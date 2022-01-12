Analysis-Buy the bounce? Investors watch valuations, technical levels to decide

FILE PHOTO: A trader watches his chart while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
David Randall
·3 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As stocks attempt to climb back from a brutal sell-off, investors are watching a variety of metrics to decide whether to buy the rally or brace for more declines.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 1.4% on Tuesday, a day after falling more than 10% from its Nov. 19 record close during intraday trading before rallying at the end of the session.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury have risen by 20 basis points this month in anticipation of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and stand near their highest level since January 2020. Growth and tech stocks can be particularly sensitive to higher yields as they threaten to erode the value of future cash flows.

"We are entering a period where you will see really dramatic leadership shifts and volatility" in the equity market as the Fed prepares to raise rates, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

A look at historical valuations shows there may be more downside ahead for tech and growth stocks.

The price-to-earnings multiple of growth companies stands 15 points higher than that of so-called value stocks, compared to a long-term average of six points, wrote Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a recent report.

The Russell 1000 Growth index is down 3.8% year-to-date, while the Russell 100 Value which tracks the shares of banks, energy firms and other comparatively cheap, economically sensitive stocks, is up 1.4%.

UBS expects the broad market to rise, with a year-end price target of 5100 on the S&P 500, some 8.2% above where it closed Tuesday.

Still, “investors will have to be nimble in 2022, and be aware of any outsize exposure they may have to growth stocks,” Marcelli wrote.

Others are less bullish. Analysts at BofA Global Research said the nearly 2% decline that the S&P 500 experienced in the first five trading days of January bodes ill for its performance for the rest of the year.

The S&P 500 finishes the year higher nearly 75% of the time, delivering an average return of around 11%, when the first five trading sessions of the year are up.

When the first five sessions are down, the year is up just 52% of the time, with an average return of 1.77%, BoFA’a analysts said in a report. The S&P 500 - where tech-focused stocks have a heavy weighting - rose nearly 27% in 2021 and is down 1.1% so far this year.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, meanwhile, warned that a “significant sell-off is coming,” in the face of a more hawkish Fed, calling for a pullback of 10% or more by the end of February.

Alarming signs include a sharp rise in global bond yields that has dulled the attractiveness of equities and an 80% jump in margin debt among individual investors over the past two years, they said in a recent note.

“Equity exposure is at historic highs which means that an equity drawdown will overshoot to the downside,” wrote Eric Johnston, the firm’s head of equity derivatives and cross asset.

Analysts at Bespoke Investment Group are watching technical levels. They noted that the QQQ exchange traded fund, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, closed in “extreme oversold” territory on Friday, a sign that the index could hit a short-term bottom. Since 1999, the Nasdaq 100 has gained 4.9% in the six months following an "extreme oversold" reading, according to Bespoke.

Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at the Leuthold Group, believes expected strong earnings over the next two quarters are likely to make any market sell-off short-lived

"Whether a correction is happening now or later this year, it will probably be met by solid company fundamentals," he said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Ireland is expected to lift restrictions on the movement of people who have been in close contact with someone suffering from COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated with a booster and have no symptoms. * Russia warned on Tuesday it could face a "very intense" rise in cases of the Omicron variant in the coming weeks and authorities preparing for a new wave of infections said they would make more hospital beds available in Moscow.

  • Bulgaria's daily coronavirus infections at record high

    New cases, on the rise since the beginning of the year, surpassed a previous peak set in late October, when the European Union's least vaccinated member state grappled with the Delta variant. At present, Bulgarians have to wear masks indoors and on public transport and show a health pass, given to people who are vaccinated, recovered or who have tested negative for the virus, to get into restaurants, cafes and shopping malls and gyms. A new centrist government that took office last month has appealed to vaccine-sceptic Bulgarians to get inoculated and offered a one-time cash reward of 75 levis ($43.59) to pensioners who opt to get fully vaccinated or take a booster.

  • Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $44.51, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Is Lucid Group's Stock Higher Today?

    Higher oil prices may be giving EV stocks a lift. But a Wall Street analyst isn't feeling bullish.

  • ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    Good old savings bonds, the ones that come with inflation protection, are now yielding more than 7%. One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate.

  • Hong Kong government denounces 'biased reporting' by the Economist

    The Hong Kong government has criticised the Economist magazine over an article about the city's recent Legislative Council election, saying it is "appalled by the biased reporting" and "baseless accusation that the polls were rigged". Candidates in the Dec. 19 city assembly election were vetted so only "patriots" could stand. Pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory though turnout was a record low for a vote that came some 18 months after Beijing cracked down on a pro-democracy movement in the city with a new national security law.

  • Massive computer chip factory eyeing Columbus area

    Greater Columbus is believed to be in the running for a massive computer chip factory that could be the state's biggest economic development project.

  • Intel accused of 'cowardice' over removal of Xinjiang reference after China backlash

    Tech company Intel was heavily criticized in China after posting an open letter urging its suppliers to avoid sourcing goods and services from the country’s Xinjiang region. The semiconductor chip manufacturer appears to have backpedaled by issuing an apology following backlash from Chinese social media users and state-run news outlets, reported The Wall Street Journal. Multiple governments have imposed restrictions on products sourced from the Xinjiang region.

  • Federal Reserve may raise interest rates depending on inflation

    Congress was told on Tuesday, if inflation continues to surge, the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than originally planned.

  • Omicron in the crosshairs

    In a speech from Atlanta, President Joe Biden backed a filibuster change in order to pass voting rights. And what did school officials know about suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley? It's Tuesday's news.

  • Walgreens, CVS cut paid sick leave for workers in line with CDC guidance

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations that people should isolate for five days after a COVID-19 infection, instead of 10. A spokesperson for CVS said that the company is providing five days of paid leave for eligible full- and part-time workers, except where state or city paid leave laws provide for more. The company also added that paid leave is available only to employees who are vaccinated, approved for a reasonable accommodation, or otherwise covered by local laws.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% after Powell said policy “in all likelihood” will return to normal as bond purchases and other economic stimulus winds down. Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, he said ultra-low rates might be raised earlier than planned if necessary to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.

  • State Street Debuts Trio Of ESG ETFs

    The three index funds cover emerging markets, ex-U.S. developed markets and small caps.

  • EdTech Firm Fires 60,000 in Worst Cuts Since China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fired tens of thousands of employees, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on private enterprises more than a year ago. Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.