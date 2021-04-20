Bumpy first weeks of Harris' immigration role show challenges of the job

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travels to North Carolina
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(In paragraph 26, corrects to remove reference to El Salvador)

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden entrusted Vice President Kamala Harris in March with leading U.S. diplomatic efforts to cut immigration from Mexico and Central America's "Northern Triangle," experts described the job as both "perilous" and a "political grenade."

The subsequent weeks have shown just how challenging the role will be as the administration seeks to defuse a crisis at the border that Republicans have used to hammer Biden.

Harris has pushed Central American countries to increase troops at their borders and said she plans to visit Guatemala and Mexico, which could happen in as soon as a month.

At a meeting with advisers last week, which focused heavily on anti-corruption efforts, Harris spoke about tackling the root causes of migration that have plagued the region for decades - gang violence, drug-trafficking cartels, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes - with diplomacy.

But thorny issues have already surfaced with the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and unaccompanied children continue to show up at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Representatives for Harris did not comment but cited administration statements on the issue.

To succeed in her task, Harris needs to balance opposing priorities, experts and advisers said.

They include maintaining political distance from Central American leaders while conveying that the United States wants to cooperate, and long-term strategies to fix the underlying reasons people are fleeing those countries as well as small wins that can result in immediate success at home.

Harris is still calibrating the right tone, said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, who recently participated in a meeting Harris convened about problems in the region.

"The tone issue looks at how do you both recognize the need to work with the people in the region and at the same time call attention to some of the real deficits of governance in these countries," Selee said.

The vice president is working with members of Biden's Cabinet and the U.S. special envoy to the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuniga, and having weekly lunches with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a senior White House official said.

She gets updates on the region during the President's Daily Brief and holds regular meetings on Central America with her team, the official said.

The White House's immigration team has shown signs of strain. Roberta Jacobson, the high-profile "border czar," is leaving at the end of the month, the White House said unexpectedly on April 9.

Tensions are also rising between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House over overloaded shelters at the border.

Harris has started working as well with the private sector to expand investment opportunities in the Northern Triangle and with international organizations about strengthening those economies, while overseeing the use and flow of aid and trying to increase ways for asylum seekers to apply from home, the official said.

TOUGH SPOT FOR DIPLOMACY

In what some U.S. experts called a challenge to the Biden administration, Guatemalan lawmakers refused on Monday to swear in a corruption-fighting judge, Constitutional Court President Gloria Porras, who U.S. officials had seen as key to the fight against graft there.

Harris spoke with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on March 30, when he asked her about the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines, officials told Reuters, a question that was not included in the U.S. readout of the call.

On April 5, Guatemala said it was purchasing 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines instead, to inoculate about half the country's population.

Getting vaccines to those countries is an immediate way to show that the United States cares, said Selee, adding it was high on their list "because it is key to restarting economic life."

An administration official said it was not politically tenable to assure vaccine supplies to other countries before inoculating every American. A spokeswoman for Harris declined comment on the issue.

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, who won a landslide victory in 2019 on a pledge to root out corruption but has faced criticism from rights groups for what they see as autocratic leanings, criticized the U.S. strategy after Harris' new role was announced.

"A recycled plan that did not work in 2014 will not work now," he wrote on Twitter.

In March, a U.S. court sentenced the brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to life in prison for drug trafficking. There is also a U.S. Senate bill proposing sanctions on the Honduran president for corruption.

Harris "must keep a distance from the Honduran government right now," said Lisa Haugaard, co-director of the Latin America Working Group, who attended last week's meeting with Harris.

Harris has not yet spoken with Bukele or Hernandez.

EARLY 'WIN' CRITICIZED BY SUPPORTERS

Her deal with Honduras and Guatemala to increase troops at their borders to stop people from fleeing - which the White House announced on April 12, is already being criticized by aid groups.

"Restricting people from fleeing for their lives is not a win, it is illegal," said Noah Gottschalk, the global policy lead for Oxfam America. "We are concerned this will lead to human rights violations by security forces."

A representative from Oxfam participated in last week's meeting.

Harris' focus on diplomacy, not the way that asylum seekers are treated at the border, is a hard political sell at home, for Republicans and Democrats, experts said.

"Democratic voters do not care as much about diplomatic maneuverings as they do about the handling of migrants at the border and that is how they will ultimately judge Harris," said Jennifer Piscopo, associate professor of politics and Latin American studies at Los Angeles-based Occidental College.

"It will be hard to separate her from what is happening at the border."

(Story in paragraph 26, corrects to remove reference to El Salvador)

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden thinks sending aid to Central America will solve our border problems. It won't.

    Biden may send $4 billion in aid to Central American nations, but the chances of it improving life — and stopping the flow of immigrants — are low.

  • Prosecutors' challenge in Capitol riot probe: The Oath Keeper who didn't go inside

    The Justice Department faces challenges in seeking to prosecute Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes because he stayed outside the building.

  • 'Beyond seriously:' Donald Trump (again) teases another presidential run in 2024

    "I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously," former President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity about running for president in 2024.

  • Driver plows through basketball game to break it up, striking a child, NC deputies say

    She drove around, cursing and waving a knife, cops say

  • Fact check: Minnesota police association covering Chauvin's defense, not Trump

    The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is funding Derek Chauvin's legal fees, not former President Donald Trump.

  • Mexican president to propose extension of welfare programs to curb migration

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he plans to propose his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden an extension of one of his key welfare programs to Central America to help curb immigration. "What I want to propose is that the program Sembrando Vida is implemented in Central America," Lopez Obrador said in a video message from Palenque in southern Mexico. One of Lopez Obrador's key welfare programs, Sembrando Vida aims to provide Mexicans with work and support the country's agriculture.

  • Moderna's mRNA technology could help in the decades-long search for an HIV vaccine

    "We had such a spectacular outcome with coronavirus that we absolutely need to embark on this platform and test it," a veteran HIV researcher said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial verdict live: Jury resumes deliberations as Biden ‘praying for George Floyd’s family’

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • The Fire-Gutted USS Bonhomme Richard Is Officially Out of the Navy

    The mighty amphibious assault ship is off to Texas for scrapping.

  • U.S. Republicans spotlight AOC PAC's contributions to vulnerable House Democrats

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -At least four moderate Democratic lawmakers have returned contributions from a political action committee formed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that Republicans said had signaled they endorsed their party's most liberal policies. The Republican Party's congressional campaign arm launched a website on Monday calling on more than two dozen Democrats, some from highly competitive districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, to give back $5,000 donations from the fundraising effort started last year by Ocasio-Cortez. At least three Democrats who were not on the list had already refunded contributions made in March by the end of the month, campaign finance records at the Federal Election Commission show.

  • WH issues warning to Russia over Navalny's health

    The White House issued a stark warning to Russia Monday regarding the deteriorating health of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Press secretary Jen Psaki said there would be "consequences" for Moscow if Navalny dies. (April 19)

  • Maxine Waters offers right-wing alternative universe for Chauvin trial

    Data: Stanford Cable TV News Analyzer; Chart: Axios VisualsWhile Fox News has largely ignored the Derek Chauvin trial compared to competitors, conservative media seized on comments from Rep. Maxine Waters over the weekend, making it the single biggest trial storyline on social media since it began on March 29, according to NewsWhip data provided to Axios.Why it matters: The data shows that for conservative America, the story in Minneapolis is being used as a way to highlight the aggression of protesters rather than the police killing of a Black man.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The three biggest stories on social media about the trial since it began all came this weekend, all from conservative media, all reacting to Waters’ comments on Saturday night.Sunday was the biggest day of engagement around the trial since it began.7 of the top 10 stories during this period came from conservative publishers, all nodding at the prospect of protestor violence.The big picture: Conservative media is otherwise looking away from the trial on TV. Data from the Stanford Cable News Analyzer shows that Fox News has spent 4.2 minutes this month covering the trial, compared to 51.7 minutes from CNN and 40.7 minutes from MSNBC.Driving the news: Waters said last weekend that protestors need to "get more confrontational" if Chauvin were acquitted, prompting swift outcry from conservatives.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Waters incited violence and plans to introduce a resolution to censure her, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called to expel Waters from Congress.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech as vaccines run short

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's government has approved a 45.67-billion-rupee ($610 million) grant for COVID-19 vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to boost production capacity as infections spread at record speed, its finance minister said. Of the total, SII, the world's biggest maker of vaccines including the AstraZeneca shot, will get 30 billion rupees ($400 million), Nirmala Sitharaman told news channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday. The central government is struggling to meet demand from many states for the vaccine amid an exponential increase in coronavirus cases around the country of 1.3 billion people.

  • IBM Shares Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares jumped in extended trading after the company reported its biggest revenue gain in eleven quarters, driven by demand for cloud services and suggesting Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna’s turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit.Sales increased 1% to $17.7 billion in the three months ended Mar. 31, the Armonk, New York-based company said Monday in a statement. That beat the $17.3 billion analysts had forecast, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.IBM reported first-quarter revenue growth in three of its five business segments, including Cloud and Cognitive Software, which saw a sales increase of 3.8% from a year earlier to $5.4 billion. The Global Business Services unit, which includes consulting, and the Systems unit, which includes hardware and operating systems software, also posted year-over-year sales increases.April marks a full year at the helm for Krishna, who took over as CEO from Ginni Rometty with plans to focus on artificial intelligence and the cloud to revive growth after years of stagnation. Krishna has reorganized the 109-year-old tech giant around a hybrid-cloud strategy, which allows customers to store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Total cloud revenue increased 21% to $6.5 billion in the first quarter.Krishna said he is “confident” IBM will deliver revenue growth in the second quarter and the rest of the year. “We will exit 2021 in a stronger position than we started,” he said on a conference call after the results were released.The shares increased as much as 4.9% in late trading, after closing at $133.12 in New York. The company has gained 5.8% so far this year compared with an increase of 11% for the S&P 500.Krishna attributed “increasing client adoption of our hybrid-cloud platform,” as well as growth in software and consulting, to helping the company “get off to a solid start for the year.”Last October, Krishna spun off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company, which will be called Kyndryl and be based in New York. The division, currently part of IBM’s Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. The unit, IBM’s biggest, has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. It was one of only two of IBM’s units to see revenue decline in the first quarter, with sales down 1.5%, to $6.37 billion. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.IBM also said revenue from Red Hat, which it bought in 2019 for $34 billion, gained 17% in the first quarter.Earnings excluding some costs were $1.77 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.65. Gross margin was 47.3%, compared with the 47.2% analysts expected.(Updates with CEO comments in the fifth paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove reference to Cloud and Cognitive Software being the biggest unit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • J&J COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects - CDC

    The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said on Monday. U.S. health regulators called for a pause in administering the J&J vaccine last week due to reports of serious brain blood clots in six women under age 50 who received the shot out of some 7 million vaccinated with it in the United States. "We are encouraged that it hasn't been an overwhelming number of cases but we're looking and seeing what's come in," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Monday news briefing.

  • ‘Good jobs for every worker’: Kamala Harris makes pitch for American Jobs Plan in first major policy remarks

    VP makes pitch for ‘good jobs for every worker’ as Biden meets with lawmakers to push $2 trillion infrastructure plan

  • Woke culture 'infecting schools,' turning education into indoctrination: 'Woke Inc.' author

    Author of 'Woke Inc.' Vivek Ramaswamy argues critical race theory could have legal repercussions, and discusses the difference between education and indoctrination

  • Toddler survives truck’s deadly 250-foot plunge down rugged cliff, California cops say

    The 1-year-old was in a child seat, rescuers say.

  • South Carolina teen advances to Top 9 on ‘American Idol’ with Willie Nelson song

    “If you keep this up, you’ll be on the road for a very long time.”

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Natalie Wood in a Cutout Mini Dress In 1968

    The actor wore this currently-trending look on a beach in St. Tropez.