Analysis: China airfares rebound in potential rehearsal for global recovery

FILE PHOTO: A China Eastern Airlines aircraft and Shanghai Airlines aircraft are seen in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai
Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed
·3 min read

By Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Widely watched airfares in China are recovering to pre-pandemic levels as domestic tourists lead a patchy air travel recovery, scattering crumbs of hope to a shattered global travel sector.

With international markets like Europe still in partial lockdown, the global tourism industry's attention is riveted on China's new travel patterns as it brings COVID-19 under control and lifts curbs on movement. The Chinese domestic market quietly overtook the once-dominant U.S. market in size during the pandemic, but multiple coronavirus outbreaks before last month's Lunar New Year halted the rebound and could lead to first-quarter losses.

Now, with temporary testing and quarantine restrictions once again lifted, average prices for an economy seat during the April 3-5 Qingming festival, or tomb-sweeping holiday, have rebounded to 96% of 2019 levels, according to data from Ctrip.

Economy-class airfares for trips over the Labour Day holiday in early May have risen 11% compared with 2019 levels, says Ctrip, run by online travel giant Trip.com Group Ltd.

"It seems like demand has really caught up with capacity once again and airlines are deciding discounts are no longer needed to stimulate demand," said Luya You, transportation analyst at BOCOM International in Hong Kong.

"I think the pent-up demand that everyone has been expecting is finally showing up in full force," said You, adding she expects yields and revenues to reach normal by the second half.

Over the last year, Chinese domestic capacity had risen faster than demand, depressing airfares as carriers sought to fill as many seats as possible. A return to fare growth is seen as a final step in the recovery.

There are signs the United States, a close second in domestic capacity, is following a similar trajectory months behind China as vaccination rates rise, case numbers fall and airlines add more flights.

Average round-trip U.S. domestic fares for May to August remain up to 20% lower than 2019 levels, but are up as much as 36% higher than 2020, online travel agent Hopper said.Europe, however, is bracing for a second lost summer in part because of a hobbled COVID-19 vaccine rollout and a heavy reliance on cross-border traffic.

When travel restrictions are lifted, the European market should expect a "bloodbath" with low-cost airlines like Ryanair and Wizz Air competing to offer the lowest possible fares, CAPA Centre for Aviation Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison said this month.

STOCK GAINS

In China, the Lunar New Year holiday is usually the busiest time for local airlines. But this year's celebration was a wash-out for air travel, with capacity slashed and ticket prices plunging to five-year lows. Now, Chinese airlines are ramping up domestic capacity for the next few months, diverting aircraft from the largely closed international market.

Chinese carriers are scheduled to operate 20.7% more domestic flights from April to October compared with 2019, according to flight master, a Chinese aviation data provider.

China Eastern Airlines will overtake China Southern Airlines to operate the most domestic flights, while planned flights by Spring Airlines will surge by 62.25% from 2019 levels, the company said.

Investors have noticed. Stock prices for the three biggest Chinese airlines have recouped pandemic-related losses.

But all airlines are facing new headwinds from rising oil prices - exacerbated this week by a shipping blockage in the Suez Canal - and concerns over COVID-19 restrictions in international markets.

Parash Jain, head of Asia Pacific transport research at HSBC, expects 2021 to be another loss-making year for the three biggest Chinese airlines and warns their shares already look like they have overshot.

"What we're seeing is the initial rebound in share prices has reflected the recovery in domestic market for now, with oil as a headwind, with foreign exchange no longer a tailwind and the rest of the world not favourable," he said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney, Editing by Tim Hepher and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Great Wall's Hong Kong stock rose more than 8% and its Shanghai shares gained than more than 7%. Xiaomi, one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, is in talks to use one of Great Wall's plants in China to make EVs under its own brand, said two of the people, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.

  • China Evergrande’s $20 Billion Online Arm Considering U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s online home and car sales platform FCB Group is weighing an initial public offering in the U.S. as soon as the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter.FCB Group is working with advisers including Bank of America Corp. and CLSA Ltd. on its U.S. offering plan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The portal, currently valued at about 130 billion yuan ($20 billion), has separately reached out to prospective investors for a pre-IPO funding round, the people said.Considerations are at an early stage and details of the fundraising plans are subject to change, the people said. A representative for Evergrande did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Bank of America and CLSA declined to comment.Shares in Evergrande fell as much as 1% in Hong Kong on Friday. They have declined nearly 4% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $24 billion.Evergrande was among the first Chinese developers to start selling homes online, and ran promotional campaigns as the coronavirus outbreak halted on-site sales. FCB, or Fangchebao, comprises a suite of platforms for buying and selling real estate and other assets including new and used cars in China. The portal has more than 21 million property agents signed up with an annual transaction volume of 1.2 trillion yuan, according to Evergrande’s website.Evergrande is still under pressure to slash debt under new requirements imposed by China’s regulator, known as the three red lines. Developers must comply with the rules in order to increase their borrowing, and Evergrande’s latest financial figures suggested it had breached all three. The firm last month offered discounts to buyers who purchase via the FCB app, which showcases projects using virtual-reality technology and live-streaming shows.Online marketplaces in China are increasingly tapping markets for funding to capture the rise of e-commerce in the country. Car sales platform Autohome Inc. raised $689 million in a second listing in Hong Kong this month, while the U.S. IPO for SoftBank Group Corp.-backed real estate portal KE Holdings Inc. took in $2.4 billion last year.(Updates with share price on Friday in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your Instant Coffee May Soon Be at Risk From Suez Blockage

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The crisis in the Suez Canal could soon hit your instant coffee.The vessel blocking passage in one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints isn’t just curbing shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, but also containers of robusta coffee-- the typed used in Nescafe. Europe is most affected as it imports through the Suez, but the impact will be felt globally as the shipping delays exacerbate a shortage of containers that upended food markets.The massive container ship Ever Given became jammed in the key trade route on Tuesday, blocking passage for ships hauling almost $10 billion of goods through the Egyptian waterway. Dislodging the 200,000-ton vessel could take days or even weeks, and a logjam around the canal has already doubled.“For traders, they are going to scramble to supply their clients in Europe,” said Jan Luhmann, founder of JL Coffee Consulting and a former head coffee buyer at Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, one of the world’s largest coffee roasters. “Resolving this is going to take a few days if we are lucky, but even so, a lot of damage has already been done.”About 12% of global trade goes through the Suez, and the waterway is more known for its role in energy markets than agricultural commodities like coffee. Still, only two major robusta coffee producers -- Brazil and Ivory Coast -- don’t use this key route to reach major consumers in Europe.Coffee roasters in the continent had already been struggling to get coffee from Vietnam, the world’s largest robusta producer, due to a shortage of shipping containers. Just when the availability of boxes started improving, the canal blockage brought another headache. All of the beans Europe imports from East Africa and Asia flow through the Suez.“Can roasters support two to three weeks of delays? Probably not,” said Raphaelle Hemmerlin, head of logistics at Swiss coffee trader Sucafina SA. “I don’t think they have the buffer stock that they normally have.”What’s more, the disruption will have a global impact as it holds back containers, exacerbating the global shortage that’s already pushed U.S. inventories to a six year-low. Boxes will not only be stuck at ships in the canal, but when traffic clears up, they will back up at ports like Antwerp and Rotterdam, said Hans Hendriksen, who has traded cocoa and coffee for 40 years.“logistics will be disturbed more the longer it takes to solve the problem,” said Hendriksen, who now advises exporters as well as small and medium sized traders.Unlike roasters in the U.S., Europe’s coffee makers can’t as easily use supplies of robusta coffee from Brazil due to the taste of their products. As a result, some roasters in the continent recently turned to supplies from East Africa to bridge the shortfall of robusta beans from Vietnam, buying up supplies from places like Uganda or the milder-tasting arabica beans from the region.But those beans also travel via the Suez. Traders who have them stored in European warehouses are charging a hefty premium in the physical market. At the peak of the container squeeze, traders were demanding $450 a metric ton above the exchange price for Vietnamese coffee held in Europe, three times the normal rate.“Inventory in Europe is very tight and I expect the spot market in will be on fire,” JL Coffee Consulting’s Luhmann said. “Inventory in Vietnam is comfortable, but what’s the value of that if you can’t get it to Europe?”Brazil has so far benefited from price dislocations caused by the container shortage that first hit Vietnam at the end of last year. The No. 2 robusta producer exported a record 4.9 million bags of the coffee in 2020, a 24% increase from a year earlier, according to industry group Cecafe.Still, most of those beans ended up in exchange-certified stockpiles instead of with roasters. That’s because replacing Vietnamese coffee with Brazilian beans would change the taste of the final product for consumers. East African beans are a better replacement.“Will roasters change their recipes?” Sucafina’s Hemmerlin said. “It’s not so simple.”Container lines A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG said they are considering sending ships around Africa to avoid the Suez gridlock, while Torm A/S, a Danish owner of tankers, said its clients have asked about the cost of options to divert. Even if that happens, it would still take time to clear a queue of vessels.“If this lasts another day or two, that will mean about a week of delay, so there won’t be much of an impact,” Hemmerlin said. “Beyond that, with the freight issues we already have out of Asia, freight prices will increase further.”“For me, it’s just adding more problems to the whole supply chain,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Central Bank Insiders Call for Overhaul of Dollar Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Three current and former members of Taiwan’s central bank board are calling for an overhaul of its currency policy, saying efforts to tamp down on the local dollar’s appreciation is increasingly having a negative effect on the economy.Board members Li Yi-ting and Chen Shiu-sheng, and ex-member Wu Tsong-min, have co-authored a book with writer Ariel Chen to be published in April.According to an excerpt of the book seen by Bloomberg News, the authors acknowledge that a devalued currency may have been beneficial to Taiwan’s economic growth in the past, but it’s also driven up costs of imported materials and equipment. That’s inhibited the incentives for businesses to move up the value chain, keeping them tied to a low-cost production model, they say.For the two decades former Governor Perng Fai-nan was at the helm between 1998 and 2018, the central bank closely managed the level of the Taiwan dollar, ensuring it didn’t appreciated beyond 28.5 to the greenback. He also oversaw a more-than 440% increase in Taiwan’s foreign reserves.The central bank’s huge reserves have distorted its decision-making processes, the authors say. The monetary authority inevitably has to consider the impact of any interest-rate decisions on the bank’s balance sheet, rather than focusing purely on what would be best for the economy, they say.Deputy Governor Yen Tsung-ta said in response to queries from Bloomberg News that it would be “more appropriate to respond after reading the whole book.”The authors lay out what they see as the long-term damage caused to the economy by Perng’s rigid and staunchly defended policies. Under Governor Yang Chin-long, who assumed his role three years ago, the bank has eased its grip on the currency and been more open about its intervention in foreign-exchange markets.Read more: Taiwan’s Central Banker Leaves Legacy of Stability, Sharp ElbowsThe authors suggest three main areas of reform: strengthening the bank’s independence and oversight of its reserves, improving transparency and accountability and reforming the bank’s decision-making process on monetary policy.The book concludes with the authors expressing their hope the central bank will implement their recommended changes, which, they predict, will gradually improve the problems caused by Taiwan’s monetary policy over the past 20 years.(Updates with chart and additional background information in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook and Amazon Unleash Spending, Vault Atop U.S. Lobbying

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. became the largest corporate lobbying spenders in Washington the last two years, outstripping defense contractors and telecommunications providers, according to a new report from a progressive consumer advocacy group.Facebook increased spending 56% to $19.7 million between 2018 and 2020, while Amazon spent 30% more to reach $18.7 million. Those increases put them far ahead of companies like Comcast Corp., which spent $14.4 million last year, and Lockheed Martin Corp., which invested nearly $13 million, according to the report by Public Citizen. The figures were based on data provided by the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks lobbying disclosures.“The foundation of the Big Tech companies’ influence are their lobbying teams, which use campaign contributions, existing relationships, and past experience to swing policy in their favor,” read the report, which was written by Public Citizen’s Jane Chung. “While not even in the top eight spenders in 2017, Facebook and Amazon are now the two largest individual lobbying spenders.”The technology giants increased their spending as they came under unprecedented antitrust scrutiny in Washington. Facebook and Google were sued by the Trump administration for allegations they violated antitrust laws, while a House panel led by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline issued sweeping recommendations to reform antitrust laws that could rein in their power.Nearly all lawmakers with oversight over privacy and antitrust matters -- 94% -- have received money from a corporate political action committee or a lobbyist representing a big technology company, the report added. In 2020, lawmakers received about $3.2 million in contributions.The data used doesn’t include numbers from trade groups or federations representing multiple businesses.The four largest technology companies -- Amazon, Apple Inc., Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google hired 40 lobbyists in the two-year period, according to the report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Lowe's, IBD Stock Of The Day, In Buy Range As Renovation Boom Continues

    Home improvement giant Lowe's is the IBD Stock Of The Day, as the renovation boom continues amid a hot housing market.

  • Recharged: Energy seen as big winner after disastrous 2020

    Energy companies spent the first quarter of 2021 recharging from a draining year. Wall Street expects that growth to continue as energy companies and many of the other companies beaten down by the virus benefit from the vaccine push aimed at bringing the pandemic to an end. Marathon Oil, Exxon Mobil and other stocks in the sector have jumped as the economy recovers from the virus pandemic, driving demand for oil.

  • Feds seek end to dredging limits that protect sea turtles

    The federal government is close to undoing a policy that for 30 years has protected rare sea turtles from being mangled and killed by machines used to suck sediments from shipping channels in four Southern states. The Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of keeping U.S. waterways clear for boats and ships. Since 1991, the agency has suspended dredging of harbors in Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida during warmer months when sea turtles are most abundant in coastal waters and females lay eggs on Southern beaches.

  • African elephants face growing risk of extinction - Red List

    African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, the Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday, as conservationists called for an urgent end to poaching. The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of elephants in Africa due to poaching for ivory and human encroachment. "We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved," said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AOC and other progressive lawmakers privately met with White House officials to discuss the filibuster and minimum wage

    The meeting with progressive lawmakers signals the Biden administration's desire to have a positive working relationship with outspoken party members.

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • ‘It’s sick’: Biden blasts ‘despicable’ GOP voter suppression initiatives as ‘un-American’

    Joe Biden lit into Republicans who are working on a raft of bills to make voting more onerous for people in their states. Deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work? Citing the threat of widespread voter fraud, Republicans have offered hundreds of bills since the 2020 election to restrict voting hours, roll back early in-person and absentee voting, eliminate certain mail-in voting opportunities, and limit the number of dropboxes throughout jurisdictions for people to turn in their ballots, among many others.

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine