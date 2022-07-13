Analysis: Bruised investors seek shelter in U.S. healthcare stocks

Lewis Krauskopf
·3 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. healthcare companies are gaining favor as investors bank on their ability to weather rocky economic times and the stocks look more reasonably valued than other defensive sectors.

Healthcare has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector over the past month, rising nearly 3% while the broader market has fallen modestly. The group has fallen 8.7% so far this year, less severe than the nearly 20% drop for the benchmark S&P 500 overall.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Global Research are among those favoring the healthcare sector, given that the companies' businesses are expected to hold up better than others should the economy face a downturn.

"We feel like it is one of the last opportunities to play defense at a reasonable price," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital in South Carolina.

Greenwood is overweight healthcare stocks in its large-cap portfolios including shares of Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Pfizer Inc.

How healthcare companies are performing will become more clear in the coming days as second-quarter reports roll in, starting on Friday with UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. healthcare company by market value.

Earnings in the healthcare sector - which includes large drugmakers, medical equipment companies, health insurers and biotech firms - have outperformed in recent recessionary periods. That makes them an attractive target for investors looking for assets that can weather a potential downturn, as recession worries grow amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.

For example, while overall S&P 500 earnings fell for nine straight quarters during the Great Recession in 2007-2009, the healthcare sector posted earnings growth in those periods, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Over the last 25 years, earnings per share for the sector have increased nearly 10% annually compared with 6.6% annual growth for the S&P 500, while producing "much more consistent annual growth relative to the broader market," according to Eric Potoker, U.S. healthcare equity strategist in the CIO office of UBS Global Wealth Management.

“If they have healthcare needs, that is usually one of the last places that people will ration,” Potoker said.

Healthcare also remains relatively more attractive than other so-called defensive stocks based on standard valuation metrics.

Healthcare is trading at 15.7 times forward earnings estimates against its long-term price-to-earnings average of 17.5 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream. That represents a 10% discount.

Meanwhile, other defensive sectors are trading at premiums relative to their historical valuations - with utilities at a premium of over 30% and consumer staples at a 12% premium.

Unlike healthcare stocks, utilities and staples, at 19.4 times and 20.1 times, respectively, are also trading above the 16.1 times P/E ratio of the overall S&P 500.

"We find other traditionally defensive sectors, including utilities and staples, to be expensive relative to the broader market," Tony DeSpirito, chief investment officer of U.S. fundamental equities at BlackRock, said in his third-quarter equity outlook in which he described "an underappreciated opportunity in healthcare stocks."

To be sure, should investors become more upbeat about the economy, that could lead them to leave behind healthcare shares for more cyclically sensitive stocks such as financials or industrials.

Healthcare also for years has faced persistent investor concerns about regulatory changes, particularly related to potential U.S. action to rein in prescription drug prices, which has created a cloud over the stocks. In the coming months, Democrats in U.S. Congress could try to pass a drug-pricing bill, and "biopharma stocks could be volatile if legislation progresses," analysts at SVB Securities said in a note.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Season Brings Another Risk for Stocks—Shrinking Profit Margins

    Revenue for S&P 500 companies is forecast to have risen more than 10% in the second-quarter, but earnings could be up a less impressive 5.5%. Blame shrinking profit margins.

  • Bank of Canada seen set for jumbo 75-bp rate hike as inflation bites

    The Bank of Canada on Wednesday is expected to make its largest interest-rate increase since the late 1990s as the central bank hastens tightening to tackle an overheating economy and runaway inflation. Canada's largest banks all foresee a 75-basis-point increase to 2.25% from 1.5% when the central bank releases its rate decision at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door with its own jumbo-sized hike last month. "The market has priced in three-quarters-of-a-point increase because that's what the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered," said Craig Alexander, chief economist at Deloitte Canada.

  • Ukraine Latest: China Trade with Russia Up, Ukraine Wheat Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Trade between China and Russia increased in the first half of the year in the face of sanctions from the US and its partners to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe death toll from a Russian

  • DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, DexCom (DXCM) closed at $78.05, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day.

  • An Abu Dhabi Fund Is Deploying Its Billions Defying Tech Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- An Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is fast emerging as a white knight for tech firms seeking funds in a volatile market.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationMubadala Investment Co., the $284 billion state-owned fund, is defying a rout in technology valuat

  • Citi sees a surprising stock market rally into year-end

    Citi strategists think the resilience of corporate profits will surprise many later this year.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Asian markets rise ahead of US inflation data

    Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data some worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices rebounded from Tuesday's plunge but stayed below $100 per barrel. Investors worry U.S. and European central bank action to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might derail global economic growth.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Deal to Support CH-53K Aircraft

    Lockheed (LMT) is set to procure one CH-53K containerized flight training device (2F243-2) based on a low-rate initial production configuration to support the CH-53K phase II training system efforts.

  • Fed Likely to Pursue Ultra-Hawkish Policies in July: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five financial stocks with strong long-term growth potential. These are: MTB, JPM, RJF, ACGL and RE.

  • Oil Falls to Three-Month Low as Recession Fears Spook Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled as concerns about a global economic slowdown and growing Covid-19 cases in China reduced traders’ appetite for risk. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationWest Texas Intermediate shed more than 8% to settle under $96 a barrel for the first time

  • JPMorgan Stock Has Lagged Behind Peers. An Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy.

    Citi upgraded shares of the bank to Buy from Neutral on Tuesday, saying the recent pullback in the shares provides a good entry point.

  • Boeing deliveries reach highest monthly level since March 2019

    June's deliveries exceeded the 50 threshold for the first time since March 2019 and included 43 Boeing 737 MAX, which is recovering from a nearly two-year safety crisis, according to new company data. Boeing's shares rose more than 8% as it also confirmed that monthly MAX production had touched a target of 31 airplanes, while cautioning it had yet to be "stabilised" at that level as aerospace faces worldwide supply chain snags. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu estimated that the average second-quarter MAX production rate was 28 per month.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]