Analysis: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers

  • FILE PHOTO: Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney
  • FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo
  • FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt
1 / 3

Analysis: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers

FILE PHOTO: Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney
Balazs Koranyi, Howard Schneider and Leika Kihara
·4 min read

By Balazs Koranyi, Howard Schneider and Leika Kihara

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The world's biggest central banks will happily live with higher inflation and investors now aggressively betting on a quicker end to monetary stimulus are all but certain to be proved wrong.

After a decade of underestimating inflation, central bankers in the United States, Europe and Japan have every reason keep money taps open and policymakers are even rewriting their own rules so they can let price growth overshoot their targets.

If anything, central banks are more likely to nudge up stimulus, particularly in the euro zone, keeping borrowing costs depressed and ignoring the inflation hawks at least until growth is back to pre-pandemic levels -- and not just fleetingly.

The Reserve Bank of Australia already launched a surprise bond buying operation while the European Central Bank has repeatedly warned investors not to push yields too high, unless they want to fight its 1 trillion euro war chest.

The argument behind the inflation warning is that once economies reopen, massive government stimulus will combine with pent up consumer demand, unleashing spending-fuelled price pressures unseen for decades.

Although top economists are weighing in on both sides of the debate, the voices that really count all seem to be downplaying the threat.

"Inflation dynamics do change over time but they don't change on a dime," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

"We don't really see how a burst of fiscal support or spending ... that doesn't last for many years, would actually change those inflation dynamics."

Even if inflation accelerates, a big if given that big central banks are all undershooting their 2% goal, tightening policy too hastily is seen as a bigger evil than moving too slowly.

First off, much of the inflation rise is temporary, driven by the rebound in oil, one-off stimulus measures and the base effect of tanking prices a year ago. So this is not the sort of sustained inflation policymakers are looking for.

Tighter policy could also choke off growth - a costly blunder with tens of millions still out of work after the biggest peacetime economic crisis in a century. In the worst case, higher borrowing costs would even raise debt sustainability concerns, particularly in heavily indebted southern Europe and across emerging markets.

And lastly, the Fed and European Central Bank both tightened policy too quickly in the past decade, forcing them into the type of credibility-damaging reversal they are now keen to avoid.

JOBS

The message from the Fed has been uniform and emphatic: its $120 billion monthly bond purchases will not change until the economy has more fully recovered, and any actual interest rate increase is even further into the future.

The Bank of Japan and the ECB are making similar noises: there will be no reversal of stimulus for a long time, possibly years.

Their central concern is employment.

There is still a 10-million-job hole in the U.S. economy while the euro zone unemployment rate is kept artificially low by government subsidies, pointing to huge spare capacity.

The Fed is already putting greater emphasis on job creation, particularly for low income families, and made an explicit commitment last year to let inflation overshoot its target after periods of excessively low price growth.

While the ECB and the Bank of Japan do not have employment mandates, policy framework reviews now underway could raise the emphasis on social considerations, particularly jobs.

The ECB is already debating the merits of letting inflation overshoot, a hint that overheating in the jobs market will not on its own trigger policy action.

"Labour markets tend to lag real activity by as much as six months, and we may yet see a wave of mergers, bankruptcies, and layoffs," said Tamara Basic Vasiljev of Oxford Economics.

BIG MOVE?

While the rise in yields has caused a ruckus in markets, the moves are not excessive and may simply be a reversal of excessively low yields.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are up 56 basis points this year - to roughly their pre-pandemic record low - while Japanese yields are just 14 basis points higher. A 10-year German bond still yields a negative 25 basis points.

"We see a return of bond yields from ultra-low to still low levels as a consequence of, rather than an obstacle to, a strong economic rebound and solid gains in corporate earnings in most of the world," Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding said.

Policymakers have also played down the moves.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic argued that the increase in yields was of no concern and did not warrant any Fed response.

ECB policymakers have meanwhile said some rise in yields was a reflection of better fundamentals and they would not target any yield level.

"I don't think the BOJ is too worried about the recent rise in yields," Tomoyuki Shimoda, a former BOJ executive and Hitotsubashi University professor said. "The BOJ has plenty of scope to ramp up buying as needed. It can stem unwelcome yield rises 100%."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt, Howard Schneider in Washington and Leika Kihara in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • How Long Do You Typically Hold A Stock For?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect data on investing trends, such as what traders look for in a stock and how they get their trading funds. This week, we asked the following question to over 500 traders and investors concerning their trading timeframe: How long do you typically hold a stock for? Less than 1 day 1 day to 1 week Monthly Yearly The top response was yearly, with 29% of respondents indicating that this was their preferred trading timeframe. When evaluating your trading timeframe, it is important to take into account things such as your income and target retirement age. While market volatility can make some traders shy away from holding stocks long-term, if you aren’t looking to retire within five years this is usually the best bet. The second-highest scoring response was one day to one week, with 27% of respondents preferring this timeframe. By trading on this timeline, investors take advantage of market swings but don't have to by their computer all day. If you have under $25,000, using this timeframe can allow you to be active in the market without violating the pattern day trader rule. The next-highest scoring response was monthly, with 26% of respondents opting for this timeframe. Many swing traders opt to hold stocks for a few months, hoping to profit from short- to medium-term trends. Employing this strategy allows investors to take a more hands-off approach, but also exposes them to overnight and weekend risk. Finally, 18% of respondents indicated that they prefer to hold stocks for less than one day. These types of traders are known as day traders, as they look to take advantage of hourly or even minute-by-minute changes in the market. In order to make more than four or more day trades within a five-day period, you need at least $25,000 in your brokerage account. Day trading can be extremely risky, so it is crucial to manage your risk by using stop-loss orders and other tools. Henry Khederian contributed to this report. Photo by MayoFi on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Your Primary Source Of Funds For Trading And Investing?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks Shaking as Week and Month Draw to Close

    Stocks are seeing moves in all directions this Friday as investors prepare to not only close out the week, but the month as well.

  • Gold Rebounds After Worst Month in Four Years as Yields in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rebounded after its biggest monthly slump since late 2016 as the dollar retreated and investor focus remained on bond yields and the outlook for growth.Last week’s sell-off in global bonds stabilized after central banks from Asia to Europe provided reassurance that policy support remains in place. That’s helped to somewhat calm markets and pull Treasury yields back from their highest level in a year. Bets on accelerating inflation are raising concerns that there could be a pullback in monetary policy support despite assurances from the Federal Reserve that higher yields reflect economic optimism for a solid recovery.Gold is rising “on expectations that Treasury yields have peaked for the time being,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures Pte. “Deep corrections of prices due to short-term fluctuations are viewed as buying opportunities.”Bullion’s had a rocky start to the year as the higher Treasury yields weighed on demand for the non-interest-bearing metal and as the roll-out of vaccinations worldwide spurred optimism about a recovery from the pandemic. Over the weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid package and the bill now heads to the Senate.Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,754.81 an ounce by 6:53 a.m. in London, after slumping 2.1% to the lowest close since mid-June on Friday. That brought the loss in February to 6.2%, the most since November 2016. Silver, platinum and palladium all climbed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.“Bond markets continue to signal the end of the interest rate reduction cycle,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. “If the inflationary pressures reflected by sharply lower bond prices are evident by mid-year, central banks will have little choice but to wind back their current support. A falling gold price shows that the main concerns are about higher rates, over-riding any safe haven attraction to the yellow metal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walmart Hires 2 Goldman Sachs Bankers To Lead New Fintech Venture

    Walmart has lured two Goldman Sachs bankers to help run its new, as-of-yet-unnamed fintech venture. What Happened: Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (NYSE: GS) consumer banking chief Omer Ismail, along with David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman, to leads its new fintech startup, Bloomberg has reported, citing people with the knowledge of the matter. Seeking to forge a path in the financial world, the retail giant in January announced a tie-up with investment firm Ribbit Capital to offer financial services. The startup will be mostly owned by Walmart. “Our customers have been clear that they want more from us in terms of financial services. This new approach will help us deliver for them in a differentiated way more quickly,” The Wall Street Journal quoted Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon as saying earlier this month. Why It Matters: For Walmart, the move marks a push against Wall Street. For Goldman, the departure of Ismail and David is a setback and comes as Goldman in recent months has seen a higher-level management shuffle at its consumer business. Ismail was with Goldman for the last 20 years and headed the Marcus consumer unit. Under his leadership, Marcus has grown into a billion-dollar business in five years. By the end of 2020, Marcus had $1.2 billion in annual revenue. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJudge Approves 'Landmark' 0 Million Class-Action Suit Against Facebook Over Privacy ClaimsThousands Of Bots May Have Played Role In GameStop Hype: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we take a look at billionaire Stan Druckenmiller’s top 10 stock picks. The billionaire is making waves as he recently revealed that he is long Bitcoin and considers the cryptocurrency a valuable asset class. You can skip our detailed discussion of Druckenmiller’s history, his hedge fund’s performance and go to Billionaire Stan […]

  • Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods

    Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years, to help reduce the vast mountain of electrical waste that piles up each year on the continent. “This is a really big step in the right direction” said Daniel Affelt of the environmental group BUND-Berlin, which runs several "repair cafes" where people can bring in their broken appliances and get help fixing them up again. “If you need specialist tools or have to break open the device, then you can’t repair it.”

  • Why India’s central bank has no faith in cryptocurrencies

    Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has said the central bank has "certain major concerns about cryptocurrency" and its impact on financial stability.

  • AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: The Times

    The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna. AstraZeneca and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report added.

  • Ciryl Gane responds to Dana White’s underwhelming reaction to UFC Fight Night 186 win

    Ciryl Gane understands why UFC president Dana White might not have been thrilled with the UFC Fight Night 186 headliner.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Added Shares Of Palantir, Twitter, And Sold Apple, Facebook On Friday

    Cathie Wood made some more moves in tech for her Ark Invest portfolio on Friday. Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, is a big name in the investment world — her company's portfolios have been bringing in returns of more than 100%. See Also: Cathie Wood Talks Innovators And Disruptors. What Happened: On Friday, during a volatile day of trading that saw the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) break below the $380 mark in after-hours trading, Ark Invest was bullish and bearish on certain tech names. Ark Invest dipped once again into Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), with the fund adding 3,365,400 shares to its portfolio, according to data on Benzinga Pro. Palantir makes big data analytics software used by the United States government, among other customers. In 2008, Palantir released Gotham, a data analytics platform for the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors. Shares of Palantir jumped nearly 3% to $24.55 in Friday’s after-hours session following Ark’s posting of the big buy. See Also: How To Buy Palantir Stock Other Ark Moves: Ark also added 497,050 shares of social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday. Twitter shares were trading higher following the company's Thursday analyst day event, in which it shared a bullish three-year forecast. Multiple analysts on Friday raised their price targets on the stock. Additionally, the stock may be reacting to a new paid Super Follow feature. Shares of Twitter ended main trading hours on Friday up roughly 3% at $77.06 per share, and then rose to 77.25 in the after-hours session. Meanwhile, Ark went in the opposite direction for the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB), with the fund selling 551,131 and 71,281 shares, respectively. Shares of several technology companies were trading lower this week along with the overall market as higher bond yields put pressure on growth stocks and other equities. By close of trading Friday, Apple was trading slightly higher by 0.22% to $121.26 a share and Facebook higher by 1.15% at $257.62 a share. Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In BP, AMC Or Palantir?Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Disney, Gevo Or Palantir?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AstraZeneca Divests Entire 7.7% Stake In Moderna For $1B: The Times

    British-based drugmaker AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has sold its 7.7% stake in Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) for more than $1 billion, the Times reported Sunday. What Happened: AstraZeneca disposed of its stake in Moderna following the U.S. biotechnology company’s coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, according to the Times report. It isn't clear over what period AstraZeneca sold its holding, the report added. The news of the stake sale comes just as Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) single-shot coronavirus vaccine candidate received approval as the third vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by U.S. regulators in December last year for emergency use against COVID-19. While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results in late February, Moderna said it expects product sales of $18.4 billion from the vaccine this year. Why It Matters: AstraZeneca’s 7.7% stake made it the second-largest investor in Moderna last year. The company could use the cash from the stake sale to develop its own drugs and complete its $39 billion acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN). AstraZeneca, which developed its COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Oxford University, sells the vaccine on a non-commercial basis, unlike Moderna’s vaccine. The company’s vaccine has not yet received approval in the U.S. As per the Times report, AstraZeneca will continue its partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and may sell its COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in the future if the virus becomes endemic. Price Movement: AstraZeneca’s shares closed more than 1% lower at $48.38 on Friday, while Moderna’s shares closed 4.3% higher at $154.81. Photo by Marco Verch on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPfizer, Moderna, J&J Pledge To Make 240M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available In US By March-EndModerna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. doubles down on protecting university research from China

    A U.S. national security commission is recommending that American universities take steps to prevent sensitive technology from being stolen by the Chinese military, a sign of growing concerns over the security of academic research. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, is set to vote Monday on its final report to Congress. A new section on university research was added to a recently published final draft, which also features numerous recommendations in areas including competition in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Be Sure To Check Out B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy B2Gold Corp. ( TSE:BTO ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) Just Reported Interim Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

    Investors in Air New Zealand Limited ( NZSE:AIR ) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.6% to close at NZ$1.59...

  • The Week Ahead – A Particularly Busy Economic Calendar Will Test the Markets…

    It’s a busy week ahead on the economic calendar. Impressive economic indicators could fuel further concerns over inflation and monetary policy…

  • U.K. to Guarantee Mortgages to Help Young Buyers Get on Ladder

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to introduce a mortgage guarantee program to help people get on the property ladder, after the housing market enjoyed a recession-defying surge.The program will bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits, the Treasury department said in a statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scheme during Wednesday’s budget.The much-anticipated budget will be the first look into a post-pandemic economy after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his road-map out of lockdown earlier this month.The U.K.’s housing market has been bolstered by a moratorium on stamp duty charged on property purchases, which saved buyers up to 15,000 pounds ($20,900). That’s due to expire at the end of next month, but there are reports that Sunak could prolong the exemption. First-time buyers or current homeowners looking to buy a house for up to 600,000 pounds will just need a 5% deposit to secure a mortgage. The government will offer lenders the guarantee they need when the program starts in April.“Young people shouldn’t feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 46% Return On Their Investment

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • Why Is Chevron (CVX) Up 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Chevron (CVX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • As the market nosedived last year, my older brother advised me to sell. I lost $80,000. How can I ever forgive him?

    This time last year, when the market was nosediving, my older brother advised me to get out of the market, and go to cash to conserve my assets. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’