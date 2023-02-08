Analysis-Brazil central bank autonomy becomes political punching bag for Lula

People walk in front the Central Bank headquarters building in Brasilia
Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram
·4 min read

By Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank newfound independence that was designed to shield it from politics has turned it into a convenient punching bag for the new government that can use it to fire up its leftist base and blame it for economic woes.

Since his Jan. 1 inauguration President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has repeatedly attacked the bank, led by respected economist and financial markets executive Roberto Campos Neto, calling its interest rates excessively high and "shameful" and blaming them for stunting growth.

Further to his left, socialist leader Guilherme Boulos called Campos Neto an agent left in office by Lula's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro to "boycott" the economy.

With the bank's autonomy established by law under Bolsonaro in 2021, its board of directors is no longer changed at the same time when new governments take office, so Campos Neto's term as governor runs until the end of 2024.

Two of his close associates told Reuters that Campos Neto was not considering leaving the bank despite government pressure.

They stressed, on condition of anonymity, that Campos Neto considered the central bank autonomy a crucial institutional gain, and that he played a role in safeguarding it by staying on until the end of his mandate.

Political observers attribute Lula's irritation with the bank to a mix of slowing economic growth and high inflation that could threaten his government's re-election prospects in 2026.

But economists think Lula is putting on an act and see no real danger of him curbing the bank's independence.

"He needs to appease his political base to negotiate more freely later with the central bank," said André Perfeito, chief economist at brokerage Necton.

The bank's benchmark Selic rate is now at 13.75%, and its monetary policy committee has not ruled out further hikes to bring down inflation, which last was 5.87% in mid-January, still far from this year's 3.25% official target.

The committee kept the rate unchanged last week in its first policy decision under the new government, signaling rates would stay high for longer than markets expect due to fiscal risks under Lula.

Soon after taking office, Lula began criticizing the country's official inflation targets a too low. That spurred a rise in longer-term bond yields and weighed on the real, with the Brazilian currency underperforming its emerging market rivals.

Felipe Salles, chief economist of C6 Bank, sees small short-term risks for the independence due to the frictions, but said the government's actual objective could be raising inflation goals.

The official targets are defined by the National Monetary Council, currently comprised of the Finance Minister, Planning Minister, and central bank governor, meaning the federal government has two of the three votes in the committee.

Lula has already argued that the country should pursue its own inflation pattern rather than follow what he called the "European" model, but government officials have played down any possibilities of change.

The mandate of Campos Neto and his current eight directors will expire at different times between now and 2025, and it will be up to Lula to appoint all the replacements, starting with the Monetary Policy and Supervision directors, whose mandates expire by the end of this month.

Lula is expected to appoint a person aligned with his vision to the Monetary Policy position, which plays a major role in monetary policy decisions and oversees the foreign exchange and interest rate desks.

But even if Lula packs the board with people fully aligned with his ideas, Campos Neto and his current directors will retain a majority in the rate-setting committee until the end of the governor's mandate.

Former central bank director Alexandre Schwartsman warned that Lula could indeed ignore Campos Neto's suggestions for rate-setting panel replacements or raise inflation targets.

"If this is the path followed, make no mistake about it, inflation expectations would rise," Schwartsman said.

Former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles, who headed the institution in Lula's first term, suggested the president's talk of the bank's independence was counterproductive.

"The less he talks about the subject, the better one can control expectations and lower interest rates," Meirelles said.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Emerson raises annual sales forecast in bets on automation demand

    The company said it now expects net sales growth of 8%-10%, higher than its previous forecast of 7% to 9%. Companies across North America are rushing to automate their assembly lines amid a shortage of workers, benefiting companies like Emerson that caters to sectors from utility and mining to chemicals and automotive. Emerson has struck a string of deals over the last few years to turn into a provider of automation products and services, and recently disclosed a hostile $7 billion bid for National Instruments Corp to strengthen that business.

  • Biden praises economy, spars with GOP at SOTU, LeBron James' scoring record: 5 Things podcast

    USA TODAY's Joey Garrison recaps the State of the Union, USA TODAY's Jeff Zillgitt gives context for LeBron James' scoring record: 5 Things podcast

  • BP’s Big Shift Could Signal a New Energy Boom

    In stepping up its production of oil and gas, the British energy company is aiming to meet high demand for all kinds of energy—both fossil fuels and the clean varieties.

  • Disney earnings: Investors eager for Iger's plan in first report since CEO's return

    Disney is set to report quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to expect.

  • Kevin McCarthy Repeatedly Shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene During State Of The Union Speech

    The House speaker was unable to control the most extreme members of his caucus on Tuesday night.

  • 'A Sick Puppy': Mitt Romney And George Santos Get Into Tense Exchange At State Of The Union

    The truth-challenged GOP congressman appeared to get into a brief confrontation ahead of President Joe Biden's address to Congress.

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Lauren Boebert Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big White Balloon

    In case you’ve missed it: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Co.), who don’t seem to realize that they are two sides of the same terrible coin, have been very publicly at war with each other for some time now. And that war continued apace on Tuesday with Boebert once again mocking Greene—this time for carrying a large white balloon around the U.S. Capitol all day ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address to symbolize the so-called “Chinese spy balloon” that the military

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • ‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt

    Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon

  • Trump rape case judge is losing patience with defense requests to delay: 'Things keep happening in this case involving your client'

    Trump's new lawyer in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll asked for a six-week delay to the trial, which would push it from April all the way to June.

  • ‘Social Security and Medicare is off the books now?’ — Biden causes uproar over cutting programs during State of the Union

    The president said he’d stop anyone from cutting Social Security and Medicare, ‘but apparently it’s not going to be a problem.’

  • Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore

    REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/KremlinRamzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Rep. Ted Lieu Bursts Newt Gingrich's Balloon In High-Flying Fact-Check

    The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.

  • Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union

    The five sitting Supreme Court justices attending the State of the Union are being joined by two of their predecessors, the first time a retired justice has attended the president’s address in 26 years. Retired Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy, two regular attendees during their years on the bench, have again returned to the…

  • MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU

    MSNBCImmediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and

  • Biden's IRS plans to crack down on waiters' tips

    The Internal Revenue Service is moving ahead with a proposal to crack down on service industry tip reporting in an effort the agency said would provide "certainty to taxpayers."