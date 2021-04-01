Analysis: Deliveroo's flop a wake-up call for tech hopefuls

Benzinga

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 32 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Tuesday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Zhongan Online P&C Insurance (OTC: ZZHGF): Bought 106,812 Hong Kong shares of the Chinese online-only insurance company, representing about 0.017% of the ETF. Zhongan stock closed flat at $6.69 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $6.70 and low of $2.25. Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL): Bought 29,400 shares of the cloud-based payments company, representing about 0.104% of the ETF. Bill.com shares closed 0.49% lower at $137.62 on Tuesday and were up 0.14% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $195.95 and low of $27.53. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 22,530 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.121% of the ETF. Sea shares closed 5% higher at $214.35 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 122,699 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.2475% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.18% higher at $78.83 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $99.4 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG): Lending Tree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 6,319 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.033% of the ETF. Lending stock closed 0.64% higher at $206.10 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $135.7. Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 8,938 shares of the health-tech company, representing about 0.0027% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 2.85% higher at $27.39 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Bought 20,721 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.098% of the ETF. Seer shares closed 5.33% higher at $43.24 on Tuesday and were up 0.21% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of $38.37. 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 100,453 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis maker, representing about 0.048% of the ETF. 908 Devices stock closed 0.29% lower at $44.86 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88. Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI): Bought 56,670 shares of the company, representing about 0.0276% of the ETF. Berkeley stock closed 0.36% lower at $44.33 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $113.53 and low of $42.5. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 487,344 shares of the medical imaging devices company, representing about 0.089% of the ETF. Butterfly shares closed 4% lower at $17.37 on Tuesday and were down 0.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 70,147 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0289% of the ETF. Adaptive shares closed 0.86% higher at $37.58 on Tuesday and were up 0.21% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $23.68. Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD): Bought 26,636 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.0131% of the ETF. Accolade stock closed 2.3% higher at $44.47 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $65.25 and low of $28.68. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Sold 100,127 shares of the Swiss pharmaceutical company, representing about 0.0967% of the ETF. Novartis shares closed 0.38% lower at $87.02 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $98.5 and low of $77.04. Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 379,931 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.22% of the ETF. Phreesia shares closed 2.58% higher at $52.16 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.27. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 11,082 shares of the Israel-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0006% of the ETF. Pluristem stock closed 0.22% higher at $4.49 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $13.3 and low of $2.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: SYRS): Sold 49,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, representing about 0.0042% of the ETF. Syros stock closed 2.62% lower at $7.24 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $4.88. See Also: Ark Funds Changes Weighting Caps: Could This Mean A Higher Tesla Allocation? Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK): Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): Bought 114,774 shares of the social media company, representing about 0.0338% of the ETF. Twitter shares closed 0.08% higher at $62.99 on Tuesday and were up 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $80.75 and low of $22.36. Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO): Bought 73,342 shares of the cloud technology company, representing about 0.11% of the ETF. Twilio shares closed 1.9% higher at $321.20 on Tuesday and were up 0.09% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $457.30 and low of $79.25. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 35,468 shares of the cancer treatment development company, representing about 0.012% of the ETF. Fate shares closed 1.81% higher at $74.09 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 173,007 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.0598% of the ETF. Beam shares closed 1.57% higher at $75.76 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 16,016 shares of the exchange operator, representing about 0.0085% of the ETF. Intercontinental shares closed 1.81% lower at $111.23 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $119.02 and low of $77.17. LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 20 shares of the online lending marketplace company. Lending stock closed 0.6% higher at $206.11 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $135.7. Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT): Sold 12,652 shares of the digital music streaming company, representing about 0.015% of the ETF. Spotify shares closed 2% higher at $257.69 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $387.4 and low of $116. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: REGEN): Sold 26,549 shares of the biotechnology company, representing about 0.594% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 2.25% lower at $470.67 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $441. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 160,665 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.18% of the ETF. PayPal shares closed 0.4% higher at $236.54 on Tuesday and were up 0.19% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.8. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 76,700 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0075% of the ETF. Pure shares closed 0.29% higher at $20.90 on Tuesday and were down 1.91% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 28,641 shares of the medium and heavy-duty truck maker, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 0.14% higher at $93.32 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $57.75. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ): Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 134,100 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.39% of the ETF. Unity shares closed 2.63% higher at $96.90 on Monday and were up 0.41% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG): Sold 17,751 shares of the C company, representing about 0.39% of the ETF. A shares closed 0.35% higher at $726.49 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $826.81 and low of $450. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD): Bought 26,965 shares of the digital advertising company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Trade Desk shares closed 2.17% higher at $625.88 on Tuesday and were down 0.42% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $972.80 and low of $153.50. Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API): Sold 185,350 shares of the software company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Agora shares closed 9.38% higher at $50.61 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $114.96 and low of $33.60. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Sold 1,800 shares of the social media company, representing about 0.0078% of the ETF. Facebook shares closed 0.97% lower at $288 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $304.67 and low of $150.83. © 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.