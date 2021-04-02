Analysis - In China's small cities, home buyers suffer as debt-ridden developers fail to finish projects

  • People walk inside the apartment compound Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng developed by China Fortune Land Development, in Zhuozhou
  • Debris is seen in front of the apartment compound Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng developed by China Fortune Land Development, in Zhuozhou
  • The Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng apartment compound developed by China Fortune Land Development is seen in Zhuozhou
1 / 3

Analysis - In China's small cities, home buyers suffer as debt-ridden developers fail to finish projects

People walk inside the apartment compound Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng developed by China Fortune Land Development, in Zhuozhou
Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo
·5 min read

By Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo

ZHUOZHOU, China (Reuters) - In Zhuozhou, a small city in China's north, Zhu has stopped making mortgage payments on her apartment after its developer did not build a promised rail line that would have allowed residents to commute to Beijing for work.

The accountant is one of some 1,000 home owners in the housing project who ceased payments in anger last year, according to Zhu and two other buyers campaigning for compensation who spoke with Reuters.

"I didn't do anything wrong, so why do I have to bear all the consequences?" said Zhu.

In the picturesque city of Dali in the southwest, Li, a small business owner, is still waiting to move into an apartment that was meant to be handed over more than two years ago.

"The developer has postponed delivery four times since the end of 2018. We have completely lost trust in them," said Li, who is currently squeezing his family into a small rental apartment with his parents.

Li and another buyer in the project said they had been told by the developer it could not hand over the keys to the apartments because it doesn't have the money to pay its contractors.

The developer behind the Dali project, Dali Haidong Development & Investment Group, did not respond to a request for comment. China Fortune Land Development, the Shanghai-listed developer of the project in Zhuozhou which has grabbed headlines with defaults on some $5.7 billion of debt, also did not respond to requests for comment.

The plight of Zhu and Li, who asked that only their surnames be used for fear of harassment, underscores the growing debt woes of developers active in smaller cities. Many of them indulged in unbridled borrowing amid a red-hot market between 2016 and 2018 but now find themselves grappling with too much debt, sharply weaker demand and tighter regulations.

Analysts say the problem is largely confined to smaller cities and that relentless demand in big cities will keep large listed developers in business, but they expect debt defaults in the sector to climb and worry about the potential for the fallout to affect lenders and local governments.

"We will probably see rising debt defaults this year, and the market should closely monitor developers with high debt ratios and whose business is concentrated in smaller cities," said Song Hongwei, a senior analyst at Shanghai-based property consultancy Tospur.

SO MUCH DEBT DUE

Bond defaults by property developers quadrupled last year to 26.6 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) and as of mid-March this year, developers, led by China Fortune Land, had already defaulted on 8.7 billion yuan of bonds, according to data from the National Institution of Finance & Development.

Onshore and offshore bonds from developers maturing this year are set to jump 42% to a record 900 billion yuan ($138 billion), the data also shows.

China's developers have come under more pressure this year with the advent of new caps on debt-to-cash, debt-to-assets and debt-to-equity ratios that have been set by regulators keen to limit lending to the sector, including by trust funds and other parts of the country's shadow banking industry.

Analyst worry about the potential for systemic risk that debt defaults may bring, although they add it is difficult to assess how large that risk is.

"Some real estate companies with high leverage and weak capital turnover are facing a relatively high amount of pressure on short-term debt repayments," economists with Beijing-based Zhixin Investment Research Institute said in a report.

"The tightening financing environment may lead to a cash crunch, and there is a possibility of cross defaults among developers, trusts and third-party wealth institutions," they added.

Local governments are often dependent on land sales for financing and any prolonged downtrend in new projects as developers rein in spending will also affect their ability to pay debt, other analysts have said.

At a national level, home prices are still on an uptrend, with figures for 70 large cities climbing 4.9% on average last year, according Reuters calculations from government data.

But prices in 19 cities, mostly smaller ones, have plunged by double-digit percentages from peaks in 2017 and 2018, data from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences shows. The 19 cities are home to about 7.8% of China's population.

Many small cities with persistent population outflows and weak economic prospects, have housing inventory levels equal to more than 40 months of sales, according to Chinese property research firm CRIC.

The problem of unfinished projects has prompted at least three local governments - Yantai city in Shandong province, Honghe Autonomous Prefecture and Qujing city in Yunnan province - to set official timetables for projects to be completed and step up supervision of new ones.

But some buyers are finding they have little recourse through official means.

Zhu, who still lives and works in Beijing, is hoping the lack of mortgage payments will bring China Fortune Land to the negotiating table after she and other buyers engaged in fruitless rounds of petitions and protests.

"I came from the countryside hoping through hard work to earn my own home in a city, but now I am back being rural again with an apartment in the middle of nowhere," she said.

($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • China's Ministry of Public Security – the 'coercive arm' of the Communist Party – is always watching

    Just a few blocks from the Yellow River that slices through Shanghai is a sprawling stone building in one of the city’s oldest districts. A sign, emblazoned with the words “Public Security,” stretches across the entrance. This is one of the thousands of stations in China that fall under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) – some housed in mammoth buildings and others in mobile van units – responsible for law and order. Day-to-day, the MPS works to combat criminality in all its forms – homicide, theft, drugs, economic crime, counterterrorism. It also functions at the grassroots-level – conducting neighbourhood patrols, shooing away illegal street vendors, writing traffic tickets and ensuring social distancing compliance in restaurants. But in China, the MPS – with two million officers and a widespread network of branches – does much more than a regular police force. “The MPS – they aren’t just police,” said Samantha Hoffman, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank. “They’re there to protect the party-state as well, and Xi Jinping has made that clear... Ultimately, the MPS is loyal to the [Chinese Communist] Party, and must be loyal to the Party, just like any other part of the party-state.”

  • China warns US over ‘red line’ after American ambassador makes first Taiwan visit for 42 years

    Amid tensions with Beijing, the US approved the sale of weapons worth £3.69bn to Taiwan

  • Iran, world powers to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal, compliance

    PARIS (Reuters) -Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies. U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Pioneer to Buy DoublePoint in $6.4 Billion Permian Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is buying DoublePoint Energy LLC in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, less than three months after completing its purchase of fellow shale driller Parsley Energy Inc. as it expands in the U.S. Permian Basin.The deal is comprised of approximately 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and assumption of approximately $900 million of debt and liabilities, according to a statement from Pioneer. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the companies were close to an agreement.Pioneer will increase its position to more than 1 million net acres through the deal, acquiring “primarily undrilled” new land.“DoublePoint has amassed an impressive, high quality footprint in the Midland Basin,” Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott D. Sheffield said in the statement, referring to land within the larger Permian shale play. The deal will generate “significant value for our shareholders.”The acquisition will be one of the largest in North America’s oil industry this year, and the first big transaction since the rapid run-up in oil prices to more than $60 a barrel over the past five months. DoublePoint’s investors include Apollo Global Management Inc., Quantum Energy Partners, Magnetar Capital and Blackstone Group Inc.’s GSO Capital Partners.Sheffield is expanding in the Permian Basin in the aftermath of the worst oil-industry collapse in history. Crude prices have advanced 27% this year, more than erasing 2020’s slump, amid increasing optimism that economies will continue to reopen, sparking demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels.The deal is the latest in a series of transactions as U.S. drillers consolidate in an effort to survive the upheavals caused by the pandemic. Pioneer in October agreed to buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion in stock, which followed a $9.7 takeover by ConocoPhillips of Concho Resources Inc.DoublePoint was founded by co-CEOs Cody Campbell and John Sellers, who made their names flipping drilling leases in the Eagle Ford region of South Texas in the early days of the U.S. shale boom before moving on to the more lucrative Permian Basin. There they assembled large holdings with backing from private equity firms including Apollo. In 2017, the pair sold rights to about 70,000 acres to Parsley for $2.8 billion.Shortly thereafter, they raised more money, formed DoublePoint and set to work snapping up drillng rights in the Permian’s Midland sub-region. DoublePoint was running seven drilling rigs and was on course to produce 80,000 barrels of oil a day as of the first quarter this year.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ukrainian artist couple turns military ammo boxes into Christian icons

    Visiting a military base in 2014, Ukrainian artist and icon painter Oleksandr Klymenko was struck by how much the bottom and cover of a wooden ammunition box could resemble a Christian icon panel. He borrowed one of the boxes from the base and painted a Byzantine icon featuring the Virgin Mary holding the Christ Child on its cover. The experiment led Klymenko and his wife, artist Sofia Atlantova, to start a charity project to raise money for a volunteer field hospital treating soldiers in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • A guide to finding the right therapist for you and when to switch to a different one

    When looking for a good therapist, find a well-credentialed, licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in your area of concern.

  • Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL

    Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday’s opener at the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old Panik, a seven-year major league veteran, had agreed to a minor league contract ahead of spring training and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • 17 culture picks: 'Broadway Backwards' with Jim Parsons, Cynthia Erivo, Glenn Close

    Your weekend watch list also includes a profile of Twyla Tharp, a classic concert by Jessye Norman and an interactive murder mystery set in East L.A.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • Meadows' homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

    Tyler Glasnow looked like an ace, and Austin Meadows looked like a slugger again. Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth provided all the scoring, Glasnow breezed through six shutout innings and the reigning AL champion Tampa Bay Rays started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in right-center with ease.

  • Red Sox Team Store 'busier than anticipated' after opening day postponement

    The Red Sox announced that the 2021 season opener had been postponed about five hours before the scheduled first pitch, but some fans came to Fenway Park anyway.