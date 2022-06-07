Analysis-China's consumers keep their wallets in lockdown as COVID curbs ease

FILE PHOTO: Staff member at a restaurant in Beijing's Central Business District
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Yao and Sophie Yu
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lei Wu
    Lei Wu
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

By Kevin Yao and Sophie Yu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's sputtering economy has a lot riding on its consumers, who are just now emerging from lockdowns in Shanghai and other big cities. But those hopes are running up against the likes of Wu Lei, a soccer coach in Beijing who has put off buying a new mobile phone.

"I've lost the lion's share of my income since Beijing called a stop to after-school sports clubs in April," said Wu, a 37-year-old with two daughters. The five-week-long near-shutdown of the Chinese capital under China's stringent COVID-19 measures was eased on Monday.

"We have no spare money even in normal months, so now we feel really under financial pressure," he said.

China is moving to spur spending that was depressed by COVID curbs in some of its biggest cities, but piecemeal measures such as vouchers, subsidies for car buyers and digital yuan payments have been modest compared with other big global economies. Policymakers have instead stuck to their preferred approach to stimulus, which focuses on businesses and infrastructure.

Those measures, analysts said, will not be enough to drive a recovery in consumer spending, which accounted for more than two-thirds of first-quarter growth in China's economy, as it rebalances away from a heavy dependence on exports and investments. That will, in turn, impede the strength of recovery in the world's second-largest economy, a crucial engine of global growth.

"Consumers are rattled," said Mark Tanner, managing director at Shanghai-based research and marketing consultancy China Skinny.

"They are lacking confidence that they had before, partly due to the uncertainty around the highly transmissible Omicron being contained for long, but also as they are not feeling as good relative to other countries," he said.

Constraining the rebound, analysts said, are not just income losses during the lockdowns, but lingering fears about job security and COVID-related curbs, as well as authorities' reticence towards policies that would get more money quickly into consumers' pockets.

China's retail sales shrank 11.1% in April from a year earlier, the biggest fall since the height of China's first COVID outbreak two years ago that ravaged the city of Wuhan.

The rebound that followed then was robust for upmarket brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, but wider consumption struggled. Retails sales for 2020 fell 3.9% from the previous year, the first contraction since 1968.

But the overall economy grew 2.2% in 2020, roaring back from a record slump in the first quarter and making China the only major world economy to expand.

This time, analysts said, the picture is murkier. China's once high-flying property and tech sectors are wobbling and persistent job stresses have undercut the "revenge consumption" that typically follows when lockdowns ease up, and shoppers flock back to stores with a vengeance.

China's urban jobless rate rose to 6.1% in April, the highest since February 2020 and well above the government's target ceiling of 5.5%. Some economists expect employment to worsen before it gets better, with graduates entering the workforce in record numbers.

FEAR OF LOCKDOWNS

Fears of fresh lockdowns also loom large, especially in Shanghai, where some of the upscale, tree-lined neighbourhoods of the former French Concession were fenced in over the weekend and residents taken away after new COVID cases were discovered.

In Shenzhen, which went through a week-long lockdown in March, residents must be tested every 72 hours to use subways and taxis or enter malls and parks. Employees of restaurants and hairdressers noted fewer customers since the system was implemented. Similar rules apply in Beijing and Shanghai.

Chinese authorities, however, have been reluctant to spur consumption with cash handouts similar to those in developed countries.

They face fiscal constraints, and fear that handouts would end up favouring China's wealthiest regions, which were hardest hit by the lockdowns, at a time when the government has pledged to address economic inequality. Authorities also worry that any government cash given to China's typically thrifty consumers would end up in savings accounts rather than getting spent.

Instead, China's cabinet has unveiled a package of policy measures to help COVID-hit businesses and spur investment, with only limited steps to encourage purchases of cars and home appliances.

Shenzhen has allotted 500 million yuan ($75 million) for consumption vouchers and 100 million yuan in subsidies for consumer electronics, which combined are equivalent to roughly $5 per resident.

Shanghai is offering subsidies of 10,000 yuan for residents who switch to electric cars. Most of its measures to reboot an economy shattered by two months of lockdown have focused on supporting businesses.

Such support for consumers hard-pressed by the pandemic is dwarfed by the $3,200 in stimulus checks received by millions of Americans since early 2020.

"The authorities are rolling out policies to stimulate consumption, but it would be hard to see a sharp rebound," said Zhang Yiping, economist at China Merchants Securities in Shenzhen.

"People's incomes are diminished and there's very heavy pressure on employment."

The consumption slump has stoked debate among economists and policy advisers on whether China should take more direct stimulus steps to support consumers.

Lin Yifu, a Peking University professor and former World Bank chief economist, recommends giving 1,000 yuan to families in areas under lockdown. His colleague Yao Yang goes further, suggesting that China give 1,000 yuan to each resident, preferably in digital currency.

But Chinese policymakers show no signs of budging from their preference for supporting businesses and infrastructure projects, policy insiders said.

"We should focus on boosting effective investment. Without investment, consumption will falter soon," Jia Kang, the former head of the finance ministry's think tank who now runs the China Academy of New Supply-side Economics, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and David Kirton in Shenzhen; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edmund Klamann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. aims to ramp up international tourism hit hard by COVID

    The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will unveil a new strategy aimed at boosting international tourism hit hard by COVID-19 and government travel restrictions by streamlining the entry process and promoting more diverse destinations. The "National Travel and Tourism Strategy" sets a goal of 90 million international visitors by 2027 who will spend an estimated $279 billion annually, topping pre-pandemic levels, the department told Reuters. "There are a lot of industries that are well past COVID - travel and tourism is not," U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview.

  • Return of Dine-In Services in Beijing to Supercharge Food Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- As Beijing relaxes Covid curbs and allows indoor dining again, restaurants are betting that customers will be back in droves, boosting demand for everything from meat to cooking oils.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Hi

  • Non-residents pull cash out of emerging markets for third month in May - IIF

    Foreign cash flowed out of emerging market portfolios for a third straight month in May, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday, matching a three-month outflow streak that ended in February 2016. Non-resident portfolios posted a net outflow of $4.9 billion last month, compared to outflows of $4.5 billion in April and inflows of $22.8 billion during May 2021.

  • Live: Kimbal Musk joins Coindesk's Consensus 2022

    Big Green Co-Founder & CEO, Kimbal Musk, speaks at Coindesk's Consensus 2022

  • Myanmar's shadow government to create its own police force

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and sparked nationwide opposition by groups determined to force the generals to cede power. The military has labelled its opponents "terrorists", including the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups of which many members are in hiding or in self-imposed exile. The NUG said it was ready to take responsibility for domestic law enforcement with a police force accepted by the people.

  • Ukraine's leader: Russia seeks another key city in southeast

    Ukraine’s president says Russian troops intend to capture Zaporizhzhia, a large city in the country's southeast, which would allow the Russian military to advance closer to the center of the country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a news conference on Monday that peace talks with Russia stood at “level zero,” and in the meantime “the most threatening situation” has developed in the Zaporizhzhia region, parts of which have already been taken by Russia. “The enemy wants to ... occupy the city of Zaporizhzhia," Zelenskyy said.

  • Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found more on Trump than ‘incitement’

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has found evidence on former President Trump that supports “a lot more than incitement.” The comment from Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, referenced Trump’s second impeachment in January 2021, when the House…

  • U.S. organizes Germany-to-Texas flight with Nestle baby formula

    The United States has organized a flight to deliver 110,000 pounds of Nestlé infant formula from Germany to Texas on June 9, the White House said on Monday. "We aren’t letting up until we solve this problem, and we are working to ensure more safe formula is available on store shelves nationwide," President Joe Biden said in a statement given to Reuters. Biden said nearly 10 million bottles of safe infant formula would be brought into the country to be sold nationwide in the next two weeks.

  • Worried about indoctrinating children with truth? Why not provide lots of info? | Opinion

    There's fear teaching children our forefathers made amazing inroads, but also bad decisions for which society still suffers. Students deserve better.

  • Ukrainian Army controlling Severodonetsk industrial zone, fighting underway, says Luhansk governor

    The Ukrainian military is controlling the industrial zone of the town of Severodonetsk, but the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has worsened, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Facebook post on June 6.

  • Russia regroups forces in Black Sea, risk of amphibious landings remains — Odesa authorities

    The ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet continue to regroup in the Black Sea, and the danger of an enemy amphibious assault on the city of Odesa remains, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk has said on the Telegram messenger.

  • Singapore Eyes Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease Accordi

  • Euronext seeks to create European tech profile

    Euronext set out on Tuesday a new technology leaders segment to help tech and growth companies develop a pan-European profile for asset managers and other investors. Euronext said its top growth and tech company listings such as ASML, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Tom Tom and Ubisoft now form a new segment which can be tracked by a new index from July. They must have a minimum 300 million euros ($320.67 million)in market capitalisation and a minimum growth rate to be included, with no performance criteria for those with a market capitalisation of more than 1 billion euros.

  • Spanish court calls CEO of Israel's NSO Group to testify in Pegasus case

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's High Court on Tuesday called the chief executive officer of Israel's software firm NSO Group to testify as a witness in a case opened on the spying of Spanish politicians with a software called Pegasus that was developed by the firm. Judge Jose Luis Calama will travel to Israel to question the CEO as part of a so-called rogatory commission to investigate the spying of politicians in the country, the court said on Tuesday in a statement.

  • Deutsche Bank’s DWS to Keep ESG Focus After Greenwashing Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s investment unit will keep its focus on sustainability after facing claims of greenwashing that contributed to the resignation of the chief executive officer, according to DWS Group Supervisory Board Chairman Karl von Roh.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These

  • Sweeping US Crypto Legislation Targets Stablecoins, Mining

    (Bloomberg) -- A sweeping bill from a bipartisan Senate duo would buttress rules pertaining to some of the hottest issues facing the crypto industry including sanctions compliance, stablecoin oversight and energy usage. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s

  • South Africa 'taken aback' by Ryanair's Afrikaans test to prove nationality

    The South African government said on Tuesday it was taken aback by Ryanair's decision to force UK-bound travelers holding the country's passport to take a test in Afrikaans language to prove nationality, calling the move a "backward profiling system". The Irish low-cost airline had from last week started forcing UK-bound travelers with a South African passport to take a test in Afrikaans, a language spoken by just 12% of the country's population and often associated with the apartheid and white minority rule. Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, which does not operate flights to and from South Africa, had cited that it was doing this to curb high prevalence of fake South African passports.

  • Draft law on joint standards for minimum wages in EU passes crucial hurdle

    The European Union on Tuesday reached a breakthrough on common rules for minimum wages across the 27-nation bloc with a provisional agreement on measures designed to promote collective bargaining and better enforce existing minimum wages. The European Parliament and the European Council, grouping the bloc's member states, said their negotiators overnight struck the provisional deal which still has to be confirmed by formal votes in both institutions. In October 2020, the European Commission had set the stage for the negotiations with a proposal that lays out common rules for a minimum wage, but not a minimum wage level itself.

  • China's foreign minister in Kazakhstan as Ukraine, Afghanistan uncertainties rumble

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a four-day trip to Kazakhstan on Monday, with Beijing trying to shore up its ties with Central Asia amid uncertainties in Afghanistan and the ongoing Ukraine war. During the trip, Wang is expected to meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the capital Nur-Sultan. Wang will hold talks with his counterparts from four other former Soviet republics in the region - Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

  • White House says oil production 'not the focus' of conversations with Saudi Arabia

    The White House on Monday said oil production is “not the focus” of conversations Biden administration officials will have with Saudi Arabia.