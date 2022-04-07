Analysis-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'

Michael Martina and Michelle Nichols
·5 min read

By Michael Martina and Michelle Nichols

WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China's abstentions on U.N. votes to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine are a "win", said the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, underscoring how Beijing's balancing act between its ally Russia and the West may be the best outcome for Washington.

Beijing has refused to call Russia's actions in Ukraine an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.

But U.S.-led pressure on China, including the specter of secondary sanctions should it provide material support for Russia's war, appears to be helping keep Beijing on the fence over the conflict.

China abstained from two non-binding U.N. General Assembly votes last month that criticized Russia for the ongoing war and its humanitarian costs.

"That is a win when China abstains. We'd love them to vote yes, but an abstention is better than them voting no," U.N. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters.

"I'm not sure they expected that Russia would go this far. They continue to support Russia publicly, but I do get a sense of discomfort," she said.

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun, responding to Thomas-Greenfield's remarks, said: "The whole world is not comfortable. Do you think that anyone should be comfortable with this crisis?"

China and Russia declared a "no-limits" strategic partnership several weeks before the Feb. 24 invasion and have been forging closer energy and security ties in recent years to push back on the United States and the West.

In a tilt toward Moscow, China's leader Xi Jinping has discussed the conflict in Ukraine during calls with leaders of many major countries, but has yet to offer such diplomatic validation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

While Beijing has given some humanitarian aid to Ukraine – about $2.37 million worth of items such as blankets and baby formula – those contributions are outmatched by much smaller donors.

Analysts say they have yet to see any major indication that China is violating strict Western sanctions on Russia, but there are strong signs that China is hedging its bets, particularly on the economic front.

China's state oil refiners are avoiding new oil contracts with Russia despite steep discounts, heeding Beijing's call for caution as western sanctions mount against Russia, sources told Reuters.

State-run Sinopec, Asia's biggest oil refiner, also suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia.

Sanctions on Russia should give China a "good understanding" of the consequences it could face if it provides material support to Moscow, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned on Wednesday.

China appears unlikely to back away from its tacit diplomatic support for Russia – even in light of graphic images showing widespread civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine and the West have denounced the killings as war crimes after bodies were found bound and shot in the head. Ukrainian officials say a mass grave by a church in the town contained between 150 and 300 bodies. Moscow rejects the charge.

Zhang said China did not want to be dragged into the crisis.

"The focus is really for the parties concerned to find a solution as quick as possible, instead of trying to look at some indirect party, and to drag those indirect parties into this crisis," Zhang told Reuters.

"Let me make it very clear that China is only on the side of justice, fairness ... we are not choosing sides by country," he said.

'PLAY BOTH SIDES'

U.S. officials appear to be expecting that China's support for Russia won't violate major red lines set by the United States and the European Union, which together represent a quarter of China's global trade, compared to just 2.4% for Russia, according to the EU.

"We are likely to continue to see some amount of Chinese support for the Russian economy, but a dance that Beijing tries to do to keep up its economic ties to the European Union in particular, but also to the United States," Mira Rapp-Hooper, director for the Indo-Pacific at the White House National Security Council, said in March.

U.S. President Joe Biden has leaned heavily on allies to help make the case - as he did in a call with Xi last month - that there would be consequences for supporting Russia.

Following a virtual summit between EU and Chinese leaders last week, China's foreign ministry said it was not deliberately circumventing sanctions.

It has also denied being asked for, or supplying, any military support for Russia.

Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told a recent online forum there was little indication that Chinese banks were supporting sanctioned Russian financial institutions, and that some Chinese firms were selling less to Russia, from cell phones to car parts.

Experts say the United States' ability to monitor and track small-scale Chinese sanctions violations is limited, as shipments could be driven over land borders where U.S. monitoring does not occur. They say preventing Chinese firms from large sanctioned trade with Russia should be the goal.

"The realists are going to win this one and understand that the Chinese are going to play both sides toward the middle and they'll take what few victories they can get," said Donald Pearce, a former export control attaché at the U.S. embassy in Moscow who works with Torres Trade Advisory.

"If you've got at least a tacit admission that China respects the idea that the U.S. could start imposing secondary sanctions, that may be enough," Pearce said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina in Washington and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by Mary Milliken and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

    Sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine should give China a "good understanding" of the consequences it could face if it provides material support to Moscow, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday. Sherman said the "range of sanctions" and export controls coordinated among U.S. allies and partners against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's economy, and oligarchs, should serve as an example for China's leader Xi Jinping.

  • West readies new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings

    Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council

  • Meet the richest person in Taiwan, who built an $11.7 billion fortune by making shoes for brands like Nike and Vans — and started it all on a pig farm

    Zhang started his first shoe business on a pig farm next to paddy fields in Taiwan. Today, the founder of Huali makes shoes for Nike and Vans.

  • Five things to know about the newest Russia sanctions

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a sweeping new wave of sanctions targeting the closest members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, two of his daughters and top Russian financial institutions. The administration said the sanctions are a direct response to horrors uncovered in Ukrainian cities and towns outside Kyiv following the Russian retreat.…

  • Seeing Bucha atrocities is turning point for media, viewers

    CBS News reporter Debora Patta has covered conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, and the aftermath of terrorist attacks in Europe. “We need to be disturbed by these pictures,” Patta said on “CBS Mornings,” after describing what she and other journalists witnessed in the outskirts of Kyiv. The war changed this week from a media perspective, which is how most people outside of Ukraine experience it.

  • Bucha scenes do not 'look far short of genocide'-UK's Johnson

    The sight of tied bodies shot at close range in the Ukrainian streets of Bucha do not "look far short of genocide," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, have triggered a global outcry and pledges of further sanctions against Russia from the West. "When you look at what's happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has done in Ukraine, which doesn't look far short of genocide to me, it is no wonder that people are responding in the way that they are," he told reporters.

  • Glaxo to Curb Drugstore Staples in Russia as It Walks Ethical Tightrope

    The drugmaker is to cut nearly a third of its consumer healthcare products in Russia as executives across the pharmaceutical industry grapple with an ethical dilemma over their response to the war in Ukraine.

  • War-torn Ukraine's Zelensky urges UN Security Council to 'act immediately'

    Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky urges the United Nations to "act immediately" on President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his country, calling for Russia to be expelled from the UN security council.

  • 300 killed by Mali's army and foreigners, says rights group

    Mali's army and foreign soldiers suspected to be Russian recently killed an estimated 300 men — some of them suspected Islamic extremist fighters but most civilians — in Moura in central Mali, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. It is the worst single atrocity reported in Mali's 10-year armed conflict against Islamic extremists, according to the rights group which said it interviewed several witnesses about the killings. Russian fighters are believed to have shot dead most of those killed in Moura in late March, according to witnesses who identified the killers as white soldiers who did not speak French.

  • Senate to vote on revoking Russia's trade status, oil ban

    The Senate will take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday. Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate, frustrating lawmakers who want to ratchet up the U.S. response as the Ukraine war enters a gruesome new phase. “It's a big, big deal that we are finally getting them done," Schumer said.

  • U.S. conservative conference with Hungary’s hardline leader reflects Republican divide

    America’s most prominent conservative gathering, founded on ideals of personal liberty and limited government, convenes in Budapest next month to celebrate a European leader accused of undermining democracy and individual rights. The May meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is seen by some Republicans as a test of how closely American conservatives are willing align themselves with a global movement of far-right, Russia-friendly strongmen embraced by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The event’s keynote speaker is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Mexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Tuesday ramped up pressure on opposition lawmakers to support a constitutional energy reform a day after they said they would reject the bill, suggesting those who did not would be "traitors" to the country. The bill, which congressional leaders have said they want to vote on next week, is a central plank of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's drive to give greater control of the electricity market to the state over private companies. He argues that past governments rigged the market in favor of private capital, but his attempts to renegotiate contracts and give state-run energy companies priority have upset business groups and many of Mexico's traditional diplomatic allies.

  • El Salvador threatens prison for media sharing gang messages

    El Salvador’s congress, pushing further in the government's dramatic crackdown on gangs, has authorized prison sentences of 10 to 15 years for news media that reproduce or disseminate messages from the gangs, alarming press freedom groups. The vote late Tuesday was the latest in a flurry of legislative action against the gangs after 62 suspected gang killings on March 26 led President Nayib Bukele to get congressional approval for a state of emergency. Harsh measures against imprisoned gang members and increased prison sentences followed, as well as the arrests of some 6,000 suspected gang members.

  • US NORTHCOM again asks for homeland cruise missile defense funding in wish list

    U.S. Northern Command is asking Congress for more funding beyond fiscal 2023 budget request to demonstrate homeland cruise missile defense capability in its unfunded requirements list.

  • Ukraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights Body

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, as U.S. President Joe Biden accused the Kremlin’s forces of committing “major war crimes” in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stock

  • Elon Musk says he expects to make 'significant' changes to Twitter now that he's joining the company's board

    Musk has never shied away from sharing his views about the platform and its leadership, which clearly hasn't gone unnoticed at Twitter.

  • Champions Dinner at 70: Tuesday night tales now tradition at Masters

    As 'The Masters Club' turns 70 years old, past champions at Augusta National look back on their time in golf's most exclusive group

  • China's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine unlikely to have major effect on Asia trade ties, analysts say

    While China's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a lightning rod for debate around the world, analysts in Asia say the region's economic dependence on the world's No 2 economy is too huge to crumble amid the geopolitical rifts caused by the war. The United States and European Union (EU) have called on China to condemn Moscow's actions and Washington has warned of consequences - including sanctions - for providing material support for Russia. At a China-EU summit last week, European C

  • 'This is the Russian army, it’s what they do': Retired Col. Steve Ganyard

    ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News contributor retired Col. Steve Ganyard about Russia’s alleged war crimes, and Vladimir Putin’s new military strategy in the conflict.

  • Will the Federal Reserve Crush the Stock Market?

    Stock market investors have had to deal with a slew of factors affecting the financial markets, and many of their concerns came to a head on Wednesday. With bond markets continuing to see yields push ever higher and turbulence in other areas like commodities, major stock indexes suffered declines. As we've seen recently, the smallest drop came for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seeing ever-larger drops on the day.