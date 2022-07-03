Analysis-Canada's light touch regulation of ESG funds risks 'greenwashing' claims

Wind turbines are seen in a field near Emerson
Nichola Saminather
·3 min read

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada is persisting with its fairly relaxed approach to regulating funds claiming environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials despite recent allegations of "greenwashing" elsewhere that have spurred other regulators including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to consider tightening rules.

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) issued guidance for ESG funds early this year that simply clarified how existing regulations apply to them. A CSA spokesperson told Reuters this guidance is adequate, but market experts say the lack of firm rules risks eroding confidence in the industry.

Canadian responsible equity funds' assets under management grew 24% from a year earlier to C$22.4 billion ($17.3 billion) in May, according to Refinitiv data. Globally, assets in such funds totalled $3.3 trillion.

The CSA has acknowledged the growth has increased the potential for "greenwashing," an overstatement of ESG credentials by businesses or funds.

Recent allegations of "greenwashing" at Bank of New York Mellon, Deutsche Bank's DWS Group and Goldman Sachs have prompted greater scrutiny of ESG funds.

Regulators in the U.S. and Europe are considering introducing mandatory disclosure requirements for ESG funds, given the surge in interest.

The CSA's guidance calls for alignment between a fund's name and investment objectives; disclosure of investment strategies used to achieve objectives; and explanations of how ESG factors are evaluated and monitored.

It doesn't explicitly define ESG, or require measurable ESG outcomes, allowing funds to label themselves as such even when they don't materially further ESG objectives, said Murray Gold, partner at law firm Koskie Minsky.

"The essential greenwashing problem is that people are buying into these funds because they believe they're going to improve something," Gold said. When regulators allow funds to use words "as they wish," they look "embarrassingly weak," he added.

The CSA spokesperson said current disclosure requirements are broad enough in scope to cover ESG-related funds and that the regulator will consider future policy initiatives as needed.

ESG Global Advisors Senior Advisor Dustyn Lanz said if the SEC's proposal is enacted, expected in fiscal 2023, it will be easier for Canadian funds to label themselves ESG than U.S. ones and could hurt the credibility of Canada's ESG funds industry.

The lack of requirement to disclose quantifiable ESG impact for funds making such claims in Canada, in contrast to the SEC's proposal, could also lead to "impact washing," he added.

A CSA review of ESG-related funds' regulatory disclosures before issuing the guidance found gaps including failure to disclose how ESG factors were evaluated and holdings that did not fit with fund names or objectives.

"It just means they haven't caught up with the new guidelines yet," Lanz said. "But it raises the question: When will the CSA start enforcing its guidance?"

But the guidance is a good first step, allowing the regulator to determine if rules are needed, said CFA Societies Canada Managing Director Michael Thom.

The CSA has also separately proposed climate-related reporting requirements for companies to help inform investment decisions, which Thom said would be a "critical building block" for funds' disclosures.

The CSA spokesperson said staff are reviewing comments received and proposals by counterparts including the SEC and the International Sustainability Stands Board to help inform their recommendations to regulators.

"Corporate disclosure improvements relating to ESG... would be a massive step forward in then enabling investment product disclosure," Thom said.

($1 = 1.2915 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Denny Thomas and Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Klarna Discussing Valuation Cut to $6 Billion From $45.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB is in talks to raise new equity at a valuation as low as $6 billion, a fraction of the $45.6 billion it commanded last summer as it became Europe’s most valuable startup, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash

  • Australia Sees Commodities Boom Lifting Exports to Fresh Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s minerals exports are set to reach unseen heights for a second year, as a global crunch lifts the value of the nation’s coal and natural gas. Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Sudden Halt to Pandemic BoomUnpre

  • China’s Slowdown Could Tamp Down Global Inflation

    Growth in the world’s second-largest economy has tumbled this year as Covid-19 outbreaks triggered mass lockdowns and business closures. But there could be a silver lining for the rest of the world.

  • Analysis: Hasty exit by Argentina's economy minister could deepen market crisis

    The abrupt departure of Argentina's economy minister and lack of a clear successor could threaten to further destabilize an economy already shaken by sky-high inflation, rising energy costs and growing fears over possible new defaults on debt. Martin Guzman, the architect of the South American country's recent $44 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), resigned on Saturday as tensions within the government boiled over as to how to handle the economic crisis in one of the world's top grain producers. A relative moderate, he had clashed with the more militant wing of the ruling Peronist coalition around powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who had publicly criticized Guzman and called for more public spending.

  • Australia forecasts record mining, energy export sales for 2023

    Australia's mining and energy export revenues are forecast to climb 3% to a record A$419 billion ($286 billion) in the year to June 2023, buoyed by surging coal and gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Monday. Sanctions on Russia for what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine have sent prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal to all-time highs, underpinning record revenue for Australia's second- and third-largest exports. "The outlook is for the prices of energy commodities to remain strong for longer than previously forecast, as Western nations look for alternatives to Russian energy supplies," the Department of Industry said in its resources and energy quarterly report.

  • Apple: The iPhone Upgrade Cycle Is Underappreciated, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Now that Q2 has come to end, the focus on Wall Street will turn to the second quarter results. In Apple’s (AAPL) case, the past 3 months have been defined by the Covid lockdowns in China which will adversely affect revenue by between $4 billion and $8 billion. However, recent checks made by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives regarding the Asia iPhone supply chain indicate that over the past few weeks the situation has been “steady with slight improvements.” “As of now we believe iPhone demand is holdin

  • Bond ETFs Attract New Investors With Narrower Offerings

    The specialization allows investors to find lucrative sectors despite rising rates. But there are risks.

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks order that temporarily allowed clinics to resume abortion services

    Texas Supreme court blocked a lower court restraining order that allowed clinics to offer abortion services for two weeks.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 crushed tech stocks that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Retirees can rest easy owning these passive income powerhouses, which range in yield between 1.9% and 7.6%.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    This has been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street and investors in the past half-century. In terms of peak-to-trough decline, the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite have tumbled as much as 24% and 34%, respectively. While bear markets can, undoubtedly, cause fear and test the resolve of investors, they're also a proven opportunity to buy game-changing businesses at a discount.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Even after the recent sell-off, these stocks could be among the first to reach a trillion-dollar market cap.

  • China is doubling down on its bid to challenge the dollar's global dominance. Analysts lay out why it's unlikely to succeed.

    "I'd rather be paid in US dollars than rand, real, rubles, rupees or yuans," Oanda analyst Jeff Halley told Insider in a recent interview.

  • Boeing Just Can’t Get the Upper Hand Against Airbus. Why That’s No Problem.

    Airbus announced orders for jets in the A320 family from three Chinese airlines. It's a nice way for theaircraft maker to start the second half of 2022.

  • Crypto: Hedge Fund Debacle May Ruin Two Prominent Lenders

    Two days after Singapore hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was forced into liquidation, two of its lenders are being forced to take drastic decisions to avoid collapsing in turn. BlockFi has signed a bailout deal with FTX US, the U.S. subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, which is owned by young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. The deal, announced on Twitter by BlockFi CEO Zac Prince, includes an option given to FTX to acquire BlockFi at a variable price based on performance, but the maximum price is $240 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged this week after the company's stock received a price target cut, some analysts had a few negative comments about the chip market, and investors worried that comments made from another chip company about slowing demand might mean bad news for Nvidia as well. Investors panicked a bit on all this news and sent the semiconductor stock falling 15.3% over the past week. Nvidia started off the week with Morgan Stanley warning that there could be a potential slowdown in demand for graphics processors as Ethereum, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency, switches to a proof-of-stake model and away from its current proof-of-work setup.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day.

  • Coinbase Faces A New Scandal

    The platform denies selling proprietary customer data and announces it is expanding into several European countries.

  • How to Use Your Estate Plan to Save on Taxes While You’re Still Alive!

    Upstream basis planning is a trust strategy that can save wealthy people on their capital gains taxes and income taxes associated with highly appreciated assets.

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks to Supplement Your Nvidia and AMD Position

    The semiconductor industry is seemingly in a tailspin, but there's extreme value to be had out there.