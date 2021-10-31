Analysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

Marc Jones and Tommy Wilkes
·4 min read

By Marc Jones and Tommy Wilkes

LONDON (Reuters) - China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash.

While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers.

Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

The developer says it remains committed to its flagship builds including its long-delayed, 235 metre-high Spire London tower, but it put part of another major London site on the market earlier in the year and other firms are hoisting for sale signs too.

Evergrande and Kaisa Group, which was the first Chinese property firm to default back in 2015, are both trying to sell Hong Kong buildings to drum up desperately-needed cash., while Oceanwide Holdings has just had what was supposed to be San Francisco's tallest tower seized by disgruntled creditors.

"I suspect, as with anything, if you're running into liquidity issues you start to look to sell your investment properties," said Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging-markets corporate debt at asset manager Barings, which holds some Chinese property firms' bonds.

As many Chinese firms overpaid for prime overseas sites in the scramble to secure them, the question is who will buy them, Lawal added. "Probably they are unlikely to get cost, so I think it depends on just how desperate they get."

SIZABLE ASSET SALES

Guangzhou R&F Properties is another major firm in focus after it required an emergency cash injection this month. It has two giant unfinished developments in London, including one with a dozen skyscrapers next to the Thames https://www.thamescity.com, as well as numerous builds in Australia, Canada and the United States.

An R&F spokesperson in London said it remained "fully committed" to all its British projects.

But with nearly $8 billion of debt to repay in the next 12 months, only $2 billion of freely available cash and sales down nearly 30% year-on-year last month, major credit rating agencies say it will need to cash in some chips.

"R&F's capacity to handle its near-term debt maturities will hinge on the execution of sizable asset sales," S&P said, predicting that buildings, hotels and various stakes in projects could all be sold. Fitch meanwhile estimates R&F has 836 billion yuan ($130 billion) of assets that could potentially be sold.

R&F, Greenland, Evergrande and Kaisa have all declined to comment further on their finances. Oceanwide said last week it was "actively discussing" the situation with its San Francisco project with the creditors involved.

SPENDING SPREE

Chinese developers went on a major international spending spree between 2013 and 2018, but the splurge has slowed abruptly since as Beijing has moved to curb firms' excessive debts.

After pouring more than 28 billion pounds into London projects in 2018, they have spent 1.5 billion pounds in the first half of 2021, the lowest amount since 2012, data from Real Capital Analytics shows.

Figures from estate agents Knight Frank paint a similar picture in Australia, New York and other top north American cities, where Greenland, R&F and others big firms including Country Garden, Poly Property and China Vanke also spent tens of billions of dollars a year.

Stephanie Hyde, UK chief executive of real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, which markets for R&F in London and another firm called Xinyuan which has just narrowly avoided default, told Reuters she wasn't aware of any Chinese firms looking to sell-up due to strains back in China.

If they did decide to sell though, they were likely to find buyers relatively quickly she added, due to the flood of international investment money current circling global property markets like London where prices are now at a record high.

Chris Gore, a central London principal at real estate firm Avison Young, said he wasn't aware of any sudden selling plans either, but that the pressure would grow on Chinese firms if the crisis at home continued.

"If they needed to sell and could sell for a profit, then I think they would just sell," Gore said. "There wouldn't be a problem if a few wanted to sell, but if they all suddenly wanted to exit at the same time, they couldn't."

($1 = 0.7263 pounds)

($1 = 6.4050 Chinese yuan renminbi)

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Chinese property stocks come crashing down https://tmsnrt.rs/3Cwknfh

Monthly Land Sales in Mainland China (billions of yuan) https://tmsnrt.rs/3uGApQv

China’s most indebted property companies https://tmsnrt.rs/3u2Onfv

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Additional reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by David Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-EU, United States end their clash over steel and aluminium

    The United States will not apply Section 232 duties imposed by former president Donald Trump and will allow duty-free importation of steel and aluminium from the EU at a historical-based volume. - The EU will suspend tariffs on U.S. products like whiskey, power boats and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, imposed in retaliation for the steel and aluminium tariffs.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slip as Gold Leads Precious Metals Lower

    The dollar rallied

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    Trouble may be brewing on Wall Street, but that's actually great news for opportunistic long-term investors.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s What’s Likely to Change.

    More than a dozen significant tax hikes have been proposed by Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks as they devise—and revise—ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s budget bill, which seeks to fund measures to aid child care, education, healthcare, and clean energy. After Democratic centrists Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia resisted tax hikes for corporations and wealthy individuals proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee, a raft of new tax proposals emerged. Then, on Thursday, as a self-imposed deadline neared, Biden proposed a compromise lineup of tax measures.

  • Buy SAVA Stock on Dips as its Phase 3 Trial Moves Along

    Is the recent pullback in Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) a sign that it’s time to give up on this risky biotech play? Or, is it an opportunity to enter and/or add to a position in SAVA stock, at a more favorable price? Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com I would say the latter. Yes, this is a very speculative stock. If it fails to make further progress with its Alzheimer’s treatment, Simulfilam? Shares could see a tremendous drop in price. But a year or so down the road, once the data from i

  • Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

    Elon Musk is currently the world’s richest person. AP Photo/Matt RourkeThe speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the U.S. Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, 2021, and it was nixed that same day, replaced with a surcharge on millionaire incomes. The idea of taxing the richest Americans’ fortunes has been batted around for some time, and perhaps with good reason from a tax

  • 7 China Stocks to Trim Following Disappointing GDP Growth

    You never want to let one session or a short series of recent red ink persuade you to overhaul your long-term strategies, especially regarding a sector as high powered and relevant as China stocks. The world’s second-biggest economy didn’t take that status on a fortuitous whim. Therefore, you don’t want to react to the daily ebb and flow of the global markets. Nevertheless, sometimes immediacy bias — or the tendency to perceive immediate emotions as more intense than previous ones — can be a use