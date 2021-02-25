Analysis: China's unsustainable poverty eradication claims are a house of cards

Sophia Yan
·3 min read
China&#39;s claims to have eradicated poverty ring hollow (file photo) - NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images
China's claims to have eradicated poverty ring hollow (file photo) - NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

China is awash with propaganda declaring that poverty has been eradicated in the nation of 1.4 billion people – a sweeping assertion that has drawn doubts given the government’s criteria for making the claim.

While the Chinese government has managed to pull hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in efforts to become a “moderately prosperous” country, scores still struggle to make ends meet.

China defines "extreme rural poverty" as an annual per capita income of 4,000 yuan ($620 or less), or roughly $1.70 a day, compared to the World Bank’s global threshold of $1.90 a day.

Experts, however, have long said that China, the world’s second-largest economy, should use a more relative poverty line to gauge the economic health of its population.

The World Bank estimates about 373 million Chinese are living on less than $5.50 a day, a more comparable poverty line for an upper-middle-income country, like China. Per capita income also remains only about a quarter of that of high-income countries.

In other words, on paper, China appears to have lifted many out of poverty. But in practice, it hasn’t been enough to broadly improve living standards sufficiently, especially as income inequality remains a major issue, particularly between rural and urban areas.

The other concern is whether China’s measures to achieve its target of eradicating poverty by the end of last year will prove sustainable in the long run. Many people have been paid government stipends, increasing their income levels – again, on paper.

While government support has been welcomed by some, there are questions on how exactly China will manage to continue to make payments. China’s state pension fund is already slated to run dry by 2035.

There are also gaps in coverage – one such programme that serves as the primary safety net for some of China’s poorest people covered only 3.1 per cent of the population as of mid-2020, with monthly payments as low as around $65 a month, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington.

Local officials determine which households receive payments, making the programme vulnerable to corruption. Critics have also pointed out that cash stipends could disincentivise people from working.

Rural farmers, relocated from their land to modern housing blocks – a plan meant to improve their livelihoods that has backfired – have told the Telegraph that their only choice is to live off government payments as they aren’t trained for jobs available in urban areas.

In some cases, these farmers have even rented out their shiny new apartments – handed out by the government in the name of poverty alleviation – returning secretly to villages and using rental income as a way to survive.

So it’s unclear how sustainable China’s poverty alleviation policies will be. In many ways, the government is simply kicking the problem down the road.

But here, once Chinese leaders have set a target to ‘achieve,’ there is no other option but to make that happen – even if it’s just on the surface.

Recommended Stories

  • New report flags Chinese push to field support ships, planes for greater reach

    The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused societal and economic chaos across the globe, but its impact failed to stop defense spending from rising in 2020, according to figures by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • German man charged with giving Bundestag floor plans to Russian intelligence

    German federal prosecutors have charged a German citizen with espionage, saying he passed floor plans of the Bundestag parliament building to Russian intelligence. The man, identified only as Jens F., obtained PDF files with the floor plans during the course of his work for a company that was hired to maintain electrical equipment in the Bundestag's buildings, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. The charges could further strain ties between Russia and Germany, which protested at the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny shortly after he returned to Russia from months of convalescence in Germany following his poisoning, allegedly by Russian state security services, last year.

  • No Need to Call an Architect—These 9 Room Dividers Elegantly Get the Job Done

    From ornate to subtle, these beautiful screens double as functional artOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Singapore: Police officer's wife admits to killing Myanmar maid

    The domestic helper from Myanmar was reportedly tortured and starved before her death.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • NYC man indicted in seven attacks targeting 'light-skinned women,' prosecutors say

    The attacks happened in Brooklyn, most of them at a subway station, between August 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.

  • Poverty road in China drives some to riches, leaves others behind

    Local authorities in China's Hunan province designated farmer Liu Qingyou's family as impoverished in 2014 as Xi ramped up a "targeted poverty relief" strategy that sent officials door-to-door to assess poorer households. But from his vantage point, Liu and his family of five still live modestly, and he worries for their future -- despite being counted as lifted from poverty.

  • The Best Dishwasher Models, According to Interior Designers

    The designer-approved dishwashers look good—and perform even betterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S., allies respond to Iranian 'provocations' with studied calm

    In the week since Washington offered to talk with Tehran about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has curbed U.N. monitoring, threatened to boost uranium enrichment and its suspected proxies have twice rocketed Iraqi bases with U.S. soldiers. In return, the United States and three allies, Britain, France and Germany, have responded with a studied calm. The response - or lack of one - reflects a desire not to disrupt the diplomatic overture in hopes Iran will return to the table and, if not, that the pressure of U.S. sanctions will keep taking its toll, U.S. and European officials said.

  • FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter who boasted on TV she’d ‘do it again tomorrow’

    The woman was fired from her job for her alleged role in riots but says she does not regret it

  • Air Force Veteran Beaten, Called 'Chinese Virus' in Unprovoked Attack in LA's Koreatown

    An Air Force veteran was attacked in Los Angeles’ Koreatown and called anti-Asian slurs by two men who also threatened to kill him. Denny Kim, 27, sustained a black eye and fractured nose after he was knocked to the ground in an unprovoked attack on Kenmore Avenue last week, according to NBC Los Angeles. Police are now investigating this incident as a hate crime with criminal threats.

  • GOP Rep. Accuses Dems of Attempting to ‘Bring Back the Fairness Doctrine’ in Media

    Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R., Ore.) alleged that Democrats are attempting to reimplement the Fairness Doctrine, during a Wednesday House hearing on media “disinformation.” The hearing by the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology came after two Democratic members sent a letter to U.S. cable providers asking what they have done to curb “disinformation” from right-news outlets, including Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN. The authors, Representatives Anna G. Eshoo (D., Conn.) and Jerry McNerney (D., N.M.), also asked cable providers if they were “planning to continue carrying Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN” and “if so, why?” Those networks are facing defamation suits by voting machine companies, alleging that the networks falsely claimed that their machines were faulty after the November elections. However, Rodgers blasted the letters in comments during the hearing as an example of government overreach. “Today’s hearing, along with the majority’s letters…are really a dangerous escalation in the left’s crusade to silence anyone who does not agree with their ideology,” Rodgers said. “It appears to me that the Democrats may want to revive the Fairness Doctrine.” The Fairness Doctrine, implemented by the Federal Communications Commission in 1949 and repealed in 1987, required broadcasters to present two opposing sides of controversial public issues. Conservatives have historically opposed the policy, which they perceive as stifling to right-wing views. “It’s un-American when you’re setting control, for you to redefine for yourselves what is true,” Rodgers told Democrats in her opening statement. “You think Republican members of Congress agree with all the content in media? No. Have we sent TV companies threatening letters to stop carrying certain channels? No.” Rodgers also termed the committee hearing as a “force of a state religion of liberal ideology.”

  • 9 Products to Help You Become a Better Plant Parent

    You can’t buy a green thumb, but at least you can buy the right toolsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China's ships are getting bigger and more aggressive, and Japan is scrambling to keep up

    China's massive Coast Guard and a new law expanding what it can do have worried its neighbors, maybe none of them more so than Japan.

  • Philippines to receive first COVID-19 vaccines, start inoculations next week

    The Philippines will take delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines at the weekend, allowing it to kick off its inoculation programme from next week, a senior official said on Thursday. Despite having among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia, the Philippines will be the last Southeast Asian country to receive its initial set of vaccines. The delivery of 600,000 doses Sinovac Biotech's vaccines, donated by China, will arrive on Sunday, said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

  • American Airlines pilot reports seeing 'long, cylindrical object' fly over plane

    The pilot saw the strange object while flying over New Mexico on Sunday.

  • A cop shot a peaceful protester in the face with a rubber bullet. The city cleared him

    Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Eliezer Ramos did nothing wrong when he shot a peaceful protester in the face with a rubber bullet at a Black Lives Matters protest on May 31, the department announced at a news conference Thursday.

  • Biden moves to reengage with Palestinians after Israel focus

    The Biden administration is moving slowly but surely toward reengaging with the Palestinians after a near total absence of official contact during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office. As American officials plan steps to restore direct ties with the Palestinian leadership, Biden’s national security team is taking steps to restore relations that had been severed while Trump pursued a Mideast policy focused largely around Israel, America's closest partner in the region. On Tuesday, for the second time in two days, Biden's administration categorically embraced a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something that Trump had been purposefully vague about while slashing aid to the Palestinians and taking steps to support Israel’s claims to land that the Palestinians want for an independent state.

  • Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq

    Explosive-laden drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's royal palace in the kingdom's capital last month were launched from inside Iraq, a senior Iran-backed militia official in Baghdad and a U.S. official said. Speaking to The Associated Press this week, the militia official said three drones were launched from Iraqi-Saudi border areas by a relatively unknown Iran-backed faction in Iraq and crashed into the royal complex in Riyadh on Jan. 23, exacerbating regional tensions. Attacks on the Saudi capital have been sporadic amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Maddow, Burnett Shred Ron Johnson’s ‘Deranged’ Capitol Riot Conspiracy Theory

    “There is no conspiracy theory he won’t peddle to defend Trump," CNN's Erin Burnett said of the Wisconsin Republican.