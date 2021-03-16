Analysis: Cuomo accuser speaks with investigators

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment accusers met with investigators working for the state attorney general's office for more than four hours Monday via Zoom. (March 16)

Video Transcript

MARINA VILLENEUVE: Former aide Charlotte Bennett, she met with investigators for about four hours yesterday on Zoom. That's according to her attorney, Debra Katz. And what we know is that she provided more than 120 pages of evidence that she says proves that it was a hostile work environment and that the governor had sexually harassed her.

One piece of information shared by Debra Katz was that the governor, I guess, might have had a preoccupation with the size of his hands and what the large size of his hands meant. It's part of the argument that they're forming that the governor has created a sexually charged atmosphere, a hostile work environment, and had sexually harassed Charlotte, if not also other members of his staff.

He is, you know, proceeding normally, as if nothing else is happening in some ways. He spoke at a mass vaccination site yesterday. You know, his staff, they've been still trying to, you know, do their work as normal and sort of proceed, again, as if nothing much is happening. But of course, you know, the governor is facing, you know, increased-- increasing calls for resignation.

President Biden and Nancy Pelosi, however, this weekend reiterated that they're awaiting the results of the investigation. So it sort of, you know, remains to be seen how, if there are more calls for resignation. But at this point, the governor's given no indication that he is going to be resigning.

