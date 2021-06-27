Analysis: Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

  • FILE PHOTO: Customers leave a store of Chinese bubble tea chain Nayuki in Beijing
  • FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store of Chinese sports products brand Li Ning in Beijing
1 / 2

Analysis: Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

FILE PHOTO: Customers leave a store of Chinese bubble tea chain Nayuki in Beijing
Sophie Yu and Kane Wu
·4 min read

By Sophie Yu and Kane Wu

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall.

Like with He, Chinese brands are hot with most shoppers and have spurred billions of dollars in investment, as consumers increasingly make patriotic choices amid a growing backlash against foreign brands https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/chinese-apps-join-celebs-backlash-against-western-fashion-brands-over-xinjiang-2021-03-26 in the country.

A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands.

"Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

Maia Active, a Sequoia Capital-backed athleisure wear maker, said its products were designed based on body measurements of Asian women and, therefore, offered local customers a better fit and more comfort than western counterparts.

In lockstep with demand, investors too have been pouring funds into local consumer brands this year.

Chinese consumer firms raised 69.7 billion yuan ($11 billion) from primary market investors in the first five months, more than double the year-earlier amount, according to Cygnus Equity, a Chinese boutique investment bank.

"Beauty products, food and beverage brands are the most popular. Recently hotpot and ramen brands are particularly coveted," said Ming Jin, managing partner at Cygnus.

Up to 200 brands are currently seeking new capital from investors, bankers and investors said.

"China is the easiest market for building something from zero to a 100-million-yuan sales target," a private equity investor in tea chain operator Nayuki said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Nayuki last week raised $656 million in a Hong Kong float, which gave it a valuation of $4.4 billion, more than double the level in a December funding round.

Weilong Delicious Global Holdings, whose flour-based spicy sticks sell for under 5 yuan per pack, raised 3.56 billion yuan in May from big name investors including Tencent, Jack Ma's Yunfeng Capital, CPE, Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital China. The snack maker was valued at nearly 70 billion yuan.

Sequoia-backed Genki Forest, a soft drink brand seeking to challenge Coca Cola, said it was valued at $6 billion after an April fundraising, ten times more than 18 months earlier.

Its fundraising attracted investors such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH's private equity arm and Singaporean state investor Temasek.

LOCAL VS GLOBAL

During JD.Com's online shopping festival this month, sales growth of Chinese brands was 4% higher than international brands. The growth in their customer numbers exceeded that of international brands by 16%, JD.com said.

Chris Mulliken, a Shanghai-based partner at consultancy EY, said nationalism was a factor driving the popularity of local brands, including pride in China's recovery from COVID-19 even as several other countries battle high infection rates.

"People are travelling (albeit domestically) and taking the opportunity to rediscover their own country, return to their customs and discover new Chinese brands," he said.

The recent Xinjiang cotton ban imposed by several global brands including H&M, Nike and Adidas over concerns about alleged rights abuses in the province, which offended many Chinese consumers, was another catalyst. China strongly denies the claims and says all labour in Xinjiang is consensual and contract-based.

Shares of domestic sportswear producers Xtep, Li Ning and Anta have risen 196%, 60% and 38% respectively since April.

Dealmakers have warned about the sharply higher valuations, while they also say the demand trend will stay for a long time.

"Consumers no longer idolize international, multinational brands. They like products and brands that speak for them," said Nina Gong, a Shanghai-based managing director with private equity firm Carlyle Group.

($1 = 6.4525 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK coronavirus vaccines have weakened link between infections and death, says scientist

    Britain's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign has weakened the link between infections and deaths but it has not yet been completely broken, the head of a scientific advisory body to the government said on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19 after being forced to postpone any further easing this month because of a growing number of cases largely from the more infectious Delta variant. Peter Horby, chair of the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), told the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show" that Britain was seeing a "much lower level of hospitalisation".

  • Man crashes stolen truck into home and shoots two people dead before being killed by police

    Neighbours rushed outside to help before the driver allegedly started shooting

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Crazy About these 10 Stocks

    In this article, we examined Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s portfolio management strategy and why Billionaire Leon Cooperman is crazy about these 10 stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Crazy About these 5 Stocks. The hedge fund manager and American […]

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Learn about three Vanguard funds that have a five-star rating from Morningstar that specialize in investing in specific niches of the securities market.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy to profit from post-COVID economic recovery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery. Inflation fears and a cryptocurrency slump in recent weeks have hit some of the […]

  • We Asked 1,000 Investors What’s the Best Way To Invest $1,000: Here’s What They Said

    So you have an extra $1,000 you want to invest. What should you do with it? GOBankingRates posed that question to 1,000 Americans 18 and older from across the country who already have money invested...

  • Peru’s Castillo to Reappoint Velarde as Central Bank Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said he is willing to reappoint the head of the country’s central bank, his most market-friendly move yet as he tries to emerge as the winner of the contested June 6 elections.“Our commitment is to maintain fiscal balance and improve the quality of public spending, promote investments and respect the independence and autonomy of the BCRP,” Castillo said in a tweet late on Saturday. “Therefore, our willingness to ratify Dr. Julio

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Griffin’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Griffin. The self-made billionaire Ken Griffin began investing in […]

  • Ark Fans Breathe Sighs of Relief as Cathie Wood Mounts Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a rough few months, but Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood is back.Inflows are picking up, the firm’s pile of assets under management is growing once again, and her flagship fund has gained 26% since its May low. Now the question is, can she keep it going?The stock picker turned cult figure, who seemingly got every call right as the coronavirus outbreak reshaped the U.S. economy in 2020, earlier this year suffered her first major blow since emerging into the mainstream

  • It’s Not Easy Being Green, But Plug Power Pushing Forward

    Several EV and alternative fuel stocks saw massive upticks in share price over the last year, particularly around the time of the U.S. presidential election season and subsequent inauguration. One of those stocks was Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), which saw its price hit an all-time high during this period. Its price has come down significantly since, sliding slowly about 56% from its January 26 high. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks). James West of Evercore ISI most recently covered the compan

  • Britain bans Binance's UK ops in latest cryptocurrency crackdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's financial regulator has said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally. In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK entity, "must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect".

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

    Unemployed Americans know about COVID-19-related financial relief, including enhanced unemployment benefits, but an overwhelming majority (80%) aren't taking advantage of them, a recent survey from...

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    Last week, you might have seen that BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ) released its first-quarter result to the market. The...

  • Trail of Brothers Linked to Missing Bitcoin Stash Is Still Murky

    (Bloomberg) -- The Cajee brothers, who ran a cryptocurrency investment platform from South Africa that the local regulator suspects of being a Ponzi scheme, are confounding both their family and desperate investors alike.It’s still hard to establish the whereabouts of Ameer and Raees Cajee, the pair that operated Johannesburg-based Africrypt since 2019. They appear to have vanished, along with an estimated $3.6 billion in Bitcoin -- an amount that a lawyer for the brothers said was inflated.Atto

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • 7 ways to save money you've probably never tried

    Let this be the year you go beyond basic budgeting tips.

  • America's housing market is racist. Congress could easily help fix it if they wanted to.

    Structural inequality is keeping Black and Latino Americans poorer than white Americans. Congress can help fix that.