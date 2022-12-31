Analysis-Citgo may face new upheaval under Venezuela's political changes

FILE PHOTO: A CITGO refinery is pictured in Sulphur
Marianna Parraga
·3 min read

By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum could face supervisory board shakeups leading to a review of its plans following Friday's vote by Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly to dissolve an interim government and appoint a commission to oversee the country's foreign assets, including Citgo.

Venezuela-owned Citgo, a unit of state oil company PDVSA, since 2019 has been run by boards appointed by a Congress led by opposition chief Juan Guaido, whom Washington has recognized as Venezuela's legitimate leader and who was ousted on Friday.

Citgo did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said President Joe Biden's administration will continue to back Venezuela's interim government "regardless of what form it takes." He did not comment on whether that support included extending a key protection to Citgo under the new structure.

While mostly powerless at home where Socialist President Nicolas Maduro exercises control over nearly all institutions, including security forces, Guaido's government had supervised the country's foreign assets and many embassies.

The United States has so far blocked efforts by creditors to seize the South American country's foreign assets to recover unpaid debts owned by Venezuela, including rebuffing efforts by a U.S. judge to hold an auction of shares in Citgo's U.S. parent.

EXECUTIVE ORDERS EXPIRE

But a set of U.S. executive orders that has prevented shares in Citgo's parent from being auctioned by the Delaware court are due to expire next year. Washington this year warned opposition representatives that the loss of a clear interim leader could jeopardize that support.

Another potential scenario with the commission taking over: a new U.S. court battle over the legitimacy of Citgo's board of directors. In 2019, Maduro unsuccessfully challenged the board appointed by Guaido.

A federal court in 2020 ratified the executives appointed by Guaido to run Citgo. But those executives have changed several times in the last four years, leading to management uncertainty.

"The institution of the interim government must be preserved," said Horacio Medina, president of the PDVSA ad-hoc board that supervises all PDVSA units abroad. "Otherwise, our position to defend the Venezuelan assets will be compromised."

Since Citgo severed ties with its parent, Maduro-controlled state company Petroleos de Venezuela, creditors have pursued claims and lawsuits seeking to auction Venezuela-owned assets, amid a revolving door of Citgo supervisory directors that led to uncertainty over the company's direction.

PROFIT REBOUND

After two years of losses, Citgo is on track for a $2.5 billion profit this year, reflecting high fuel prices on strong demand and global shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The seventh-largest U.S. refiner has said it plans to use the profit to repay debt and invest in the reliability of its operations.

Earlier this year, most opposition parties in Venezuela approved a deal to hand authority over board appointments from Guaido to a new super-advisory council. But that entity was not formed immediately after.

Lawyers advising Citgo's supervisory boards have warned about the challenges of presenting a new government structure before U.S. courts. Others have said the proposed changes are simply unconstitutional.

"From now on, court cases will get even more complicated for us," Medina said ahead of Friday's vote, adding that the new government structure could lead to a loss of embassies and entities defending and representing Venezuelans and Venezuela-owned assets in several countries.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. review could delay or block Binance deal for Voyager Digital

    Binance's $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital could be delayed or blocked by a U.S. national security review, according to a Friday bankruptcy court filing. The crypto exchange's U.S.-based affiliate Binance.US intends to buy Voyager's crypto lending platform with a bid that includes $20 million in cash and crypto assets that will be used to repay Voyager's customers. But the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency body that vets foreign investments into U.S. companies for national security risks, said Friday that its review "could affect the ability of the parties to complete the transactions, the timing of completion, or relevant terms."

  • Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise

    Wall Street equity indexes finished lower on Friday on 2022's last trading day, while Treasury yields rose along with oil futures as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hiking path. In currencies, the dollar, a beneficiary of rising U.S. interest rates, fell on the day but was on track for a 2022 gain of roughly 8%, its biggest annual increase since 2015. The U.S. U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Friday and closed out the trading year with its biggest annual increase in decades, pushed higher by aggressive Fed rate hikes.

  • FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets

    (Reuters) -FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets. When the Commission seized the digital assets of FTX in November, they were worth just $296 million, FTX said in a statement. FTX urged the commission to "clear up any confusion" about the assets it holds and their value.

  • Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of 'presidential' role

    For three years, Juan Guaidó led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro. Three of Venezuela’s four main opposition parties backed the proposal to remove Guaidó, who was supported only by his own Popular Will party.

  • Chicago police looking for group of thieves connected to at least 9 burglaries in 2 days

    The thieves used a large rock to smash their way into the business, and were in and out in less than five minutes.

  • Explainer-How will Japan resolve shipping insurance for Russian LNG imports?

    Japan, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, is facing its latest challenge in securing vital gas supplies from Russia after Western reinsurers said they would halt marine war insurance for ships travelling in Russian waters from Jan. 1. Having joined other G7 countries in imposing sweeping sanctions on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Japan has been reducing its reliance on Russian oil and coal, but it continues to buy Russian LNG amid elevated prices in a tight global market as Europe ramps up imports. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last week that from Jan. 1 they would stop offering insurance coverage for ship damage caused by war in Russian waters, because reinsurers were withdrawing coverage.

  • Bankman-Fried set to enter not guilty plea in FTX fraud case -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions. He is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan to enter a plea.

  • Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home

    Israel's military said its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, a rare instance of Israeli troops facing serious charges over an offense against Palestinians. Prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation, the army announced late Thursday. The indictment said the two defendants acted out of revenge for the abduction of the body of an Israeli schoolboy in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin on Nov. 22.

  • Chevron sending two oil tankers to Venezuela under U.S. approval

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil company Chevron Corp is sending two oil tankers to Venezuela, one of which will load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data. A second tanker carrying a cargo of diluents to a Chevron oil joint venture is due to arrive in Venezuela early next month, the person said. The U.S. last month issued a six-month license to Chevron authorizing it to take an expanded role at four Venezuelan oil joint ventures that produce, process and export oil, and to bring their oil to the United States.

  • Exclusive-Drugmakers to raise prices on at least 350 drugs in U.S. in January

    Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC and Sanofi SA plan to raise prices in the United States on more than 350 unique drugs in early January, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. The increases are expected to come as the pharmaceutical industry prepares for the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allows the government's Medicare health program to negotiate prices directly for some drugs starting in 2026.

  • COVID: ‘If we’re worried enough to be testing,’ we should be masking too, doctor says

    Just Equity For Health Founder and HIV Primary Care Physician Dr. Stella Safo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest surge in COVID cases, the U.S. decision to test travelers from China, and masking policies.

  • Panama says it rejects First Quantum's legal bid to avoid halting operations

    The Panamanian government has rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum's legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Friday. First Quantum was notified on Dec. 21 of a government order for it to create a plan to halt operations within 10 working days, after it missed a deadline for an agreement on increasing its payments to the Panamanian government. First Quantum had notified the country about two arbitration proceedings days after the order to halt operations.

  • The outlook for theatrical box offices, streaming services heading into 2023

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal examines 2022's theatrical box office pulls along with the current streaming environment while heading into the new year.

  • Casino's GPA prepares to spin off Colombian supermarket operator Exito

    Brazilian retailer GPA said on Friday it had taken the first steps towards spinning off its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA and plans to distribute its shares to existing shareholders. Reuters reported last year that GPA was considering the spin-off, as its French parent company Casino planned to simplify its structure in Latin America to reduce its debt. In a securities filing, GPA said Exito had applied to be a publicly-held company in Brazil and list Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

  • The Best Income Investing Ideas for 2023

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%

    Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's stake in Twitter was valued at nearly $8.63 million as of Nov. 30, compared to $19.66 million at October-end, days after Musk closed the acquisition. Another of the asset manager's funds, Fidelity Contrafund, also reported a similar markdown. Musk's tenure at Twitter so far has been chaotic amid an exodus of advertisers and heavy layoffs.

  • Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister

    Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations. The ministry said the permitted share of gold in the NWF would also be doubled, to 40%. Russia has been using its NWF, which stood at $186.5 billion as of Dec. 1, to finance its widening budget deficit this year.

  • 'Dilemma' of China's reopening: will COVID impact U.S. workforce? -wealth manager

    STORY: Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday (Dec. 29), nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation.COVID infections started to sweep across China in November, picking up pace this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population and publication of data on asymptomatic cases.The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers 2 and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Americans should also reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • U.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port

    Norwegian Cruise Line must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba's government confiscated in 1960, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, a milestone for Cuban-Americans seeking compensation for Cold-War era asset seizures. The decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami follows her March ruling that the use of the Havana Cruise Port Terminal constituted trafficking in confiscated property owned by the plaintiff, Delaware-registered Havana Docks Corp. "Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiff Havana Docks Corporation and against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd," reads the decision.

  • An Oil ETF Outpaced Crude by 5 Times Last Year. The Downside: Volatility.

    The U.S. Oil exchange-traded fund had a blowout year. But its secret is right there on its website: it invests not in oil prices but in oil futures. And that makes all the difference.