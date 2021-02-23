Analysis: Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?

  • New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19
  • FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille
1 / 2

Analysis: Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?

New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19
Marc Jones and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

By Marc Jones and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

LONDON (Reuters) - The $6.2 billion-an-hour rise in the value of world stocks since March was dubbed the "mother of all asset bubbles" by BofA analysts last week - and all of a sudden there is a high-pitched hissing sound.

Electric car doyen Tesla, which raced up 750% in last year's frenzy, skidded into the red for 2021 on Tuesday, hit by a selloff of tech stocks and a plunge in Bitcoin, in which the carmaker recently invested $1.5 billion.

Both are technically in bear markets, defined as down 20% from their latest peaks, although for ultra-volatile Bitcoin which has surged well over 1,000% since March, that was admittedly only a few days ago.

More broadly, Tesla and the bellwether FAAMG quintet - Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google - have seen half a trillion dollars, or around the equivalent of Austria's economy, topsliced off their combined value this year.

Meanwhile ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, a key driver of global borrowing costs, have gone up from just under 0.9% to just shy of 1.4% which, while barely visible in a historical context, is nevertheless a 50% increase.

For UniCredit's Co-Head of Strategy Research Elia Lattuga, the quick rise in benchmark yields represents "a significant risk for equities in general but especially for the parts of market like growth and tech stocks that have seen the sharpest expansion in valuations."

(GRAPHIC - Bubbly assets: Bitcoin to FAANGs: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/dgkvlzayqvb/Pasted%20image%201614091294852.png)

He added that the 80% rise in world stocks since last March's COVID-19 meltdown - at a pace almost 10 times faster than that seen after the 2008 global financial crisis - had been driven by the well over $20 trillion worth of aid provided by governments and central banks.

Since the start of the year, though, the hopes that vaccines will help overcome the coronavirus and curtail the need for so much support have been building.

Tracking the trend in U.S. Treasuries, Europe's still deeply negative German Bund yields are set for their biggest monthly jump in three years, and yields in deflation-plagued Japan are at their highest in more than two years.

There are echoes of the 'taper tantrum' of 2013, when world stocks saw a number of 3-5 percentage point drops as global yields began to climb.

Stocks did recover, though, and were climbing again when U.S. yields topped 3%, and for SEB investment management's global head of asset allocation Hans Peterson, any danger signs from the current rise in yields should also come with caveats.

"I don't see it as a fundamental threat to the markets. But it is up for discussion," he said.

(GRAPHIC - Up and away: global bond yields on the rise: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qzjpqgobnpx/bondyields2302.png)

SPAC-TACULAR

This time, however, as nearly 90% of respondents in Deutsche's Bank most recent money-manager survey concluded, bubbles are building in many market segments.

Bond bubbles, biotech bubbles, Special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) bubbles, shorting bubbles, space travel ETF bubbles. In fact, you have to search pretty hard to find an asset class that hasn't been flagged up.

Ray Dalio co-chief investment officer of the world’s biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater, posted on Monday that around 5% of the top 1,000 U.S. firms were in bubble territory, which while high is well off dot.com boom levels.

Climate change worries also mean anything green has turned red hot.

Tesla's rise has been a staggering 16,000% over the last decade. It is worth the majority of the world's other carmakers combined and even with its drop this month, its shares still trade at 163 times this year's expected earnings.

(GRAPHIC - Meteoric rise of FAANG+TM in last 10 years: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/xegvbwqrkpq/Pasted%20image%201614099482523.png)

It's a multi-storey bandwagon that increasing numbers are climbing on.

GMO's veteran bubblecaller Jeremy Grantham has warned of a massive rise in SPACs - blank check companies that merge with privately-owned firms specifically to float on the stock market - and initial public offerings (IPOs).

SPAC-led Tesla-wannabes seem to emerge almost daily. S&P's Global Clean Energy index has nearly doubled in value over the past year, giving it a valuation of 41 times its companies’ expected earnings.

There were 480 initial public offerings (IPOs) last year, more than the height of dot.com mania. Of that, 248 were SPACs and there have already been over 150 this year according to Spacinsider.com data and plenty with celebrity backers.

Green bonds are roaring too, along with solar, wind and hydrogen stocks. Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power is trading at nearly 65 times its expected revenue having seen its share price surge over 1,000% over the last year.

"These great bubbles are where fortunes are made and lost," Grantham said recently. "...This bubble will burst in due time, no matter how hard the Fed tries to support it."

(GRAPHIC - Global stock valuations surge well above long term averages: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/ygdvzebllpw/Pasted%20image%201614091756897.png)

(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Bitcoin's steep drop drags Tesla, ARK ETFs along for the ride

    A dive in Bitcoin's price spilled onto shares of Tesla Inc, which recently disclosed that it held a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency, and slammed exchange-traded funds holding the stock on Tuesday. Tesla's shares in turn fell 3.3% to $690.59. The drop in Tesla shares hit exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the ARK Innovation ETF, down 4.9%, and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, down 4.3%.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were pummeled on Monday. The automaker's stock decline was likely primarily due to a pullback in the overall market on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla were hit particularly hard.

  • Tesla Stock Drops as CEO Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Tweet Bites Back

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been known to tweet statements that have elicited warnings, and even charges, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Most recently, lawyers warned the...

  • Dow Slips, Nasdaq Dives, Despite Powell Pledge; Apple Falls As Disney Surges; Tesla Fights Back

    The Dow Jones dipped despite reassuring comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Apple stock was falling again, while Disney stock surged. Tesla stock plunged.

  • Monday Told a Tale of 2 Stock Markets

    The stock market was largely down on Monday, although not all of the major market benchmarks reflected those declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gained ground on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) plunged. Energy stocks  were the big winner on Monday, with a key sector benchmark gaining 3.5% on the day.

  • NASDAQ, S&P 500 Tumble as High-Flying Tech Shares Plunge on Valuation Concerns

    The catalysts behind the volatile price action were climbing Treasury yields and the prospects of rising inflation.

  • Analysis: Boeing alters course in speedy response to engine blowouts

    Two years ago, after a second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months, Boeing Co worked behind the scenes to urge aviation regulators not to ground the jet. Its efforts went as far as the White House, with Boeing's then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg calling former U.S. President Donald Trump to assure him the jet was safe. But Saturday's engine failure on a United Airlines 777, which produced jarring footage of an engine on fire and chunks of metal littering a Denver suburb - but no injuries - triggered a very different response inside Boeing.

  • INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or "the Company") (NYSE: QS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, ...

  • The current narrative explaining why tech stocks are getting hammered

    This morning the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is off 2.34% after falling yesterday. Shares of Tesla are off more than 6% today, now mired in a bear-market correction after reaching new all-time highs earlier this year. Apple stock is worth $122.02 per share, down from over its recent highs of more than $145.

  • Facebook and Google 'too powerful' says watchdog boss

    The boss of the UK's competition watchdog says tech giants have too much share of the online ad market.

  • Top Wall St strategist boosts his 2021 S&P 500 target for a second time

    Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub upwardly revised his S&P 500 price target for the second time in two months.

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2021

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow, Tech Stocks Slash Losses On Powell Comments; Nio, Tesla Try To Recover

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 300 points Tuesday, while tech stocks plunged and Bitcoin tumbled. Tesla stock plummeted 13%.

  • The 2 Nasdaq Stocks Investors Feared the Most on Monday

    The stock market showed a big disconnect on Monday, and for a change, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) ended up on the short end of the stick. In turn, they sold off many of their top-performing tech positions, especially those that were best suited to an economy under siege from the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent trends.

  • Shares in Iced-Tea-Maker-Turned-Blockchain-Firm Delisted by SEC

    Long Blockchain Corporation's shares have been ejected from U.S. public markets.

  • Bharti Airtel partners with Qualcomm to drive 5G services in India

    Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Tuesday it will work with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm for 5G services in India, as telecom firms in the world's second-largest wireless market gear up to usher in the latest generation of wireless networks. Airtel, placed second to Reliance Industries-owned Jio by subscribers, said in a statement to stock exchanges that it will use Qualcomm's Radio Access Network platforms, which runs services on the cloud, to roll out 5G networks in the country.

  • Indian vaccine makers say can quickly adapt to tackle variants

    Indian pharmaceutical companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd said on Monday they could quickly rework their COVID-19 vaccine products to fight new variants once their genetic sequence is known. In recent months, India has confirmed the presence of the variants first identified in Brazil, Britain and South Africa, which are believed to explain an upsurge in cases in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Kerala. In all, India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections, the highest number in the world after the United States, and about 156,000 deaths.

  • MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 82% Return On Their Investment

    The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up...