to unpack it, because contact with the criminal legal system is impacted by all the things on that list” of systemic racial disparities outside the justice system, Chief Public Defender Christine Rapillo said.

“I think it’s not OK for us just to say we’re doing OK because you can eliminate a lot of the disparity based on conviction. I think it’s incumbent on the system, as people move through the system and we’re training people and we’re thinking about how to make things better, that we’re thinking about ways to account for all of those things when decisions are made.”

The analysis released last week does not address why or how the system should combat those disparities for first-time offenders, but Rapillo and Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo suggested more early intervention counselors and more access to adequate legal representation would improve the number of defendants of color who have access to and successfully complete diversionary programs that allow them to avoid a first conviction.

The prosecutorial data have established that Black defendants are over-represented in most felony and misdemeanor case dispositions, despite Connecticut remaining an overwhelmingly white state, and Kuzyk noted Black defendants are especially over-represented in felony drug and weapons cases. The new analysis pairing that data with conviction history shows that, in 2019, the racial disparity in convictions seems largely contained in the 45% of cases involving defendants with no prior convictions.

Although the findings raise more questions than answers about the root causes of those disparities, it at least allows leaders throughout the judicial branch to sharpen their focus on first-time offenders to better reduce any overall inequality across the system, officials agreed.

That gives Colangelo and Deputy Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Lawlor a much more targeted group of individuals, those entering the criminal justice system for the first time, for whom their teams of prosecutors should focus on creating more equitable outcomes, they said.

The discretion those prosecutors have to consider individuals’ circumstances with their public defenders and defense attorneys is likely to be among the most important ways to address racial inequality across the entire system, Colangelo said. Prosecutors screening those cases who will now know those defendants are most at risk of an unfair outcome should be better able to deploy nolles and dismissals to divert those defendants into treatments or programs, like alcohol education or accelerated rehabilitation, that will give them an opportunity to avoid that first conviction that the data show make them all the more likely to be convicted again.

The entire system also simply needs more data on first-time offenders so that prosecutors and public defenders can better assess the appropriate programs for those defendants, Colangelo said.

“I think we’ve done a lot. I’ve seen a lot of growth ... but we’re just beginning to peel back the onion on this,” Kuzyk said. “The fact that it’s 2021 and it’s the first time anyone put criminal history data together with court outcome data to me is a little embarrassing.

“Our data isn’t collected and used so we can deal with the people who come through the system as human beings and understand them as more than their age, race and gender,” he continued. “Four variables don’t define me anymore than they define anyone who’s in this program.”

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.