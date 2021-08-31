ANALYSIS: China extends control with online gaming crackdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD and ZEN SOO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — Hugely popular online games and celebrity culture in China are the latest targets in the ruling Communist Party’s campaign to encourage the public to fall in line with its vision for a powerful, more wholesome country.

The message? Play less, study and work more.

Rules that take effect Wednesday cut the amount of game time children are allowed by more than two-thirds to three hours a week. That coincides with a campaign to curb what the party sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities online.

“Adolescents are the future of the motherland,” the Press and Publications Administration said in a statement Monday accompanying the game rules.

The measures add to a drumbeat of initiatives under President Xi Jinping over the past half-decade that are aimed at prodding the public and companies to align with the party's political and economic goals.

“This appears to be part of China’s push to ensure that the government is front and center in all aspects of its citizens’ lives,” said Paul Haswell, who heads law firm Pinsent Masons' technology, media and communications practice for the Asia-Pacific region.

Xi has called for a “ national rejuvenation ” to restore China to its rightful place as a global leader with the ruling party directing areas from economics and technology to culture, education, religion and society.

“The party is the leader of everything,” says a document on “Xi Jinping Theory in the New Era of Chinese Socialism” issued in 2018.

China’s few remaining dissidents have been jailed or intimidated into silence.

The party is rolling out a system known as Social Credit to track every individual and company in China and punish missteps ranging from dealing with business partners that break environmental rules to littering.

Beijing launched a barrage of anti-monopoly, data security and other enforcements beginning in late 2020. It aims to tighten control over internet giants including games and social media service Tencent Holding Ltd., e-commerce service Alibaba Group and ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc.

Online gaming is seen by regulators as a political danger because users can socialize while they play, and it is harder than other activities to monitor or control, said Haswell. That adds to the risk users might organize and express dissent.

An official panel was created in 2018 to review “ethical issues,” or make sure games conform to party positions on human rights, foreign relations and other issues.

Monday's announcement made clear Beijing’s concern focuses on the ability of young Chinese to contribute to the economy.

“Protecting the physical and mental health of minors is related to the vital interests of the broad masses of the people and the cultivation of newcomers in the era of national rejuvenation,” the publications agency said.

That reflects official unease about the need to ensure China has enough skilled future workers at a time when the workforce has shrunk over the past decade and is forecast to fall further.

Xi's government appears to think China spends too much time and energy on entertainment and consumer services instead of manufacturing and high-tech industry Beijing regards as a strategic priority.

Under party pressure, Tencent, Alibaba and others have promised to spend billions of dollars on its priorities of developing processor chips, robots and other technology instead of on their core businesses.

On Saturday, microblog platform Weibo Corp. suspended thousands of accounts for fan clubs and entertainment news.

Platforms also have been barred from publishing lists of celebrities ranked by popularity.

A popular actress, Zhao Wei, has disappeared from streaming platforms without explanation. Her name has been removed from credits of movies and TV programs.

Another actress, Zheng Shuang, was fined 299 million yuan ($46 million) on tax evasion charges in a warning to celebrities to be positive role models for society.

The crackdown has been financially devastating to games operators including Tencent. Investor anxiety about the potential revenue loss has knocked more than $300 billion off Tencent’s stock market value and billions off those of smaller rivals.

“The irony is that China is home to a growing number of extremely talented game developers,” said Haswell.

An official newspaper lambasted online games in early August as “spiritual opium,” an explosive accusation in a system that associates nineteenth-century opium use with colonial powers seizing Chinese territory.

In 2018, Beijing froze new game approvals, citing concern children’s eyesight might suffer. News reports at the time said propaganda officials had taken over a leading role in regulation.

Game developers already were required to submit their latest titles for official approval before they could be released. Regulators also have called on developers to add nationalistic themes.

In 2019, game users under 18 were banned from playing between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Ahead of the new rules, Tencent, also known for its WeChat message service, had already reduced the time children could play popular games to one hour per day, down from 90 minutes. It installed measures including facial recognition to confirm other users were adults.

Businesspeople and economists warn the party might hurt the economy by suppressing thriving games, entertainment and other online industries that has generated jobs and wealth.

So far, that is a price the ruling party appears to be willing to force China to pay.

___

McDonald has reported on China for The Associated Press since 1997. Soo, who reported from Singapore, covers Chinese technology for AP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 7 minors among 29 dead on migrant boat to Canary Islands

    At least 29 Africans, including seven children, died last week while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a smuggling boat, according to information released Monday from a U.N. migration agency and a Spanish migrant charity in touch with victims' relatives. Spanish maritime services on Friday rescued 27 migrants and recovered 4 bodies in the boat that was spotted by a fishing vessel 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of El Hierro, an island in the Canary archipelago off northwest Africa.

  • EU ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan, refugees

    European Union justice and home affairs ministers were meeting Tuesday to discuss the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and how Europe will deal with the flow of refugees and migrants it is expected to produce. The arrival in Europe of well over a million migrants that year led to infighting among EU member nations over how best to manage the influx. A new wave of migrants from Afghanistan is likely to exacerbate tensions.

  • China's economy under pressure, growth slows

    China's businesses and the broader economy came under increasing pressure in August.Factory activity expanded at a slower pace.While the services sector slumped into contraction.The data raises the likelihood of more near-term policy support to boost growth.The world's second-biggest economy staged an impressive recovery from the global health crisis.But momentum has weakened recently due to fresh outbreaks and high raw material prices.Slowing exports and tighter measures to tame hot property prices and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions have also weighed.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index fell to 50.1 in August, from 50.4 in July.It held just above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.The manufacturing PMI showed demand slipped sharply, with new orders contracting.Some analysts expect most of the weakness to reverse with relaxing of restrictions.But warn that tight credit conditions and weakening foreign demand will continue to weigh on China's economy.Higher raw material prices, especially of metals and semiconductors, have also pressured profits.Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month.

  • Saudi TV: Drone attack on airport wounds 8, damages plane

    A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported, the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in neighboring Yemen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. The earlier attack, blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels, scattered shrapnel across the tarmac but caused no casualties.

  • Apparent alligator attack after Hurricane Ida leaves man missing

    The man's wife told authorities he was in his shed in Slidell, Louisiana, in high water from Ida's storm surge when she heard a commotion.

  • UN says use of leaded petrol is officially over, a landmark that will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths per year

    The United Nations Environment Programme estimates the milestone will save $2.45 trillion a year for the global economy.

  • US climate envoy in Japan to push efforts to cut emissions

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met in Tokyo on Tuesday with Japan's top diplomat to push efforts to fight climate change ahead of a United Nations conference in November. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi highlighted what he said was the importance of getting other major carbon emitters, especially China, to cooperate. “China is the world’s biggest carbon emitter and the number two economy as well, and it is extremely important that we encourage China to firmly fulfill its responsibility to match its place,” Motegi told reporters after his meeting with Kerry.

  • Split UN Security Council urges Taliban to allow travel, aid

    A divided U.N. Security Council pressed the Taliban on Monday to live up to pledges to let people leave Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrew its forces, but China and Russia refused to back the resolution, which they portrayed as diverting blame for chaos surrounding the U.S. pullout. Sponsored by the U.S., Britain and France, the measure also calls for letting humanitarian aid flow, upholding human rights and combating terrorism.

  • Astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

    A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with the coolest present ever — a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats. Overseeing the automated docking was NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. Launched Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.

  • Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

    The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war. Hours before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S. war, Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport late Monday. Thousands of troops had spent a harrowing two weeks protecting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.

  • Thieves strike: Auto theft spikes during the pandemic as cars are left unattended

    Thieves stole 880,595 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, up 10.9% from 2019, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau

  • The Latest: US effort to get Americans out of Kabul goes on

    The United States says its mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue after Monday’s withdrawal. Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, says it’s just that the evacuation effort “has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission.” Sullivan says the U.S. intends to continue sending health, food and other forms of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

  • Toyota's racing-inspired Hilux Revo GR Sport Lo-Floor is one odd truck

    Toyota's Thai division is hoping to reignite the street truck trend by launching a version of the rugged Hilux inspired by the race cars that compete in the Super GT series. The lower model is fittingly called Lo-Floor, and it lives up to that name by riding on 17-inch wheels wrapped by tires that are almost comically small. Toyota explained it also lowered the ride height by about an inch to achieve a more stable ride, especially at higher speeds, and a level of comfort described as being "passenger car-like."

  • The Latest: Germany hopes broad vaccine drive boosts uptake

    Germany is organizing a special week-long vaccination drive to increase uptake amid concerns about declining demand for COVID-19 shots. The government said Tuesday that vaccinations will be offered without appointments at easily accessible sites such as sports clubs, fire stations and pharmacies during the week of Sept. 13-19. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany wants 75% of the population to be immunized against the coronavirus, but so far only 60% of the population has received all the necessary shots.

  • From dump truck disaster to Paralympics gold: China's 'Flying Fish'

    Playing in the street as a three-year-old, Jiang Yuyan's life almost ended when she was run over by a dump truck.

  • ‘The Guilty’ Teaser: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars in White-Knuckle Adaptation of Danish Thriller

    Gyllenhaal is a 911 dispatch operator in Antoine Fuqua's remake of Gustav Möller's Danish hit from 2018.

  • Japan's defence ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending

    Japan's defence ministry is seeking an annual budget increase that will add to past hikes to expand military spending over a decade by almost a sixth, as it looks to counter the growing strength of neighbouring China. Since last year, Japan has identified China as its main national security threat, pointing in a July policy paper to a "sense of crisis" over Beijing's threat to Taiwan, which lies close to Japanese islands along the edge of the East China Sea.

  • N.Korea's Kim praises young 'volunteers' in difficult, challenging sectors

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with young people who had "volunteered" to work in "difficult and challenging" sectors and praised them, the country's state media reported on Tuesday. Calling them admirable heroes, Kim lauded the young people for volunteering to work at the most difficult and challenging posts and said he fully supports them, KCNA said. In May, state media said that orphans, conscripted soldiers, and students - some who appeared in photos to be children - are volunteering to perform manual labour in North Korea, including in coal mines, farms, and large construction projects.

  • Facing China 'squeeze', Taiwan launches English-language news platform

    Taiwan launched a new English-language news and media streaming platform on Monday aiming to give it a greater voice on the world stage and help to tackle Beijing's "squeeze" of the Chinese-claimed island on the world stage. Taiwan+, backed by T$775 million ($28 million) in government funding, will broadcast content online focusing on news, as well as features about Taiwan, from food and tourism to culture and technology. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a recorded message to the launch party at a Taipei museum, said Taiwan needed a platform to highlight to the world the island's diversity, democratic achievements and aspiration to contribute to the international community.

  • How Hackers Hammered Australia After China Ties Turned Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- A few days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent international probe into the origins of the coronavirus, Chinese bots swarmed on to Australian government networks. It was April 2020. The bots ran hundreds of thousands of scans, apparently looking for vulnerabilities that could later be exploited. It was a massive and noisy attack with little effort made to hide the bots’ presence, said Robert Potter, chief executive officer of Internet 2.0, an Australian c