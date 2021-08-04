Analysis: Delta variant upends politicians' COVID calculus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration drew up a strategy to contain one coronavirus strain, then another showed up that’s much more contagious.

This week — a month late — Biden met his goal of 70% of U.S. adults having received at least one COVID-19 shot. Originally conceived as an affirmation of American resiliency to coincide with Independence Day, the belated milestone offered little to celebrate. Driven by the delta variant, new cases are averaging more than 70,000 a day, above the peak last summer when no vaccines were available. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is drawing criticism from experts in the medical and scientific community for its off-and-on masking recommendations.

But the delta variant makes no distinctions when it comes to politics. If Biden's pandemic response is found wanting, Republican governors opposed to pandemic mandates also face an accounting. They, too, were counting on a backdrop of declining cases. Instead unvaccinated patients are crowding their hospitals.

The Biden administration's process-driven approach succeeded in delivering more than enough vaccine to protect the country, sufficient to ship 110 million doses overseas. When the president first set his 70% vaccination target on May 4, the U.S. was dispensing around 965,000 first doses per day, a rate more than twice as fast as needed to reach the July 4 goal.

Then things started to happen.

While the White House was aware of public surveys showing swaths of the population unwilling or unmotivated to get a shot, officials didn't anticipate that nearly 90 million Americans would continue to spurn lifesaving vaccines that offer a pathway back to normalcy. The spread of misinformation about the vaccines enabled a festering fog of doubt that has clung close to the ground in many communities, particularly in Republican-led states.

Yet on May 13, when the CDC largely lifted its mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated adults indoors, topline indicators were still flashing green. The agency said unvaccinated people should keep wearing masks — and get their shots soon. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated by doffing their masks and strolling in the Rose Garden of the White House. Around the country, an everyday celebration spread to coffee shops, supermarkets, beer gardens and restaurants. People planned weddings and music festivals.

Drowned out in the applause were expert warnings that there was no way to tell who was and who wasn't vaccinated, and a country restless for an end to the pandemic was essentially being placed on the honor system.

"The single biggest mistake of the Biden presidency when it comes to COVID 19 was the CDC’s precipitous and chaotic change in masking guidance back in May,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner and commentator. “It had the direct result of giving people the impression the pandemic was over. It allowed unvaccinated people to have free rein and behave as if they were vaccinated, and therefore we have the surge of the delta variant.”

“I think they were naive,” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said of the CDC. “They saw it as a carrot, as a gift.”

Meanwhile, the delta variant had arrived, and in a matter of weeks would become the dominant strain in circulation.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recently confirmed just how much more contagious delta is. “If you get sick with the alpha variant, you could infect about two other unvaccinated people,” she said. “If you get sick with the delta variant, we estimate that you could infect about five other unvaccinated people — more than twice as many as the original strain.”

Last week, the CDC reversed course on masks, recommending that even vaccinated people again mask up indoors in areas where the virus is on the march, now most of the country.

The immediate reason was a report by disease detectives of a recent outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The delta variant was to blame and a majority of those infected had been vaccinated. Although very few vaccinated people got sick enough to be hospitalized, the initial findings showed vaccinated people with breakthrough infections were carrying about as much virus as unvaccinated people.

The report fed vaccine doubts in some quarters. Wen, the former health commissioner, said the CDC should have put the Provincetown report in a fuller context that showed vaccines do keep protecting. CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Back on July 4 Biden proclaimed that the nation was declaring its independence from the virus. In recent weeks, he seemed to have moved on from the pandemic. The president was focused on securing a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and on selling the separate Democrats-only legislation to carry out his ambitious domestic agenda. The number of White House COVID-19 briefings dwindled.

“We celebrated prematurely,” said Ali Mokdad, an infectious disease expert with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. Biden's 70% goal was a solid step, said Mokdad, but about half the population is not yet fully vaccinated.

Now vaccinations are again edging upward, but the data don't show a dramatic increase.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Republicans dismissive of mask requirements, are staring at surges in their states. Together, Florida and Texas accounted for about one-third of new cases nationally in the past week. DeSantis doubled down on defiance Tuesday, blaming “media hysteria” and people spending more time indoors in the sweltering summer.

“Even among a lot of positive tests, you are seeing much less mortality that you did year-over-year,” he said at a Miami-area news conference. “Would I rather have 5,000 cases among 20-year-olds or 500 cases among seniors? I would rather have the younger.”

Offit, the Philadelphia vaccines expert, says “it’s hard to watch” DeSantis say he won’t abide mask mandates. “Why not?” asked Offit. “That is why his state leads the league in cases.”

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar covers health care policy for the Washington bureau of The Associated Press. Zeke Miller covers the White House with a focus on the Biden administration's coronavirus response.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way' -Biden

    BIDEN: "I say to these governors, please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way."President Joe Biden singled out the Republican governors from Florida and Texas on Tuesday to urge them to follow rather than oppose public health guidelines as the United States races to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly in southern states with relatively low vaccination rates.BIDEN: "Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country... If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it."Florida and Louisiana have emerged as the latest hot spots in the United States, with both reporting record numbers of hospitalized COVID patients, straining hospitals.In Louisiana, intensive care unit nurse Felicia Croft, who has been on the frontline since the pandemic began, said the current wave of COVID-19 has been toughest for her.CROFT: "The Delta wave that we are seeing now, people are younger and sicker and we are intubating and losing people that are my age and younger."The outbreak in Louisiana has prompted Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards to order residents to wear masks again indoors.But in Florida, which has reported roughly a fifth of all new U.S. cases, Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed many COVID-19 restrictions and, last week, issued an executive order blocking mask mandates in the state's schools.The U.S. is now averaging about 72,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the U.S.Earlier on Tuesday, Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he expects that number to rise.FAUCI: "We are going to be between one hundred and two hundred thousand cases before this thing starts to turn around."

  • WH: 70% of Americans have at least one COVID shot

    The U.S. finally reaches President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults - a month late and amid a fierce surge of infections by the delta variant. (Aug. 2)

  • U.S. finally reaches 70% vaccination milestone among adults

    The Biden administration had set a July 4 goal for reaching 70% of adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

  • Biden Tells Andrew Cuomo to Quit Already as Scandal Spirals

    JIM WATSONPresident Joe Biden has called on longtime friend and ally Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York to resign, hours after the release of an independent investigation that found the governor had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.“I think he should resign,” Biden said on Tuesday afternoon, during a briefing updating the federal government’s vaccination program. Biden said that while “the state legislature may decide to impeach,” he would leave calls for Cuomo’s impeachment to leaders in Alban

  • Cicadas may be gone, but here come itch mites causing mysterious bites in the DC region

    Residents of the Washington, D.C. area have noticed unfamiliar bites, itching and welts, believed to be from itch mites that feed on cicada eggs.

  • "I'm screwed": Americans facing possible eviction after ban ends

    Millions of Americans are behind on rent and facing possible eviction after the federal moratorium ended.

  • Death toll triples to more than 300 in recent China flooding

    More than 300 people died in recent flooding in central China, authorities said Monday, three times the previously announced toll. The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remain missing. The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing.

  • Mask opponents may have been exposed to COVID-19 at St. Louis County Council meeting

    “This was not St. Louis County’s finest moment.”

  • Upset in Overland Park mayor race: Councilman loses to newcomer and a longtime foe

    Here are the primary election results for Overland Park mayor and City Council.

  • Tokyo Updates: McLaughlin Wins Gold in 400m Hurdles; Women's Golf Starts

    As Day 12 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics begins, Team USA has the chance to extend its lead in the medal count.

  • Alicia Vikander Gets Why ‘Danish Girl’ Is Problematic, but Calls Redmayne ‘Wonderful in Role’

    Vikander hopes Hollywood gets to a place "where we have trans women and men playing cis characters."

  • Iowa's GOP-dominated school boards

    Democrats make up less than 25% of Iowa's school board members, according to research conducted by some of the party's leaders and obtained by Axios.Why it matters: It's a wake-up call for Democrats trying to turn Iowa blue again. The data signals that Republicans have a strong foothold in the state, even in areas the Democratic Party believed were progressive stalwarts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A group of "unapologetically grass

  • How much will you pay for bacon? CA readies for price spike

    At the beginning 0f 2022, California will begin enforcing a new animal welfare law that was widely approved by voters in 2018. The law requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens, and veal calves. National veal and egg producers will be able to comply but currently, only 4% of hog operations uphold those regulations. Unless the courts intervene or the state makes temporary changes, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producer

  • Katie Ledecky's historic dominance is reaching absurd levels

    They say anything can happen in sports, but that doesn't seem true of the women's 800-metre freestyle.

  • Delta variant surges across U.S. South; political leaders clamp down again

    (Reuters) -The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant, as one doctor warned of the "darkest days" yet. More than 10,000 patients were hospitalized in Florida as of Sunday, surpassing that state's record. Louisiana was expected to break its record within 24 hours, prompting Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, to order residents to wear masks again indoors.

  • NBA rumors: Patty Mills, potential Warriors target, to join Nets

    The Warriors were interested in signing Mills, who played two seasons of college basketball at Saint Mary's.

  • U.S. bread, donut makers urge Biden to roll back biofuel requirements

    A trade group representing some of America's biggest baked goods companies is urging the Biden administration to ratchet back its biofuel ambitions, arguing that using fuel made from crops could raise the cost of donuts, bread and other foods. The American Bakers Association, which represents companies like the grocer Kroger, donut maker Krispy Kreme and Tastykake parent company Flower Foods, told Reuters it met with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week to urge reduced blending mandates, particularly for biodiesel. The EPA administers the nation's biofuels laws.

  • Ireland's Catholic church, government clash over COVID-19 restrictions

    Five Roman Catholic bishops from Ireland's 22 dioceses are set to defy COVID-19 restrictions after instructing local parishes to hold communion and confirmation services this month, drawing a sharp rebuke from the government, which have pleaded with them to wait until they consider further easing curbs later this month. Ireland has been gradually unwinding its third and longest lockdown and will only consider easing measures beyond a recent reopening of indoor dining at the end of August over concerns about the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. Regular religious services resumed for the first time this year in May. However, baptisms will only return, under one of Europe's toughest lockdown regimes, from this week, with ministers wary about advising that communions and confirmations may proceed due to the large social gatherings that usually follow these Catholic ritual events, known as sacraments.

  • Albany County district attorney to conduct criminal investigation into Cuomo

    Prosecutors in New York's capital are conducting a criminal investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • Maricopa County Board of Supervisors condemns election audit and new subpoenas: 'There was no fraud'

    Following the issue of new subpoenas, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Sellers called Arizona's election audit an "adventure in never-never land."