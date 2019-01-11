Analysis: Cyntoia Brown, R Kelly and the refusal to recognize black and brown female victims

Cyntoia Brown said she was forced into prostitution when she was 16 and was scared for her life when she shot Johnny Allen, a 43-year-old who picked her up for sex in 2004 at a Tennessee Sonic.

She was tried as an adult and given a life sentence for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, which was commuted Monday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, who said in a statement that her rehabilitation and young age warranted mercy.

What Haslam didn't mention was the violence Brown said she experienced leading up to that point. And that didn't go unnoticed by the advocates who helped catapult Brown's case to the national stage.

“It is a travesty that he does not address the crimes that happened to her,” says Tonya Lovelace, CEO of Women of Color Network, Inc., an initiative that works to end violence against women, addressing the unique challenges facing women of color. "The point is that the actual crime here is the demand for girls, the child trafficking and the statutory rape that she endured."

Lovelace and other advocates also noted that Brown's commutation came amid another national flashpoint on violence against women of color. The docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly," which premiered Jan. 3 on Lifetime, made headlines this week alleging that Kelly physically and sexually abused scores of girls and women while the music industry turned a blind eye. Kelly denies the allegations.

Such cases highlight a long history of women of color being victims of gender-based crimes without being treated as such by the justice system or society.

A 1999 study found that girls of color who are victims of abuse are more likely to be caught up in the criminal justice system and labeled as offenders than white girls, who are more likely to be treated as victims and referred to child welfare and mental health systems.

"It’s all the same thread of truly not caring about the welfare of black and brown girls," said Lovelace. “I think it’s all based in the concept of misogynoir, a particular kind of racism and sexism that black women and girls experience, based on the idea that we can’t be victimized."

Though Brown was 16 when she was arrested, and told interviewers she had been raped and forced into prostitution, prosecutors tried her as an adult. Understandings of child sex trafficking have evolved in the 15 years since.

A highly-cited paper from the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality, Human Rights Project for Girls and Ms. Foundation for Women titled "The Sexual Abuse to Prison Pipeline," found "that in a perverse twist of justice, many girls who experience sexual abuse are routed into the juvenile justice system because of their victimization."

Authors of the report say that child sex trafficking is child sexual abuse, though many jurisdictions still view those victims as perpetrators: "These girls are arrested on charges of prostitution even though they are too young to legally consent to sex."

Though Brown’s case received attention from celebrities, such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Alyssa Milano, she's not unique. There are many other women, particularly women of color, who are incarcerated after experiencing abuse.

A 2012 study published by the Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Statistics found that of incarcerated women, 86 percent reported being a victim of sexual violence and 77 percent reported a history of domestic violence.

A 2008 study of 60 incarcerated women found that nearly half had committed what could be considered defensive measures to stop abuse.

The exact number of women and girls caught up in the criminal justice system for self-defense or self-preservation in violent situations is not known, says Sue Osthoff, director of the National Clearinghouse for the Defense of Battered Women. No federal agency tracks those statistics.

“The question is, how many women are in prison for a crime that’s related to a history of abuse? Some people would argue probably most of them,” Osthoff says.