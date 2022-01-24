Analysis: Crisis in Ukraine a showdown of two world views

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN DANISZEWSKI
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

NEW YORK (AP) — The crisis in Ukraine is hardly going away — a showdown of two world views that could upend Europe. It carries echoes of the Cold War and resurrects an idea left over from the 1945 Yalta Conference: that the West should respect a Russian sphere of influence in Central and Eastern Europe.

Since coming to power in 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin has worked steadily and systematically to reverse what he views as the humiliating breakup of the Soviet Union 30 years ago.

While massing troops along Ukraine’s border and holding war games in Belarus, close to the borders of NATO members Poland and Lithuania, Putin is demanding that Ukraine be permanently barred from exercising its sovereign right to join the Western alliance, and that other NATO actions, such as stationing troops in former Soviet bloc countries, be curtailed.

NATO has said the demands are unacceptable and that joining the alliance is a right of any country and does not threaten Russia. Putin’s critics argue that what he really fears is not NATO, but the emergence of a democratic, prospering Ukraine that could offer an alternative to Putin’s increasingly autocratic rule, which Russians might find appealing.

Russia’s present demands are based on Putin’s long sense of grievance and his rejection of Ukraine and Belarus as truly separate, sovereign countries, but rather as part of a historic Russian linguistic and Orthodox motherland.

In a millennium-spanning treatise last summer titled, “The Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians,” Putin tipped his hand. He insisted that the separation of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus into separate states today is artificial, due largely to political mistakes during the Soviet period and, in the case of Ukraine, driven by a malevolent “anti-Russia project” supported by Washington since 2014.

His Russo-centric view of the region poses a crucial test for U.S. President Joe Biden, who already is grappling with crises on multiple domestic fronts — the coronavirus pandemic, resurgence of inflation, a divided nation in which a large segment of the electorate refuses to acknowledge his presidency and a Congress that has blocked many of his social and climate goals.

Biden has ruled out military intervention to support Ukraine, and instead has employed intense diplomacy and rallied Western allies to support what he promises will be severe and painful sanctions against Russia if it dares to invade Ukraine. But depending on how the situation plays out, he has admitted he could have trouble keeping all the allies on board.

The Russian leader has already invaded Ukraine once, with little reaction. Russia took Crimea back from Ukraine in 2014 and has supported pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists fighting the Kyiv government in the Donbass region, a quiet war that has killed 14,000 people, more than 3,000 of them civilians.

Putin’s strategy has been to try to recreate the power and a defined sphere of influence that Russia lost with the fall of the Berlin Wall, at least in the area of the former Soviet Union. He has bristled at what he sees as Western encroachment into the countries of the former Warsaw Pact -- which had once formed a pro-Soviet buffer between the USSR and NATO.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were allowed to join NATO in 1999, followed in 2004 by Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia.

Subjected to post-World War II Soviet domination, the countries were eager to join the Western defensive alliance and the Western free-market system to secure independence and prosperity after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

For similar reasons, both Ukraine and Georgia also want in, and have been recognized by NATO as aspiring members of the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Western leaders to take on Ukraine’s request for membership with greater urgency as a signal to Moscow that the West will defend Ukraine’s independence.

Russia contends that NATO expansion violates commitments made to it after the Berlin Wall’s collapse in exchange for Moscow’s acceptance of the reunification of Germany. U.S. officials deny any such promises were made.

Early in his presidency, Putin did not show adamant opposition to NATO. He suggested in a 2000 BBC interview that Russia might even be interested in joining; years later, he said he had raised that prospect with U.S. President Bill Clinton before Clinton left office in 2001.

Now, however, Putin sees the alliance as threatening Russia’s security.

But the newer NATO countries take the opposite view. They regard Russia, which boasts the region's largest military and a vast nuclear arsenal, as the real threat, which is why they rushed to join NATO — afraid that a strengthened Russia might someday try to reimpose its dominance.

A disputed election in Belarus led to months-long mass demonstrations against longtime Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Alienated from his own people and unrecognized as a legitimate president in the West, Lukashenko has been driven closer into Putin’s protective embrace.

Similarly, after civil unrest in Kazakhstan just weeks ago, Russia sent in troops to help that former Soviet republic’s president restore order as part of a peacekeeping mission of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization alliance. The troops have since departed the country.

Putin’s aim has been to reimpose ties with Russia's former Soviet neighbors, while challenging and dividing the West. Rather than leading Russia in a more democratic direction, he appears to now reject the very idea of liberal democracy as a sustainable model, seeing it rather as a conceit the West uses to pursue its own aims and humiliate its foes.

He came to power vowing to restore to Russia a sense of greatness. He seized back economic control from the oligarchs, crushed rebels in Chechnya, gradually strangled independent media and upped investment in the military. More recently, he has banned Russia’s few remaining human rights organizations.

Beyond Russia’s borders, his secret services have overseen the assassinations of critics and meddled in foreign elections, including offering clandestine support to the election of Donald Trump in 2016, the pro-Brexit campaign in Britain and various right-wing European parties that oppose European integration.

He told an interviewer in 2019 that “liberalism is obsolete,” implying that the dominant Western ideal of liberal democracy no longer has a place in the world. The idea that Ukrainians are independent and could be freely choosing their own alliances is to him a charade.

“All the subterfuges associated with the anti-Russia project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories and people close to us living there to be used against Russia. And to those who will undertake such an attempt, I would like to say that this way they will destroy their own country,” he wrote in his essay last summer.

“I am confident that true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia.”

The challenge for Biden, NATO and the European Union is whether their collective resolve and solidarity can protect Ukraine’s vision of itself as part of the West, and whether Putin’s Russian nationalist ambitions in the region will succeed or fail.

___

EDITOR's NOTE: John Daniszewski, an Associated Press vice president and editor-at-large, covered Eastern Europe, Ukraine and Russia during the breakup of the Soviet Union and the early years of Putin's presidency.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

    Vladimir Putin is vehemently opposed to neighbouring Ukraine signing up to the military alliance

  • Burkina Faso: Shots heard near presidential palace

    The government denies reports of a coup attempt or that the president has been detained.

  • NATO to put more forces on standby amid fears of Russian attack on Ukraine

    Amid deepening anxiety over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States announced it's pulling out diplomats' families and some staff from its embassy in the country. Meanwhile, NATO announced it was putting extra forces on standby. At the same time, France is ready to send troops to Romania under NATO command, and Spain is considering deploying fighter jets to Bulgaria, NATO said in a statement.

  • NATO to put ships, jets on standby in Europe; Russia drills off Irish coast: What we know

    European Union foreign ministers sought Monday to put on a fresh display of resolve in support of Ukraine.

  • Putin will never have another chance like this to overthrow the European strategic order

    Markets seem not to believe that Europe is close to the largest military conflict since 1945, even though the US president tells us that such a breakdown of the international system is more likely than not, and could happen as soon as the ground freezes hard enough for an armoured invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cruise Ship Ends Journey in Bahamas to Avoid US Arrest Warrant

    An entertainer was among hundreds aboard the Miami-bound Crystal Symphony cruise ship when abruptly ended its journey in the Bahamas on January 23 after a US court granted an order for the ship to be seized over millions in unpaid fuel fees.Footage taken by Elio Pace shows the Crystal Symphony docked in Bimini in the Bahamas as passengers waited to be transferred to a smaller ferry that would carry them on the final leg of their journey to Port Everglades, Florida.Pace, an entertainer who said he had expected to work on board the ship until February 23, said: “I wouldn’t believe it unless I was right here experiencing this surreal episode myself!” adding “The people I feel really bad for are the brilliant, beautiful and wonderful loyal staff and crew aboard this ship for whom the Crystal Symphony is their livelihood.”The Crystal Symphony left Miami on January 8 for a two-week cruise. On January 19, Crystal Cruises unexpectedly announced that it was suspending operations after its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy.On January 21, Peninsula Petroleum Far East had an arrest warrant approved by a Florida judge, alleging a total $4.6 million in missed fuel payments, with $1.2 million accrued by the Crystal Symphony. Credit: Elio Pace via Storyful

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'painful and bloody' for Putin, says Boris Johnson as UK withdraws British embassy staff from Kyiv

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be "painful, violent and bloody business" for Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson has warned as Britain withdrew its diplomats from Kyiv.

  • Biden weighing deployment of US troops to NATO allies: report

    President Biden is reportedly weighing the deployment of U.S. troops to NATO allies amid increased tensions with Russia and concerns that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine.The New York Times, citing unidentified administration officials, reported that Biden is considering sending troops to allied countries in the Baltics and Eastern Europe, a move that would increase the U.S. military's presence across the globe at a time when diplomatic...

  • Syria Kurdish forces close in on IS-controlled prison wing

    U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters began closing in Monday on the last wing of a prison in northeastern Syria that has been controlled by militants for days, the force and a war monitor said. The raid aims to end one of the most brazen attacks by the Islamic State group in years. Forces were deploying within the prison facility and taking over buildings near its northern wing, said Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Russia accuses West of 'hysteria' after NATO announces military buildup in Eastern Europe

    Russia on Monday denounced the West's reaction to events concerning Ukraine after NATO said it would keep forces on standby and have more ships and fighter jets ready in Eastern Europe.The Kremlin accused the West of responding with "hysteria" as the preparations signaled NATO was gearing up for possible Russian aggression against the former Soviet state, according to Reuters."NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and...

  • NATO strengthens east European flank, Russia accuses West of hysteria

    NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine. Welcoming a series of deployments announced by alliance members in recent days, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO would "continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the alliance." The move was a further sign that the West is bracing for Russia to attack its neighbour after massing an estimated 100,000 troops in reach of the Ukrainian border.

  • NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

    Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome. The Western alliance’s statement summed up moves already announced by member countries, but restating them under the NATO banner appeared aimed at showing its resolve. It was just one of a series of announcements that signaled the West is ramping up its rhetoric in the information war that has accompanied the Ukraine standoff.

  • German navy chief who said NATO should give Putin 'the respect he demands' resigns

    German navy chief who said NATO should give Putin 'the respect he demands' resigns

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine 'could spark record-breaking gas and petrol prices in UK'

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could spark record-breaking energy prices.

  • Vitali Klitschko: Germany has 'betrayed' Ukraine as Russian threat mounts

    Vitali Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion turned mayor of Kyiv, has accused Germany of “betraying” Ukraine.

  • China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest sortie of the new year

    Last year in October, China had sent 56 military planes over Taiwan

  • German navy chief resigns after controversial comments favorable to Putin

    The head of the German Navy is stepping down over controversial comments favorable to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Armenian president resigns saying Constitution doesn't give him enough influence

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Armenian President Armen Sarkissian tendered his resignation on Sunday, saying he believes the country's constitution does not give him sufficient powers to influence events. Sarkissian, president since 2018, was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces. "I have been thinking for a long time, I have decided to resign from the post of the President of the Republic after working actively for about four years," Sarkissian said in a statement published on the president's official website.

  • UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday his government will remove coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England, news hailed by the travel industry as a big step back to normality. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is due to give details of the rule change later. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of airline industry body Airlines U.K., said it was “a landmark day.”

  • Miguel Angel Jiménez beats Steven Alker in playoff in PGA Tour Champions season opener

    Miguel Angel Jiménez lit his victory cigar once again.