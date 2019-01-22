Analysis: Breaking down the full video with Covington Catholic students

Disclaimer: The videos in this article contain strong and racially-charged language that may offend some viewers.

CINCINNATI – Video of an incident in Washington, D.C., on Friday involving Covington Catholic High School students, Native American marchers and Black Hebrew Israelites has sparked intense debate about how, exactly, the encounter played out.

Accounts of the episode vary widely and the question of each party's intent has been hotly contested. In an effort to establish a timeline, The Enquirer has reviewed video, shot from different angles, and paired it with interviews and other information to help bring clarity to what transpired.

Multiple groups merge at The Lincoln Memorial

The March for Life, which the Covington Catholic students traveled to Washington, D.C., for, started at 10 a.m. Friday and featured music and a rally. At 1 p.m., the march itself began, ending outside the Supreme Court and Capitol Building. The March for Life events were scheduled to end around 3 p.m.

The Indigenous Peoples March occurred from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rally portion of the event started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m., according to a flyer for the event. The rally took place on Henry Bacon Drive, near the Lincoln Memorial.

The Capitol Building and Lincoln Memorial are on opposite sides of the National Mall, approximately 2.5 miles apart, according to Google Maps.

5 p.m. Friday

According to a Detroit Free Press interview with Nathan Phillips, the indigenous man surrounded by students in the video that sparked the outcry, the incident occurred after 5 p.m., when the Indigenous Peoples March ended.

Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student shown in the video in front of the Native American activist, said in a lengthy statement issued Sunday night: "I arrived at the Lincoln Memorial at 4:30 p.m. I was told to be there by 5:30 p.m., when our busses were due to leave Washington for the trip back to Kentucky. We had been attending the March for Life rally, and then had split up into small groups to do sightseeing."

What the video shows

The initial video, which quickly went viral, showed Sandmann, in a "Make America Great Again" hat, standing very close to and staring at Phillips while Phillips played the drum and chanted. They were surrounded by a larger group of students whose chants drowned out the Native American man.

That video alone only tells part of the story.

A separate video that surfaced over the weekend shows a preceding encounter between the students and a small group of Black Hebrew Israelites, who were also at the Lincoln Memorial.

Occurs at 10:53

In this video, apparently shot by one of the Black Hebrew Israelites, the group of men is seen arguing and talking with a number of people who appear to be involved in the Indigenous Peoples March.

The group of Black Hebrew Israelites also interacted with people who were walking around the area between the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool.

A large group of people gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial behind the Black Hebrew Israelites, as one of the members continues to shout at the crowd. It is not clear from the videos when the Covington Catholic students entered the crowd.

The man then turned around to address the large crowd gathered on the steps.

"A bunch of babies made out of incest," the man said. "You worship blasphemy."

According to Phillips, the Covington Catholic students were observing the Black Israelites talk and started to get upset at their speeches.

At one point the students started a chant, similar to what you would hear from the student section of a pep rally.

