Analysis-Declining U.S. bank reserves add wrinkle to contentious debt ceiling issue

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·4 min read

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A rapid fall in bank reserves held at the Federal Reserve, coinciding with an expected shortage of U.S. Treasury bills as the debt ceiling battle looms, has raised concerns from investors about potential stress in financial markets.

Reserves, which are funds the Fed requires banks to hold as balances at the central bank, have fallen due to the impact of the central bank's program to reduce its swollen balance sheet, known as quantitative tightening (QT.) Bank deposits, which are part of reserves, also dropped with customers seeking higher-yielding alternatives for their cash.

A persistent slide in reserves has broad implications for the economy. Lower reserves constrain banks' balance sheets, hampering their ability to lend to finance corporate growth and expansions, analysts said.

The Fed's balance sheet increased during the pandemic as it bought securities under its quantitative easing (QE) program, as did reserves at the central bank. That is now being unwound with QT, which was meant to drain that stimulus from the financial system.

As of March 8, bank reserves during the week averaged $2.999 trillion, Fed data show, falling around $1.3 trillion from a peak of $4.3 trillion in December 2021. In the last QT cycle, $1.3 trillion in liquidity was withdrawn in five years.

"In the event of a liquidity crisis in markets, the banking system is much less ready and able to battle those shocks because of the declining level of reserves," said Matt Smith, investment director at asset manager Ruffer in London.

Graphic: Bank reserves at the Fed https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvygnylrvg/Bank%20reserves%20at%20the%20Fed.PNG

The last time the Fed undertook QT, it ended abruptly after bank reserves dropped in September 2019 below the minimum needed to ensure the smooth functioning of short-term funding markets. That prompted a spike in repo rates and forced the Fed to provide additional reserves to the banking system.

An expected shortage of bills as the United States hits the debt ceiling and the Treasury must curtail borrowing, is also seen reducing reserves further. The U.S. government came close to its $31.4 trillion debt limit earlier last month, prompting a Treasury warning that it may not be able to avert default past early June.

"If the Treasury is unable to issue bills because of the debt ceiling, then you get more cash into reverse repos and that brings reserves down further," said John Velis, FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.

In a reverse repo, market players lend overnight cash to the Fed at a 4.55% rate in exchange for Treasuries with a promise to buy them back.

Investors have been funneling cash into reverse repos or into money market funds that have access to these repos, instead of putting the money as deposits in banks, analysts said. Volumes on reverse repos have hit north of $2 trillion since June last year, even as bank reserves have dwindled.

Graphic: U.S. bank deposits https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkdzbybvm/US%20bank%20deposits.PNG

DEPOSIT OUTFLOWS, SILICON VALLEY BANK

Deposit rates, with the current average savings rate at roughly 0.2% per annum, have not kept up with the surge in the fed funds rate that came with multiple Fed hikes. Analysts attributed that to people over-depositing during the QE period amid all the government stimulus during the pandemic.

That low deposit rate has led to deposit outflows. Deposits have been declining since the second quarter of last year, according to Fed data on banks' assets and liabilities.

Joseph Abate, managing director at Barclays, in a research note, wrote that excess deposits gave banks more power to set deposit rates and determine how aggressive they need to be to compete for funding.

The SVB Financial Group saga that started on Thursday is the latest example of how deposit outflows could adversely impact smaller banks.

On Friday, shares of SVB, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank, were halted after plunging 66% earlier in premarket trading. SVB had to grapple with declining deposits from startups struggling for funds.

"Banks with good liquidity and funding profiles should be able to withstand the decline (in deposits)," said Julie Solar, group credit officer at Fitch's credit policy group.

"But banks reliant on non-core funding, have deposit concentrations, or large unrealized losses in their securities portfolios could face more pressure in this environment."

Deposit outflows, reverse repos, and bank reserves are all inter-related. Deposits are finding their way into money market funds which invest in reverse repos. Higher reverse repo usage, in turn, effectively cuts reserves.

The current level of reserves though are still higher than in 2019 when they dwindled to $2 trillion due to heavy withdrawals for tax payments and analysts agreed that the market is not necessarily in a panic situation just yet.

But the mininum level of reserves under the current QT is probably higher than the previous cycle since the Fed's balance sheet has grown substantially more than the last one given a huge QE program.

"All balance sheets have grown since then, so we don't know where the biting point is," said Ruffer's Smith.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Megan Davies, Alden Bentley and Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Employers Added a Solid 311,000 Jobs in February

    Robust hiring in February added to recent evidence the U.S. economy picked up momentum early in the year, despite rising interest rates aimed at taming high inflation. Employers added a seasonally adjusted 311,000 jobs last month, a cooler but still strong increase following a revised 504,000 gain in January, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% last month from January’s 3.4%, the lowest rate in 53 years.

  • Amazon Has a Secret Warehouse Sale With Thousands of Home Goods up to 70% Off!

    The Amazon overstock store is like a giant warehouse sale filled with thousands of epic home deals, so if you're looking to refresh your space, the time is now!

  • Renaissance IPO ETF tumbles 3.6% to put its weekly losses close to 10% as Silicon Valley Bank collapse weighs

    MARKET PULSE The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) tumbled 3.6% Friday, caught up in the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a key lender to companies backed by venture capital and private equity firms in the tech and life sciences spaces.

  • SVB stock remains halted following concerns over future, trading volatility, Janet Yellen's remarks

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Ines Ferre discuss stock performance for SVB amid concerns of the commercial banking company’s future, trading volatility, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks on the SVB selloff.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Selling and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    The latest round of 13F filings show billionaire investors are mixed when it comes to one of Wall Street's next-big-thing investments.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • Verizon Stock: Deep Value With a Swollen Dividend Yield

    Verizon stock's free-fall has created a compelling entry point for the yield-hungry

  • Family sues, claiming car dealer added roughly $40,000 to price, forged their names

    A family is suing a south Charlotte car dealership claiming they had a deal in writing but that the final paperwork listed roughly a $40,000 different cost than what they expected.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. Cathie Wood keeps buying Tesla as well as some of her smaller holdings.

  • AI Is Here: Here Are 2 Stocks That Stand to Benefit, According to Analysts

    AI is here, whether we’re ready or not. The headlines and buzz around the recent launch of ChatGPT is only the tip of a much larger iceberg. The chatbot uses ‘generative AI’ tech, a machine learning system with the ability to create text, images, videos – and even computer code – that successfully mimics human communications, and it promises to stir up far more than just the tech industry. At it base, AI technology involves a computer system that has been fed a huge amount of data, enough that i

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    The typical investor spends years investing for retirement through a combination of 401(k) plans, individual stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other retirement investment vehicles. Ideally, they build a portfolio that will sustain them throughout their retirement years. A good way to do this is to shift some of that portfolio into an ETF that is focused on dividend income.

  • 2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

    As a result, now is an excellent time to consider investing in solid companies before their stock rises become missed opportunities. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) are vastly different companies, with one of their few commonalities being their competing positions in the streaming market. Here's why Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery are two soaring stocks I'd buy with no hesitation.

  • GM puts generous buyout on the table: What salaried workers should consider

    Financial planners suggest that GM workers not give into an emotional roller coaster — but instead look at data — as they weigh a new buyout offer.

  • Cratering Silicon Valley Bank's troubles could be the first sign of a new financial crisis. Here's what Burry, Ackman and El-Erian have to say.

    SVB is in trouble, and debate is raging over the US banking system. Here's what Bill Ackman, Michael Burry, Ryan Cohen and other voices had to say.

  • Founded by Apple vets, startup Humane has raised $241 million without a single customer

    Two ex-Apple execs have a strong roster of investors—and five years of mystery around what they’re building.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

    These two dividend growth stocks are out of favor, but there's no sign that the problems they face are long-term.

  • 1 Incredible Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the last decade, for instance, the pharmaceutical space churned out a disproportionate number of ultra-high-growth equities, relative to other industries. In 2023, the next big domino that might fall in healthcare is the increasingly common liver ailment known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH has proven to be an extremely difficult condition to drug, despite several top-tier biopharmas pursuing the indication with a variety of pharmaceutical interventions.

  • Fed under less pressure to speed rate hikes as wage gains cool

    Federal Reserve policymakers may feel less pressed to ramp up the pace of their policy tightening this month after data Friday showed wage gains slowed in February, rekindling hopes inflation will ease as the pandemic-disrupted labor market normalizes. Also fueling bets the Fed will stick to a quarter-point interest-rate increase at its March 21-22 meeting: U.S. regulators on Friday closed Silicon Valley Bank after its shares tanked amid concerns over its balance sheet, and central bankers may be wary of causing more strain on the banking sector with sharper rate hikes. Still, next Tuesday's publication of the widely watched consumer price index could still push Fed Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues to deliver a 50-basis-point increase at their March 21-22 policy-setting meeting, a move that would put the benchmark rate at 5.00%-5.25%.