Analysis-Credit Suisse rescue presents 'buyer beware' moment for bank bondholders

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern
Tom Westbrook and Xie Yu
·4 min read

By Tom Westbrook and Xie Yu

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - The rudest shock in the rushed deal to save embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG was reserved for the holders of the bank's riskiest tranche of bonds.

Not only did they discover they are the only investors not getting any compensation but that the long-established practice of giving bondholders priority over shareholders in debt recovery had been turned on its head.

Banks had already been paying far more this year than in the past for such hybrid capital, and now there would be no takers, analysts said.

Swiss authorities brokering Credit Suisse's rescue merger with UBS have said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt will be written down to zero.

That puts holders of the AT1 bonds lower in priority than even investors who hold an equity stake in Credit Suisse and can expect to get 0.76 Swiss francs per share.

The shock realisation reverberated through Asian markets on Monday as traders hurried to reprice bank debt, and pushed bank stocks down.

Banks stocks fell. MSCI's world bank stock index was at 84, down from 100 in two weeks.

HSBC Holding's 8% U.S. dollar perpetual bond issued on March 7 was being traded at 90 cents to the dollar, a wealth manager said. Asian AT1 bonds were down 4-5 points, while European ones were down 10 points, he said.

Deutsche Bank's 7.5% perpetual or AT1 bond had already fallen to 81 cents from above 98 in the past 5 weeks.

"When an investor buys an AT1 he knows he's down the capital structure compared to senior. But he assumes he's above equity," Steven Major, global head of fixed income research at HSBC, said on the phone from Melbourne.

"People have been scrambling through the weekend to think all of this out. It'll be difficult for new issues to get down when you have a big widening out of spreads, with AT1s leading the way."

Created in the wake of the global financial crisis, AT1 bonds are a form of junior or hybrid debt that counts towards banks' regulatory capital. They were designed as a part of total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) bonds to provide a 'bail-in' or a way for banks to transfer risks to investors and away from taxpayers if they got into trouble.

The AT1 bonds, which also carry a higher coupon, can be converted into equity or written down when a lender's capital buffers are eroded beyond a certain threshold.

AT1 write-downs have taken place in several countries, including Spain, Greece, Austria and Denmark.

EUROPE IS DIFFERENT

John Likos, director at BondAdviser, a debt research house and asset manager, said Australian AT1s contain provisions that would make it very difficult for local regulators to engineer a Credit Suisse type situation where hybrids went to zero while equity holders recovered some value.

"Bizarre, strange parallel universe that equity gets something and hybrids don't," Likos said.

In the case of Credit Suisse, the AT1 prospectus made clear it wouldn't, and that when there was a write-down event, "interest on the Notes shall cease to accrue, the full principal amount of each Note will automatically and permanently be written-down to zero, Holders will lose their entire investment in the Notes...".

"We think this is quite negative for AT1 and broader TLAC securities worldwide as it highlighted the inherent risks present in these instruments," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

Credit spreads on banks should widen further, analysts said. Swap spreads on U.S. banks, indicated by the ICE BofA index , has already moved to 198 basis points from 128 early in March. For BBB-rated European banks, the spread is up 50 bps in a month to 174.

"If you take 10% yield on something when the government security is 4%, then you're earning a lot of extra yield for a reason. But you did enter this thing believing that you'd be senior to the equity holders, that's the thing that people are worried about."

(Additional reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney, Summer Zhen in Hong Kong, Ankur Banerjee and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Writing by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Shocked Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal

    Credit Suisse staff arriving to work in Hong Kong and Singapore on Monday morning fretted about retrenchments and retaining business after larger Swiss rival UBS agreed to swallow the 167-year-old bank in a state-backed rescue. Late on Sunday, Swiss authorities capped a tense week of markets by engineering a 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.24 billion)takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, supported by billions in state funding, while angering holders of risky bonds by writing down their debt to zero. The bank had been steadily losing wealth management market share to UBS and to more well-capitalised U.S. banks in investment banking in the last few years, but remained the second-biggest wealth manager in Asia, behind only its acquirer.

  • Credit Suisse Deal Hands Top Holder $1 Billion Investment Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingCredit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder has seen the value of its investment plummet by about $1 billion in a matter of months, making it one of the biggest losers

  • Investors dump Credit Suisse stock and bonds after UBS rescue

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Investors dumped Credit Suisse shares and bonds on Monday after rival UBS agreed at the weekend to take over the 167-year old bank for just a fraction of its market value, with hefty backstops from the Swiss government. Credit Suisse shares slid by almost 62% in Swiss premarket trading to around 0.61 Swiss francs ($0.6578), while the value of its additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible bonds that is considered to be the riskiest type of debt banks can use - dropped as low as 1 cent on the dollar after the bank said 16 billion Swiss francs worth of the debt will be written down to zero. "In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the government."

  • Mike Pence says voters are ready to move past Trump for a 'fresh start'

    In an exclusive ABC News interview, former Vice President Mike Pence expressed dissatisfaction with the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump and expanded on pointed remarks regarding his former boss and the Capitol insurrection -- as well as his vision for the future of the country as he mulls a potential 2024 presidential bid. In a sit-down in Des Moines, Iowa, that aired Sunday, Pence told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that Trump's handling of Jan. 6 was one of the reasons the country and, perhaps more pointedly, Republicans need a "fresh start." Pence, who has been traveling across the country and recently released a memoir, has not been shy in suggesting that his party should be looking elsewhere for candidates for the White House, repeatedly saying he's confident there will be "better choices" than Trump even as he says he has not yet made a decision about running himself.

  • UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree

    Britain’s government said Sunday that it could start deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the next few months — but only if U.K. courts rule that the controversial policy is legal. The Home Office said it was aiming to start flights “before the summer,” as Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the east African country to reinforce the Conservative government’s commitment to the plan. In the Rwandan capital, Kigali, she met with President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, visited accommodation intended to house deportees from the U.K. and laid a brick at another housing development for migrants.

  • 2 South Beach murders during Spring Break spurs curfew

    The city of Miami Beach enacted the midnight curfew in response to a spate of weekend violence.

  • More Work Needs to Be Done on Smaller US Banks: Narayan

    Abhilash Narayan, senior investment strategist at Standard Chartered Wealth Management, discusses the UBS-Credit Suisse deal, its impact on bond markets and Federal Reserve policy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • El-Erian Urges 25 Basis-Point Hike Saying Fed Shouldn’t Blink

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian called on the Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points at this week’s meeting and couple the move with an assurance of its commitment to financial stability.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Centra

  • Swiss Look On in Dismay as Once-Mighty Credit Suisse Implodes

    (Bloomberg) -- On Sunday, one of Switzerland’s biggest newspapers featured a drawing of Credit Suisse Group AG’s headquarters in flames. The image, meant to evoke what the headline said were the bank’s “last days,” was also a metaphor for the embarrassment and consternation the lender’s swift unraveling has caused in its home country.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Con

  • ECB Isn’t Done on Rate Hikes If Baseline Holds Up, Kazaks Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must fight inflation until the job is done, while acknowledging the rising risk of pushing interest rates too high as the peak nears, Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Bitcoin near 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally

    Bitcoin hovered near nine-month highs on Monday, and has closed out its best week in four years as turmoil in traditional banking drives some investors to turn to digital assets. It rose 26% last week and is up more than 35% in ten days as turmoil in the banking sector has rippled around the globe -- beginning with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and culminating, so far, in UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse at a discount over the weekend. "The momentum is all driven by liquidity, as bitcoin is an alternative liquidity vehicle," said Markus Thielson, head of research and strategy at digital asset financial services firm Matrixport based in Singapore.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Ukrainian refugee, 40, dies in UK before her husband can say goodbye

    Olha Krivoruchko's husband Yurii rushed from Ukraine to be by her side but it was too late.

  • As economy worsens, Lebanese juggle dizzying rates for devalued pound

    When Caroline Sadaka buys groceries in the Lebanese capital Beirut, she keeps her phone in hand – not to check her shopping list but to calculate the spiralling costs of goods now priced at volatile exchange rates that vary by store and sector. As Lebanon's economy continues to collapse, an array of exchange rates for the local pound has emerged, complicating personal accounting and dimming hopes of fulfilling a reform requirement set out by the International Monetary Fund. The government's official exchange rate was set at 15,000 pounds to the U.S. dollar in February, a nearly 90% devaluation from the longtime peg of 1507.5.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy say Americans shouldn't protest if Trump gets indicted

    "I don't think people should protest this, no," McCarthy said, adding that "we want calmness out there" even if Trump is indicted.

  • TSMC’s Container Maker is Hidden Jewel of Japan’s Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most advanced and delicately fine-tuned semiconductors wouldn’t be possible without the aid of giant steel storage tanks built by a little-known Tokyo company founded in 1927.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move

  • UBS chairman on Credit Suisse deal: We hoped this day would not come

    A shotgun marriage between two Swiss rivals.

  • UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover

    UBS can handle the risks from taking over Swiss rival bank Credit Suisse, UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers told broadcaster SRF. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses. Hamers, who will lead the combined entity as chief executive, said UBS would be able to manage the risks that could emerge from a so-called superbank.

  • Watch Austin Reaves score career-high 35, lead Lakers past Magic

    D’Angelo Russell added 18 points for Los Angeles.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C