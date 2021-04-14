Analysis-Should Derek Chauvin testify in his own defense in Floyd murder trial?

Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Tom Hals
4 min read
By Tom Hals

(Reuters) - As the George Floyd murder trial winds down, a crucial decision faces Derek Chauvin's defense lawyers: whether to put Chauvin on the witness stand, breaking with convention in a bid to humanize the former Minneapolis policeman.

Trial experts said calling Chauvin would be the defense team's final decision, assessing the need only after other experts had testified about the cause of Floyd's death and police actions during the fatal arrest.

"I don’t think he has a chance unless he testifies, and maybe not much then,” said Robert Bennett, a civil rights lawyer who has sued the Minneapolis Police Department.

It is rare for defendants to take the stand in a criminal case because they face intense cross examination by prosecutors and risk undermining their case and credibility.

Prosecutors this week finished presenting two weeks of testimony that Floyd's death resulted from a lack of oxygen caused by Chauvin, who is white, pinning the 46-year-old Black man with a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020.

Bystander video of the arrest was shared widely on social media, sparking protests in the United States and around the world over police brutality and racism.

The defense could finish presenting its evidence as early as Thursday. Putting Chauvin on the stand would allow jurors to see his face, which has been hidden a face mask due to COVID-19 protocols, and try to temper the image of a defendant who has come to personify police brutality. Chauvin's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, arguing that he was following the training he received during his 19 years on the force.

A use-of-force expert was among the first witnesses Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson called on Tuesday, and the expert said Chauvin's actions were justified.

Nelson has said in court filings that he could call more than a dozen medical experts, likely to focus on substances found in Floyd's body, such as the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Nelson has said Floyd’s death was caused by a heart malfunction resulting from a drug overdose and other underlying health problems.

"They will try to buttress the claim that not only was he unpredictable but he died of some drug-related problem," said Jeffrey Frederick, a trial consultant.

A medical expert testifying for the defense on Wednesday said he believed that Floyd's death was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratically.

Experts said the defense faced tough odds in convincing a jury to acquit Chauvin after prosecutors bolstered video evidence with testimony from senior police, eyewitnesses to Floyd's arrest and compelling medical experts.

"The prosecution has done a great job of piling up expert testimony of people ruling out fentanyl as the cause of death," said Roy Futterman, a director at the trial consulting firm DOAR.

CREATING REASONABLE DOUBT

The defense goal is create reasonable doubt in the minds of jurors, leading to an acquittal. Even one juror, however, refusing to vote in favor of a guilty verdict would lead to a deadlocked jury. The state could still try Chauvin again in that situation.

"What they are hoping for is one or two hold-outs," said Futterman, who noted that jurors have a history of siding with an accused police officer.

Calling Chauvin to testify would dramatically change the trial's dynamic, subjecting the former officer to an exhaustive cross examination and overshadowing expert testimony, trial experts said.

"The jury needs to get to know the guy," said Paul Applebaum, a civil rights attorney who has sued the Minneapolis Police Department. Nelson appeared to be laying the ground for Chauvin to testify with some of his questioning, he said.

Jurors will want to know what Chauvin was thinking during the arrest.

"In order to establish a relationship with the jury you have to let him speak in full paragraphs," said Joseph Friedberg, a Minnesota defense attorney. But he warned: "If Chauvin says anything that the jury interprets as false, they will convict him."

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Noeleen Walder and Cynthia Osterman)

  • Derek Chauvin's defense team launches its case

    In the first day of defense in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, his attorneys argued Tuesday that the former Minneapolis police officer was justified in his use of force against George Floyd.They also called witnesses to the stand who told the jury about Floyd's past drug abuse.Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges in the case of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man whose death last summer sparked protests against racism and police brutality around the world.Chauvin's lead attorney Eric Nelson called on Barry Brodd, a use-of-force expert, to testify on Tuesday.BRODD: "I felt that Officer Chauvin's interactions with Mr. Floyd were following his training, following current practices in policing, and were objectively reasonable."His testimony contradicted several prosecution witnesses, including the city police chief, who said earlier in the trial Chauvin had no justification for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.Seeking to challenge the claim that Chauvin's use of force was justified, Prosecutor Steve Schleicher got Brodd to agree that Chauvin continued restraining Floyd even after he had stopped resisting.SCHLEICHER: "From this point and to the point at which the EMTs arrive, tap on the defendant's shoulder and take Mr. Floyd, place him onto the gurney, from this point to that point, Mr. Floyd wasn't resisting, was he?"BRODD: "No."Chauvin's defense team also sought to highlight Floyd's apparent drug abuse history to argue that he died of an overdose, rather than lack of oxygen caused by Chauvin's actions, as the prosecution contends.One of their witnesses was retired paramedic, Michelle Moseng, who treated Floyd after he was arrested in 2019. Moseng said that Floyd told her he consumed opioids and that he was addicted.Tensions surrounding the trial are running high this week after another Black man, Daunte Wright, was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop, just 10 miles away from where Floyd was killed, in a suburb of Minneapolis.

  • Chauvin’s defence faces uphill battle after prosecution undercuts case

    Police and medical experts have eroded key defence arguments over George Floyd’s death Defence attorney Eric Nelson questions a witness during Derek Chauvin’s trial last week. Photograph: AP Derek Chauvin’s trial opened last month with his lawyer telling the jury there was much more to George Floyd’s death than the now notorious video that prompted global protests for racial justice and landed the former police officer with a murder charge. Eric Nelson laid out the pillars of his defence of Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, in his opening statement. He said there was an untold story of drug intoxication, a failing heart, a hostile mob, and a police officer doing the best he was trained to do. Nelson also had a card up his sleeve: an official autopsy that made no mention of Floyd having the breath squeezed out of him, as the prosecution claimed, but which did talk about a heart condition and illegal drug use. The defence lawyer promised the jurors that by the time they heard all the evidence, “common sense” would require them to acquit the former policeman who has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May. But as Nelson begins to present his case on Tuesday, he will be confronted with persuading a jury that has listened to a parade of prosecution witnesses who already appear to have done considerable damage to his case. Nelson is presenting two key arguments. He says that whatever actions Chauvin took were reasonable and followed his training as a police officer, and that in any case those actions are not what killed Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career. The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing,” he told the jury. But that will be a harder line for Nelson to push after no less than eight of Chauvin’s former colleagues in the Minneapolis police department, including the head of the murder squad, told the jury that digging a knee into a suspect’s neck as a means of detaining them was never authorised. Remarkably, those testifying against Chauvin also included the city’s police chief, Medaria Arradondo, who fired him the day after Floyd’s death and called it “murder”. “It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values,” he said of Chauvin’s conduct. Defence lawyers frequently tell juries trying police officers not to second-guess those who have to make split-second life-and-death decisions. But that is going to be a difficult argument to present in the face of video that shows Chauvin pressing his knee down on a passive Floyd with plenty of time to decide on his actions. Likewise, a jury might decide that Nelson’s claim that Chauvin and the three officers with him faced a hostile mob, which distracted them from focussing on Floyd’s growing struggle for life, is not what they see on a video showing bystanders mostly pleading with Chauvin to lift his knee. But perhaps the biggest obstacle the defence now faces is the wealth of testimony from medical experts about how Floyd died. Protesters prepare to release balloons in front of the Hennepin county government center, site of the trial, in a protest calling for justice for George Floyd. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Nelson went into the trial armed with an official autopsy that is ambiguous enough on the cause of Floyd’s death to provide fertile ground for sowing reasonable doubt.The Hennepin county medical examiner, Dr Andrew Baker, concluded that the detained man died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression”. Baker listed heart disease and illicit drug use as “other significant conditions”. Nelson boiled that down to Floyd dying from a coronary condition combined with the use of powerful illegal drugs found in his system, the opioid fentanyl and methamphetamine. Crucially for the defence, the medical examiner said nothing about lack of oxygen or asphyxia. This was clearly a problem for the prosecution. In different circumstances, it might have been expected to lead the medical evidence with the findings of the official autopsy and then put experts on the stand to back them up. Confronted with Baker’s conclusions, the prosecution did the reverse. It had a succession of medical experts state unequivocally that Floyd died because he couldn’t breathe under the grip of the police officers. One medical witness in particular, an Irish-born pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, held the jury’s attention for hours as he gave clear explanations of complex medical issues. He said that Floyd died because he was caught in a “vice” between Chauvin and the street that all but stopped him breathing “It was almost to the effect that if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung,” he said. Everything else – brain damage and then heart failure – had followed from that.Tobin’s conclusions were backed by another witness, Dr Lindsey Thomas, a medical examiner who trained Baker. She said the autopsy could not be considered in isolation from the video evidence of the police pressing Floyd into the street. By the time Baker took the stand, all the prosecution had to do was to get him to agree that the autopsy offered a conclusion on the moment of Floyd’s death – that his heart gave way – but not what caused that to happen. Baker obliged by telling the jury that whatever the condition of Floyd’s heart or the impact of the drugs in his system, he would not have died on that May evening if the police officers had not set in train the collapse of his system. While the autopsy is still a potential chink in the prosecution’s armour, Baker’s findings look less like a winning card in raising reasonable doubt than at the beginning of the trial. Now a Minneapolis jury, and millions of Americans, wait to see whom Nelson will produce as witnesses to say differently.

