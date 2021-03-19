Analysis: New Boeing 787 inspections signal tougher FAA oversight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing plane sits on the tarmac at the Boeing South Carolina Plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, United States
Eric M. Johnson and David Shepardson
·3 min read

By Eric M. Johnson and David Shepardson

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Federal Aviation Administration decision to bring in-house final checks on four Boeing Co 787 jets is the latest signal of the agency's tougher scrutiny of the embattled U.S. airplane manufacturer.

The FAA said late Wednesday it was taking "a number of corrective actions" to address multiple production issues on the advanced carbon-composite twin-aisle aircraft. These include structural integrity flaws and potential safety hazards, it said in an email to Reuters.

"One of the actions is retaining the authority to issue (Airworthiness Certificates) for four specific aircraft," it said. "We can extend the AC retention to other aircraft if we see the need."

The FAA told Boeing of its decision in a January letter reviewed by Reuters.

The move comes as the planemaker has faced tougher scrutiny in the wake of two crashes involving its 737 MAX jet that killed 346 people, triggering a 20-month safety ban that U.S. regulators lifted last November.

A September U.S. House report into the two crashes faulted "grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA."

"With all the accusations of an overly-close relationship between (the FAA) and Boeing, they're eager to emphasize that they're deploying more resources for inspections, exercising more authority, and scrutinizing work more closely," said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with Teal Group.

"We'll likely see more actions like this."

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said last month the agency was holding Boeing accountable and added he "reiterated to Boeing's leadership time and again that the company must prioritize safety and regulatory compliance, and that the FAA will always put safety first in all its decisions."

For most aircraft deliveries, Boeing employees officially designated to act on behalf of the FAA conduct final airworthiness checks before a jet is handed over to an airline.

But over the past several years FAA inspectors themselves have taken over that work on a small number of aircraft as part of its oversight.

The FAA said its latest decision not to outsource the four new checks on the 787s was different from those more routine checks.

"If the FAA is increasing oversight, that says they have been exposed to things that should not have happened," said Peter Lemme, a former Boeing engineer and consultant.

"Boeing is at one strike for sure and maybe two strikes down. If they find something now, it would be infinitely worse."

Boeing said Thursday it was "encouraged by the progress our team is making on returning to delivery activities for the 787 program. We have engaged the FAA throughout this effort."

Last month, the planemaker agreed to pay $6.6 million to the FAA as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years.

The fine stemmed from a 2015 FAA settlement from Boeing, including a $12 million fine, to resolve multiple pending and potential enforcement cases.

Boeing is also working through forensic inspections and painstaking repairs to fix defects embedded in more than 80 parked 787s that have halted deliveries for months.

The inspections and retrofits could take up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, although the final bill depends on how many planes in service and undelivered have issues, an industry source said.

Boeing remains on course to resume deliveries of a number of 787s this month, a second source said.

In January, Boeing took a $6.5 billion charge on its forthcoming 777X mini-jumbo, as the cost of tighter regulation and sagging long-haul demand hit its next flagship development. [PL4N2K232P]

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Renault sees its electric, hybrid car sales doubling in 2021: sources

    France's Renault expects its sales of electric and hybrid cars to more than double to 350,000 in 2021, two sources close to the company said, as automakers battle to get ahead in cleaner driving. Amid tougher emissions regulations, car companies are switching to battery-powered vehicles, a market dominated by U.S. specialist Tesla and Germany's Volkswagen, which is ramping up production and investments. Renault's working hypothesis for 2021, bar hiccups due to a shortage of components such as semi-conductor chips, is for sales of electrified vehicles to reach 350,000, the two sources with knowledge of its internal estimates said.

  • Comic Relief 2021: Daniel Craig and Catherine Tate join star-studded Red Nose Day line-up

    Nan meets 007 in one of the sketches to be shown during this year's Comic Relief fundraiser.

  • Oil steadies but Europe pandemic outlook knocks demand hopes

    Oil prices edged up on Friday, but were still down more than 8% for the week as a new wave of COVID-19 infections across Europe spurred fresh lockdowns and dampened hopes that an anticipated recovery in fuel demand would come soon. Prices plunged 7% on Thursday, falling for a fifth day in a row amid concerns about slowing vaccination programmes in Europe, even if infections have plummeted in the United States, the worst-hit country and biggest crude consumer. Brent crude was up 18 cents, or 0.3%, at $63.46 a barrel.

  • Lordstown Motors accused of fraud in shareholder lawsuit

    A shareholder lawsuit was filed Thursday against an electric truck startup company claiming it has defrauded investors by making spurious claims about the number of preordered trucks and the progress it has made in starting production at a former General Motors plant in Ohio.

  • Biden meets with UN Security Council members to talk climate

    President Joe Biden told the permanent representatives of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the United States will join the international body's Group of Friends on Climate and Society. The group was launched in 2018 with a focus on the impact that national security policy has on climate change. Biden has vowed that the U.S. will consider climate issues in nearly all policy making and has committed to the U.S. cooperating on multilateral efforts on addressing climate change.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. It was the Nasdaq's steepest one-day drop since Feb. 25. The S&P 500 energy sector index tumbled 4.7% as oil prices fell, in part due to worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ontrak, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2021 - OTRK

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ontrak, Inc. ("Ontrak") (NASDAQ: OTRK) between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information ...

  • Chip shortage forces Ford to build some pickups without computers

    Ford's move is likely to tighten inventory of F-Series pickups, the top-selling vehicles in America. Inventories already are tight due to high demand and production losses due to last year's coronavirus-related factory shutdowns.

  • Lamborghini's profits soar during Covid

    The supercar maker saw record profits, partly fuelled by China, set to become its second-biggest market.

  • Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

    A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced. Till Kottmann, 21, remains in Lucerne and has been notified about the pending charges, the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle said in a statement. Kottmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the announcement of the indictment, which came after midnight in Lucerne.

  • Senate Democrats probing Homeland Security response to summer anti-racism protests

    The Democratic-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide more details on how its intelligence office responded to anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon last summer. The committee's Democrats said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, obtained by Reuters, that an internal report issued in January by DHS's legal office identified "significant problems within the intelligence arm of DHS and its involvement in responding to protests in Portland, OR in June and July of last year." Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner and the committee's six other Democrats said the report raised questions about the legality of DHS intelligence operations and the relationship between DHS's intelligence office and federal, state and local government agencies.

  • Russia calls U.S. allegations over Putin-directed election meddling 'baseless'

    Russia on Wednesday described U.S. intelligence allegations that President Vladimir Putin had likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump as baseless. A 15-page American intelligence report, released on Tuesday, added heft to longstanding allegations that some of Trump's top lieutenants were playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against then-candidate Joe Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Uber's UK drivers will be guaranteed minimum wage

    In a major victory for labor unions, Uber's more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be guaranteed the minimum wage.The ride-hailing company's agreement to grant workers rights comes after it lost a groundbreaking Supreme Court case led by two former Uber drivers.It kicked off in 2016, when an employment tribunal ruled that Uber's drivers were entitled leave such as paid holidays.Uber then appealed the case all the way to Britain's top court, which ruled against it in February.On Tuesday, Uber said UK drivers would soon receive those added benefits and receive no less than the minimum wage, which stands at around $12 an hour for those aged 25 years and older.But they're still entitled to fewer rights than those classified as employees, who are also guaranteed sick pay and parental leave.Drivers will also not receive minimum wage during the time they spend waiting for a passenger.That can take up as much as a third of the time Uber drivers spend behind the wheel with the app on, according to several U.S. studies.UK and U.S. labor activists have called on Uber to pay drivers from the moment they log onto the app and become available.But Uber says it can't control what drivers do during that time and whether they're actually working.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.