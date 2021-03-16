Analysis: A new British foreign policy for a more dangerous world

Roland Oliphant
·2 min read
The investment in &quot;hard power&quot;, including new aircraft carriers comes as Britain faces up to a more turbulent world. - BAE Systems
The investment in "hard power", including new aircraft carriers comes as Britain faces up to a more turbulent world. - BAE Systems

At the end of the Cold War, the historian Francis Fukuyama infamously declared the "end of history."

Western liberal democracy and free markets, the idea went, had triumphed. From now on. the world would join together in a harmonious march to a democratic, capitalist future.

Today, that prediction seems bitterly naive. And the Integrated Review marks the moment Britain formally admits History only paused.

There are two main drivers for this rethink.

For more nearly half a century, British foreign policy was anchored on two pillars: membership of the European Union and the "special relationship" with the US.

The theory was that those relationships complemented one another, acting as powerful magnifiers of British influence across the globe.

But Brexit has blown that orthodoxy out of the proverbial water.

Because the EU can no longer act as a lever for British power, Britain is to some degree less interesting to the United States.

That was a problem Boris Johnson's government was always going to have to tackle after leaving the EU.

But this is not just about Brexit.

The truth is, the global status quo that Britain has sought to defend since 1945 is crumbling.

Western and American economic and geo-political dominance is being challenged by China, which the Review euphemistically refers to as a "systemic competitor."

Russia has reemerged as "the most acute direct threat to the UK."

Meanwhile, there are more conflicts raging than at any point since the end of the Second World War; the global advance of liberal democracy promised by the end of the Cold War threatens to go into reverse; and the threat of climate change is forcing fundamental changes in the way we live.

Boris Johnson's answer is multifaceted.

First there is the hard power: increasing spending on defence, and a raise on the maximum number of nuclear warheads the UK can hold - symbolically reversing decades of commitment to post-Cold War disarmament.

The commitment to return aid spending to 0.7 percent of GDP after the Covid pandemic will please Tory backbenchers and those who prioritise "soft power."

Then there is the diplomacy: explicitly reaching beyond the European and Atlantic regions to boost alliances with Australia, India, and Japan.

Through it all runs the theme of a grand a new technological revolution and investment in science.

Critics will point out that this 120 page document is rich on rhetoric but short on detail.

Others will say it does not deliver the radicalism that the scale of the challenge demands.

And money is tight: there will inevitably be a gap between capability and ambition.

But in spirit, the document marks an important moment: History is back on, and it could be a rough ride.

Recommended Stories

  • Is fighting a pandemic like fighting a war?

    Two Vietnam War veterans on the similarities between the struggle against Covid and fighting a war.

  • Integrated Review increases Britain’s nuclear weapons stockpile by over forty per cent

    Britain’s nuclear weapons stockpile is to increase by over forty per cent, the Government has announced. The Government’s Integrated Review of defence, security and foreign policy launched on Tuesday, says the UK arsenal will increase from “not more than” 180 warheads to no more than 260. The review also confirmed the Royal Navy will maintain four nuclear-armed submarines, enabling at least one to always be available to fire; the so-called Continuous At Sea Deterrent. The review says the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will continue to keep the nuclear posture “under constant review in light of the international security environment and the actions of potential adversaries”. “We will maintain the capability required to impose costs on an adversary that would far outweigh the benefits they could hope to achieve should they threaten our, or our Allies’, security.” The UK’s nuclear weapons are operationally independent and only the Prime Minister can authorise their use. This ensures that political control is maintained at all times. Since 1969, Britain’s nuclear deterrent has been operated by the Royal Navy. The current fleet of four Vanguard-Class nuclear-powered submarines are due to be replaced by a similar number of Dreadnought-Class boats in the 2030’s. The Dreadnought programme, built by defence firm BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, is expected to cost £31 billion, with an additional £10 billion earmarked as a contingency. Each boat will have 12 launch tubes and will carry around eight Trident D5 ballistic missiles, each with multiple nuclear warheads. A maximum of 40 warheads will be carried on each submarine during a patrol.

  • Dutch PM's poll lead shrinks as election enters 2nd day

    The lead of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative party in polls continued to shrink Tuesday, according to a new survey published ahead of the second day of voting in coronavirus-affected national elections. Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy still retains a lead of some 10 percentage points over its nearest rival, the anti-immigration Party for Freedom led by anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders. According to the respected Peilingwijzer survey, Rutte's party is in line to win between 34 and 38 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament.

  • ‘Book travel as soon as possible.’ Americans are flying again — and soon it could be hard to find cheap airfare

    The number of people who traveled through airports on Thursday neared a pandemic-era record, despite public health officials advising Americans to hold off on non-essential trips.

  • China's on a mission to dominate space internet

    China is ramping up plans for government-sponsored satellites to beam internet from space, taking on U.S. rivals like SpaceX and Amazon in the race to own the next frontier of connectivity.Why it matters: There's growing concern that China is trying to enter the space internet market with the same strategy it used on earth with Huawei and 5G — use a state-backed company to undercut competitors and spread global influence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: China is attempting to launch its own network to rival global competitors.China's "StarNet" would launch 10,000 satellites in the next 5 to 10 years, according to an Asia Times report that cites a publication run by the official China News Service.China intends to build a space infrastructure system for communications, navigation and remote sensing with global coverage as part of its latest five-year plan.The big picture: Faster and cheaper technology has made satellite networks a more viable option for transmitting broadband. There's a huge demand for the service with 4 billion people worldwide lacking broadband access, many of them in hard-to-serve areas, spurring global interest in beaming internet from space.SpaceX is leading the way with its Starlink service, while Amazon's Project Kuiper also is working on a constellation of broadband satellites.The U.K. government is backing satellite broadband provider OneWeb and the European Union has announced plans for its own constellation.What they're saying: "All these countries are doing this because it’s like the wide open frontiers of the 1800s, and the ideas of how best to exploit it are virtually unlimited at this point," said former FCC Commissioner Rob McDowell, who now represents clients in the industry. China's satellite network will be an extension of its telecommunications infrastructure, said Blaine Curcio, founder of Orbital Gateway Consulting who tracks China's space industry. "It's another tool in the toolbox of China building out its version of the splinter-net."Flashback: Chinese telecommunications company Huawei became a global power player by providing low-cost equipment in other countries, prompting national security concerns in the U.S. over the Chinese government's potential access to communications data."The United States companies have a lead in terms of deploying systems, but there's an expectation that the Chinese will deploy systems not seeking to provide service in China, but they're seeking to expand their sphere of influence," Satellite Industry Association President Tom Stroup told Axios. "And just as they did with Huawei equipment, there's the potential to do the same thing with satellite."Our thought bubble: Axios China expert Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian notes that China could potentially use such a satellite network for mass data collection and surveillance of internet traffic.What to watch: China is behind on satellite broadband, but if the Chinese deploy the Huawei playbook of offering cheaper and reliable equipment abroad, the U.S. will need an answer, notes Ainikki Riikonen, a research assistant for the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for New American Security."It would have huge geopolitical benefits for China, especially if they can increase other countries' reliance on it to do installation and upkeep of information networks," Riikonen told Axios.Go deeper: Why Huawei is the United States' 5G boogeymanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia Faces Wheat Trade Disruption Caused by Complex Export Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s complicated wheat export taxes could disrupt trade from the world’s top shipper just as the next crop begins filling silos.The Russian government launched a flat tax on exports last month, which has already helped slow flows. The measures will switch to floating duties weeks before the next harvest, a mechanism announced as part of a series of efforts to safeguard domestic supply and cool food inflation.But the way they’ve been designed means exporters won’t know how much they’ll pay until cargoes actually sail, which is often weeks or months after a deal is struck. That makes it riskier to book advance sales of the coming crop and means some business may fall to rival sellers.“The system itself was not developed to make it all convenient for traders,” said Eduard Zernin, head of the Russian grain exporters union. “On the contrary, its aim is to create inconveniences for them.”Russia is a wheat export heavyweight, aided by low costs and bumper crops in recent years. Top buyer Egypt favored European Union and Ukraine grain in its latest tenders, including rare Romanian cargoes from trader Grain Export, owned by a state-backed Russian company.It’s still early for new-crop trade that references the season that starts in July. And export potential hinges on spring weather and the size of the next harvest.Added to those usual unknowns is the floating duty regime, which requires traders to register export volumes and values with a unit of the Moscow Exchange. The bourse plans to start publishing a price index from the data next month, used to calculate the duties that begin from early June.The tax setup could prompt higher risk premiums and make it harder to compete at large tenders, said Andrey Sizov, managing director at analyst SovEcon.“Everybody’s going to be able to sell spot, but how could you sell wheat forward a month from now not knowing where the tax will be?” said Dan Basse, president of consultant AgResource. “No one’s willing to take that risk.”The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service will fine traders who breach reporting rules. And the government may opt for stricter measures like canceling export-quota volumes for those who fail to disclose sales correctly, Zernin said.The agriculture ministry’s press service didn’t respond to a request for comment. No quotas are set past the current season, although officials have signaled they may become annual.Russia is currently ensuring that all grain isn’t exported, but may consider lifting the shipment measures once the domestic market stabilizes, Interfax cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying Tuesday at a meeting of the State Duma Committee.The publication of the price index from April offers some time for kinks to be resolved, said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX. Grain groups have also appealed to ease some limits.For now, forward sales seem “a huge gamble,” he said.(Adds agriculture minister comments in third-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Allies call on Slovak leader to resign over Russian vaccine

    Two parties in Slovakia’s ruling coalition called on the populist prime minister to resign to open the way for a reconstruction of the government amid a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia's coronavirus vaccine. Richard Sulik, the head of the Freedom and Solidarity party and a deputy prime minister, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s resignation is a “necessary” step for the four-party coalition to survive. “If he doesn't resign, we're ready to leave the government,” Sulik, who is also the economy minister, said.

  • Analysis: Germany bets U.S. will make the best of 'bad deal' Nord Stream gas link

    Germany is betting the U.S. administration will take a pragmatic approach to the Nord Stream 2 project to ship Russian gas to Europe and is pushing for the pipeline's completion in defiance of U.S. opposition, officials and diplomats said. To try to block the $11 billion project, led by Russia's Gazprom, successive U.S. administrations have imposed sanctions on some entities and warned other companies involved in the project about the sanctions risk. President Joe Biden thinks the pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany is "a bad idea for Europe," the White House has said.

  • Mozambique insurgency: Militants beheading children, aid agency reports

    Families tell Save the Children how children as young as 11 are being beheaded by jihadists.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo face customer anger over stimulus checks

    The IRS is now starting to distribute the third round of stimulus checks, worth up to $1,400 per eligible adult and child. But the timing of getting a check may depend partly on a bank's policies, with some customers of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo expressing frustration after the banks said the coronavirus relief payments won't be available until March 17. CBS Los Angeles reports.

  • Huawei CFO lawyer argues new evidence to be submitted

    Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies were in court Monday arguing new evidence should be introduced to the proceedings to help their client fight extradition to the U.S. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

  • On Mexico's Border With U.S., Desperation as Migrant Traffic Piles Up

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The migrants’ hopes have been drummed up by human smugglers who promise that President Joe Biden’s administration will welcome them. Instead, the United States is expelling them back to Mexico, where they wait along with tens of thousands of others hoping to cross. The pressure, and desperation, is quickly building among families stuck in Mexico, as shelters and officials struggle to help them. In the United States, federal authorities are scrambling to manage a sharp increase in children who are crossing the border on their own and then being held in detention facilities, often longer than permitted by law. And the twinned crises on both sides of the border show no sign of abating. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Near the crossing with El Paso, Texas, a group of mothers and fathers clutching their children were sobbing as they walked back into Mexico from the United States on Saturday. They walked unsteadily, in sneakers too loose after their shoelaces were confiscated and discarded along with all their other personal items when they were detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. From his office in Ciudad Juárez, Enrique Valenzuela sprang from his chair, leaving a meeting to run to the bridge to meet the families after his daughter, Elena, 13, spotted them coming. Valenzuela, a coordinator for the Mexican government’s migration efforts in Chihuahua state, knew that if he couldn’t get to them to offer help, organized crime networks who prey on migrants’ desperation to extort or kidnap them for ransom probably would. The migrants — nine adults and 10 children — wiped their tears as Valenzuela drew near. The moment was one of several such scenes of despair and confusion witnessed by New York Times journalists at the border over three days. “The border is closed,” Valenzuela said. “Come with me, I will help.” He led the group to his office near the rusty border wall that separates El Paso from Ciudad Juárez, topped with miles of new concertina wire installed in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration, officials said. Jenny Contreras, a 19-year-old Guatemalan mother of a 3-year-old girl, collapsed in a seat as Valenzuela handed out hand sanitizer. “I did not make it,” she sobbed into the phone as she spoke with her husband, a butcher in Chicago. “Biden promised us!” wailed another woman. Many of the migrants said they had spent their life savings and gone into debt to pay coyotes — human smugglers — who had falsely promised them that the border was open after Biden’s election. Still, the migrants keep coming, and many officials believe the numbers could be bigger than those seen in recent years, after the pandemic and recent natural disasters in Central America wiped away livelihoods. Biden is now directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help manage the thousands of unaccompanied migrant children who are filling up detention facilities after Biden said, shortly after taking office, that his administration would no longer turn back unaccompanied minors. Mexican officials and shelter operators say the number of children, with parents or unaccompanied, is reaching levels not seen since 2018. Late that year, tens of thousands of migrants headed for the border each month, prompting Trump’s administration to separate families and lock them up. Hundreds of children remain separated from their parents to this day. Biden has asked Mexico’s government for help in easing the pileup at the border. So far, Mexico’s response has mostly been to ramp up raids of smuggling rings and to begin sending migrants — most of them from Central America — back home, according to shelter operators in Mexico. The government is also trying to keep more migrants from crossing into Mexico from Central America, as it did during the Trump administration, officials said. A Mexican Foreign Ministry official said the government was within its right to deport migrants in the country illegally but did not comment on whether raids had increased in recent weeks or whether the Mexican government was responding to a U.S. request. At the international bridge on Saturday, Dagoberto Pineda, a Honduran migrant, looked shocked as he discreetly wiped away tears and held his 6-year-old son’s hand. He had thought he was entering the United States, but here he was in Ciudad Juárez, crying underneath a Mexican flag. He asked Valenzuela and New York Times journalists for help: Was he allowed in or not? A massive hurricane hurtled through Pineda’s town late last year, destroying the banana plantation he worked on, owned by Chiquita Brands International. After years of paying Pineda about $12 a day to help fill American grocery stores with fresh fruit, the company laid him off. When coyotes offered him a chance to cross into the United States for $6,000 — more than his annual salary — he took it. Pineda had crossed from Tamaulipas state into southern Texas, where he was detained by U.S. officials for several days. When he was flown 600 miles to a second detention center in El Paso, Texas, he thought his entry into the United States had finally been granted. Instead, on Saturday, Border Patrol agents released him on the Paso del Norte bridge, linking El Paso to Ciudad Juárez, and told him to walk in the direction of the Mexican flags. Over the past week, Mexican officials and shelter operators like the International Organization of Migration said they had been surprised by the Department of Homeland Security’s new practice of detaining migrants at one point of the sprawling border only to fly them hundreds of miles away to be expelled at a different border town. The United States is doing this under a federal order known as Title 42. The order, introduced by Trump but embraced by Biden, justifies rapid expulsions as a health measure amid the pandemic. But cramming migrants into airplanes and overcrowded detention facilities without any coronavirus testing defeats the purpose of Title 42, observers say. Stephanie Malin, a spokeswoman for Customs and Border Protection, said that U.S. authorities had seen “an increase in encounters” but that to adhere to federal guidelines for COVID-19, border officials were “expeditiously” transferring migrants out of their custody. “Trump got his wall, it’s called Title 42,” said Rubén Garcia, founder of Annunciation House, one of the largest shelter networks in the United States, based in El Paso. Still, the new surge of migrants is straining resources throughout the system. Last Sunday, Garcia said, he was left with barely 30 minutes to prepare after being told by the authorities that 200 migrants were about to be deposited at his shelter, none of them tested for COVID-19. “I’m on calls with staffers at the White House and DHS and when I’m on those calls I say: ‘You’re not prepared. You’re not prepared for what is about to happen,’” Garcia said in an interview, using the acronym for the Department of Homeland Security. Across the border, Mexican officials are also ill-prepared to handle the rising number of migrants, with shelters at a breaking point. If Valenzuela’s daughter had not looked up from her book to spot the families crossing the border, all 19 migrants would have been dumped in downtown Ciudad Juárez, one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities, at the mercy of the cartels or human traffickers. The night before, Valenzuela welcomed 45 families with little time to prepare. Under Trump’s Remain in Mexico Policy, which deported migrants to Mexico to wait out their court cases for asylum in the United States, communication and coordination was better between the various organizations operating along the border, shelter operators and Mexican officials said. Biden ended that policy in January and promised to start processing some of the 25,000 migrants enrolled in that program. In recent weeks, hundreds have been let in. Jettner, 29, a migrant from Honduras, is one of those who was allowed in to the United States. After waiting for nearly two years on the border with his wife and two daughters, it took them barely an hour on Friday to be processed and let in. He swiftly went to his sister’s house in Dallas. As he walked up the bridge, leaving Ciudad Juárez behind as he strode toward El Paso, he was confident. “My life is going to change 180 degrees,” said Jettner, who asked that only his first name be used, fearing reprisals for his family back home. “I am going to a place where I will be well and have a decent roof over the heads of my daughters.” Though U.S. officials insist that the border is closed to new migrants, that has not stopped thousands from making the dangerous journey north, most from Central America. Just four months ago, the Filter Hotel shelter in Ciudad Juárez was so empty that they used several rooms as storage. The shelter, run by the International Organization of Migration, now has signs on its door declaring “no space.” Of the 1,165 people the Filter Hotel has processed since early May, nearly 39% were minors, most of them younger than 12, employees said. Its staff often has to shoo smugglers away when they loiter around shelter entrances. Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, 48, and her 23-year-old son, Henry Arturo Menjívar Pérez, who has cerebral palsy, came to the shelter after being expelled from the United States late last month. Shortly after Biden’s inauguration, smugglers began cruising her neighborhood in Honduras for business, falsely putting out the word that the U.S. border was open. Pérez hoped to join her sister in Maryland, and to find work that would help her afford medicine for her son. A coyote charged her $9,000 for the trip — a steeper price than she expected, but it came with the promise she would travel by car and his colleagues would help her carry her son across the border, as he had to leave his wheelchair behind. Her sister wired the money. She and her son embarked on the dangerous trek on Feb. 7, she said. Nearly two weeks later, the smugglers dumped them at the border and said they would have to cross on their own. They managed to cross after hours of effort, but were quickly detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents and expelled back to Mexico. She has decided to return to Honduras, preferring to face poverty rather than risk being killed or kidnapped in Mexico. “I apologize for having tried to enter the United States like this, but it was because of my need and my son’s illness,” she said through her tears. “Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” she said. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pakistan extends delayed T129 helo deal with Turkey — again

    A diplomatic row between the United States and Turkey is continuing to jeopardize a planned procurement by Pakistan.

  • 'Very young, very scared': Migrant children languish in US custody, lawyers say

    As the number of unaccompanied minors at the southern border keeps growing, legal advocates checking on conditions for migrant children held in U.S. custody report many are afraid, unable to contact family members and have limited access to the outdoors. "What we saw this time was a lot of very young, very scared children," Leecia Welch, Senior Director of Child Welfare at the National Center for Youth Law, told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecelia Vega. The children, some as young as one-year-old, were held in a large, crowded tent partitioned by clear plastic, the lawyers said.

  • AstraZeneca boss is in the "hot seat" over vaccine delays, France says

    AstraZeneca's chief executive is in the "hot seat" over delays to deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine shot to European countries and must provide more details of his production plans, France's Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said. AstraZeneca said last week it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the European Union by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

  • Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC

    Police are looking for a man who slashed a college student across the hand as she was walking home in Brooklyn.

  • ByteDance team to develop AI chips as China aims for self-reliance

    Chinese TikTok-owner ByteDance is making plans to develop semiconductors, according to the company's job postings and a source familiar with the situation. The plan is still at an early stage and the company's focus is on Arm-based server-side chips, the person told Reuters. Beijing-based ByteDance has posted a dozen semiconductor-related job advertisements on its official website, based mainly in Beijing and Shanghai.

  • The end of U.S.-Russia collaboration in space

    Russia, the U.S.' long-standing partner in space, is turning to China for its lunar ambitions.Why it matters: The U.S. and Russia have been uneasy partners in orbit for decades, but as the two grow farther apart in space, their rift could reshape the geopolitical landscape above Earth — and on it — for years to come.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We're not going to see the same level of cooperation between the United States and Russia, compared to what we saw in the 1990s ... when Russia was broke, going through an economic catastrophe after the collapse of the Soviet bloc and was desperate," space policy expert Bleddyn Bowen told me.Driving the news: Last week, China and Russia signed an agreement to work together to develop a lunar research station on or orbiting the Moon, allying Russia with a nation many see as in opposition to U.S. interests in space.The memorandum of understanding comes after Russia declined to sign NASA's Artemis Accords governing international cooperation and uses of the Moon, and after a Russian official criticized NASA's plans to build a small space station in lunar orbit.Russia was initially expected to provide an airlock for the small lunar space station, which is part of NASA's plans to land people on the Moon, but now "NASA will be pursuing other options for the provider of the airlock," NASA said in a statement.The backstory: U.S.-Russia space relations began to sour in the early 2010s when Russia annexed Crimea.The two countries' space programs kept them talking via the International Space Station, but since then, Russia's public posture toward the U.S. on space issues changed, experts say."We saw a marked change in how the Russians interacted in multilateral space forums," Brian Weeden of the Secure World Foundation told me. There was "a marked increase in the hostility of their language against pretty much anything the U.S. was proposing."The intrigue: China's space program and industry is booming, with support from the government and a long-term vision of what the nation hopes to accomplish. Russia's star, on the other hand, is fading.Russia is losing a significant source of revenue as SpaceX flies astronauts to the space station, ending NASA's reliance on the Russian-made Soyuz rocket. This partnership with China will allow Russia to work with a nation on the rise when it comes to space, while China gets to take advantage of Russia's established technical acumen. Just as important, if not more, the two powers together will wield geopolitical weight in forming international space policy. As Europe, Canada, Japan and others are already partnering with the U.S. on its Moon plans, this partnership between Russia and China could potentially pull in support from other nations, if the two nations decide they also want partners.What to watch: It's not clear how high a priority the Russia-China lunar research station will have as China works to build its own space station orbiting Earth in the coming years. The division of labor for the two nations hasn't been laid out, and there isn't a clear funding source announced yet.And experts say that the door isn't necessarily closed for the U.S. and Russia to partner with one another in space in the future.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South Carolina’s lone senior to miss NCAA tournament run

    The Gamecocks’ top option of the bench was hurt in the SEC championship game.

  • Denied benefits, Chinese single moms press for change

    Sarah Gao had a busy job. As the head of a 500 million yuan ($76.8 million) investment fund, she was constantly flying across China on business trips. The vast majority are unable to access public benefits, ranging from paid maternity leave to prenatal exam coverage, because their status is in a legal gray zone.