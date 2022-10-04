Analysis-Canada top court ruling on asylum-seeker pact with U.S. may have ripple effects, lawyers say

FILE PHOTO: Asylum seekers cross into Canada near a checkpoint on Roxham Road
Anna Mehler Paperny
·3 min read

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO (Reuters) - A years-long fight over what Canada owes would-be refugees will have its day in the country's highest court Thursday and the decision could have implications beyond the asylum system, affecting how Canada's laws are challenged and how people prove their rights have been breached.

The court will be asked to decide whether Canada can trust the United States to respect vulnerable people's rights and under what circumstances Canada is responsible if the U.S. asylum and detention systems breach them.

Refugee advocates are seeking to overturn the 20-year-old Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), arguing it violates asylum-seekers' rights to equal treatment and to life, liberty and security of the person under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Under STCA, which came into effect in 2004, each country turns back asylum-seekers trying to enter at formal land border crossings on the grounds that they should apply for refugee status in the first "safe" country they arrive in.

The asylum-seekers affected are predominantly trying to head north, into Canada, whose asylum system is seen as more welcoming than that of the United States.

Refugee advocates argue the agreement breaches asylum-seekers' rights by subjecting them to potential detention and deportation.

Canada's government argues the agreement is part of the country's administration of its asylum system, that not everyone turned back is detained, that their treatment does not breach rights in a way that "shocks the conscience" and that there are adequate safety valves in place.

In May, Canada Border Services Agency told Reuters it does not track how often, if ever, it applies these safety valves. The agency has not yet responded to follow-up questions posed in May and last week.

'RIPPLE EFFECTS'

The hearing is expected to last one day. There is no set time frame for a decision.

"This has potential to have really broad ripple effects as regards access to justice," said refugee lawyer and University of British Columbia professor Efrat Arbel, who is acting as counsel for one of the interveners in the case.

"It's not just whether there's a breach (of rights) but what is necessary in order to evaluate whether there's a breach. … That's why the implications are so significant."

Federal courts have twice sided with refugee advocates in two separate challenges of the agreement and twice those rulings were overturned on appeal, which now brings the parties to Canada's Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court sides with the appeals court, it could make it more difficult for parties to challenge Canadian laws, obliging them to challenge the way they're administered.

The ruling could also set precedents regarding what evidence is needed to prove rights are being breached.

Meanwhile, Canada has been lobbying the U.S. to extend the agreement so it applies to the whole land border – not just at formal crossings.

The number of asylum-seekers entering Canada between border crossings has risen to the highest level since the government started tracking them in 2017.

A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser told Reuters in September they had no updates regarding expansion talks.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump

    The MSNBC anchor had her own withering response to the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper's criticism of the former president.

  • Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

    The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia.

  • Trump personally packed a stash of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago, report says. He kept hundreds more until the FBI seized them.

    Trump had personal oversight over the 15 boxes returned to NARA in January, the Washington Post reported. Many sensitive documents were retained.

  • Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'

    Christian Walker said the Republican U.S. Senate candidate "left us to bang a bunch of women" and "threatened to kill us."

  • Russian soldiers are surrendering en masse

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:46 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted them over the past few weeks asking for an opportunity to surrender.

  • Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

    Fox NewsBarely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned.Sean Hannity began the interview by raising the “serious accusations” against his guest and tossing up a bit of a softball about whether Walker knows the anonymous woman making the allegation.“I have no idea,” Walke

  • 'DEATH WISH'? What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.

    In the Republican Party of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, only those faithful to Trump’s MAGA movement are safe.

  • Trump's 1st secretary of state testifies he never asked Tom Barrack to 'conduct any diplomacy' for US

    Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified Monday during the illegal foreign lobbying trial of former Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack that he never asked Barrack to undertake any diplomacy on behalf of the United States during his year-long stint as Trump’s secretary of state. "Did you ever ask Tom Barack to commit any diplomacy on behalf of the United States?" prosecutor Hiral Mehta asked. “No,” Tillerson replied.

  • Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor

    Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

  • Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

    Scott Jennings said Trump's post had "assassination instructions" for McConnell and "blatant racism" toward his wife, Trump official Elaine Chao.

  • Trump's racist comment on Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, draws criticism from the right

    Sen. Rick Scott avoided calling out Trump directly, instead responding vaguely: "it's never OK to be a racist."

  • Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F– Off’ After CEO Offers Unsolicited Advice for Peace With Russia

    Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dragged Musk on Twitter

  • Donald Trump says a simple disclaimer gives him immunity from fraud. Could he have a point?

    Donald Trump thinks a two-page disclaimer he staples to his financial documents makes him immune from fraud. Not everyone thinks that's crazy.

  • Rick Scott responds to Trump's 'death wish' attack on Mitch McConnell

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a member of Republican leadership in the upper chamber, said Sunday that he does not "condone violence" after Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and suggested McConnell had a "death wish"-- but Scott stopped short of condemning the former president. Trump, in a post on his Truth Social website last week, wrote that McConnell must have a "death wish" after supporting a continuing resolution to fund the federal government. Trump went on to criticize McConnell's wife in racist terms, writing that he should "seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!" Trump was referring to Elaine Chao, who is Taiwanese.

  • Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report

    Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.

  • Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife have bolstered conservative causes as he is poised to lead the Supreme Court rolling back more landmark rulings

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020. Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images)With the opening of the U.S. Supreme Court’s new session on Oct. 3, 2022, Clarence Thomas is arguably the most powerful justice on the nation’s highest court. In 1991, after Thomas became an associate justice and only the second African American to do so, his power was improbable to almost everyone except him and his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. He received U.S.

  • The Onion Filed a Brief With the Supreme Court. It's Not a Joke

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not every day the US Supreme Court is graced with a brief from a party describing itself as “the single most powerful and influential organization in human history.” But that’s what the justices received Monday, with the docketing of an atypical friend-of-court brief from parody website The Onion.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Mast

  • ‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)

    "Did he marry women who didn't love America?" Navarro retorted

  • Russia's war machine faces ridicule from two Putin allies

    LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of Luhansk region under threat, touched a nerve for Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya. Kadyrov, who has been close to Putin since his father and former president of Chechnya, Akhmad, was killed in a 2004 bomb attack in Grozny that also killed a Reuters photographer, suggested that Russia should consider using a small tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine in response to the loss.

  • ‘Pro-Life’ Herschel Walker Paid for Girlfriend’s Abortion

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyHerschel Walker, the football legend now running for Senate in Georgia, says he wants to completely ban abortion, likening it to murder and claiming there should be “no exception” for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.But the Republican candidate has supported at least one exception—for himself.A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that after she and Walker conceived a child while th