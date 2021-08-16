Analysis-Decentralised finance: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem

FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency Monero is seen in this illustration
Tom Wilson
·4 min read

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) - For most of the 13-year life of cryptocurrencies, exchanges were the epicentre for cyberheists. Now, a bigger hacking risk in the growing sector has exploded into view: peer-to-peer crypto platforms.

One such site, Poly Network, was at the centre of a $610 million crypto theft last week, one of the biggest ever. Within days of the heist, the decentralised finance (DeFi) platform said the "white hat" hacker or hackers had returned nearly all the loot.

The unusual ending to the Poly Network saga belies fast-emerging risks in this growing corner of crypto, where an estimated $80 billion or more is held, interviews with industry executives, lawyers and analysts show.

DeFi sites allow users to lend, borrow and save - usually in cryptocurrencies - while bypassing the traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks and exchanges. Backers say the technology offers cheaper and more efficient access to financial services.

But the heist at Poly Network - previously a little-known site - has underscored the vulnerability of DeFi sites to crime.

Would-be robbers are often able to exploit bugs in the open-source code used by sites. And with regulation still patchy, there is usually little or no recourse for victims.

Centralised exchanges, which act as middlemen between buyers and sellers of crypto, had previously been the main targets of crypto cyberheists.

Tokyo-based exchange Mt.Gox for instance collapsed in 2014 after it lost half a billion dollars in hacks. Coincheck, also based in Tokyo, was hit by a $530 million heist in 2018.

Many major exchanges, under the regulatory spotlight and striving to attract mainstream investors, have since bolstered security and heists on such scale are now relatively rare.

LESS SECURE

An onus on security at major platforms such as Coinbase Global Inc has pushed less-secure venues to the sidelines, said Ross Middleton, chief financial officer at DeFi platform DeversiFi.

"What's happened is the big exchanges have got really good (on security) and the smaller exchanges aren't around anymore," he said. "The frontier is definitely DeFi now."

Losses from crime at DeFi platforms are at an all-time high, crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace said last week, with thieves, hackers and fraudsters making off with $474 million from January through July.

The spike came as funds poured into DeFi, mirroring flows into crypto as a whole. According to DeFi Pulse the total value held at such sites is now more than $80 billion, compared with just $6 billion a year earlier.

DeFi specialists say security risks tend to lie at newer sites which may run on less secure code.

"There is a widening security and risk gap between old, battle-tested DeFi protocols, and new, untested DeFi protocols," said Rune Christensen, former head of the body behind high-profile DeFi application Maker.

Proponents says the use of open-source code means vulnerabilities can be quickly identified and solved by users, reducing the risk of crime. DeFi can police itself, they say.

Yet for financial watchdogs and governments across the world looking at regulating the crypto sector, DeFi is increasingly in focus.

ENFORCEMENT ACTION

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has signalled he would take a tough stance on DeFi.

Such platforms may be captured by U.S. securities laws, he said in a speech this month, calling on Congress to draft legislation to rein in DeFi and crypto trading.

The SEC this month brought its first enforcement action https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2021-145 involving DeFi tech, alleging the company issued unregistered securities and misled investors. The SEC did not respond to further questions on its stance.

Officials at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also signalled greater scrutiny.

Commissioner Dan Berkovitz in June called DeFi a "Hobbesian marketplace" https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/SpeechesTestimony/opaberkovitz7 - a reference to a 17th century philosopher who saw life without government as "nasty, brutish and short". Unlicensed DeFi platforms for derivatives were violating commodities trading laws, he suggested.

Elsewhere, moves are slower. DeFi is still far from the political agenda in Britain, for instance.

A spokesperson for Britain's financial watchdog said while some DeFi activities may fall under its scope, much of the sector is unregulated.

For some analysts, greater regulation in inevitable, with little sign that DeFi sites can do the job themselves.

"The unfortunate situation is that (Poly Network) was seen as just an average Tuesday in the DeFi world," said Tim Swanson of blockchain firm Clearmatics.

"The industry likes to congratulate itself by claiming it resides on transparent systems, but it has repeatedly shown it is incapable of policing itself."

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London; Additional reporting by Michelle Price in Washington and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

    Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that's good news for budding investors. Mark...

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Child tax credits were deposited Friday: What it means if yours didn't come

    The IRS said the August child tax credit payment was set for Aug. 13. But some families saw no 'pending' notices in bank accounts Thursday.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • 6 Financial Planning Mistakes You're Probably Making, According to an Expert

    I’ve been a working woman for ten-plus years. I have a 401(k). And an emergency savings I’m working hard to bulk up. Still, nothing could have prepared me for the financial insight overhaul I experienced when...

  • This is your last chance to get free health insurance from Biden's stimulus package

    You must get your application in by Aug. 15, when special enrollment ends.

  • Bond Market Like a Coiled Spring Before Long-Awaited Fed Confab

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are like a coiled spring ahead of the Federal Reserve’s long-awaited Wyoming confab, with traders showing less conviction than they have in months about the market’s next move.Benchmark yields finished this week little changed from seven days earlier, even after a stretch that saw a record-breaking 10-year auction, the lowest consumer-sentiment reading in a decade and another elevated inflation figure. JPMorgan Chase & Co. client data sum up the market’s stance perfectl

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan, or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?