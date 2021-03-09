Analysis: Dollar snapback may jolt post-pandemic recovery

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration
Saikat Chatterjee
·4 min read

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON (Reuters) - A pause in the U.S. dollar's steep downtrend shows signs of morphing into a more robust rebound, posing a threat to post-pandemic economic recovery and investment flows into emerging markets.

The dollar had been weakening, falling 4.4% in the final quarter of 2020, a trend that usually heralds an economic recovery. But the U.S. currency's rally has extended into a third month after the Fed's apparent reluctance to push back against higher Treasury borrowing costs or rate hike expectations. The dollar's gains total 3% in just the past two weeks against a basket of currencies.

Emerging markets will bear the brunt of the dollar strength as it leads to sizeable outflows from these countries as seen last year.

On Tuesday, the U.S. currency slipped, bringing some relief to markets. But its rise, as well as this year's 64 basis-point advance in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, might well accelerate after passage of the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion package, should data continue to show a U.S. economy roaring ahead.

Goldman Sachs predicts the U.S. economy will expand 7.7% this year and also expects a rosier outlook for jobs.

Usually, a healthy U.S. economy benefits the rest of the world. But the explosive rebound in U.S. growth is allowing the dollar a "three to six month advantage" over other currencies, says Aaron Hurd, a portfolio manager who helps manages $145.3 billion in assets at State Street Global Markets.

"This is about the differential pace of economic recovery, and the macro risk sentiment due to the potential for occasional risk-off moves," Hurd said.

So dollar bears may have to run for cover.

Positioning data shows hedge funds paring net short-dollar positions to $29 billion last week. But that is still well above historical averages of $9 billion and not far from decade-high levels around $36 billion hit at the end of January.

'PROPER TANTRUM'

Dollar strength tightens financial conditions globally, slowing the flow of capital around the world.

It particularly challenges emerging market countries reliant on external funding. Analysis last year by the Bank for International Settlements found that every 1% rise in the dollar shaved 0.3% from the growth outlook of the emerging market countries studied.

"Financial conditions are tightening faster, U.S. rates are rising faster than elsewhere," said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro at Fidelity International.

"A dollar rally along with yields rising, that will be a proper tantrum."

A rising dollar and higher U.S. bond yields pose problems for countries and companies that have big debts. When the dollar surged last year, it led to bond outflows from many markets.

Now, as currencies such as the Turkish lira and Brazilian real sell off, investment banks are advising clients to cut emerging market exposure, noting that earlier resilience to higher U.S. yields was now cracking.

Graphic: US real yields and the dollar - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yxmvjxzbmvr/US%20real%20yields%20and%20the%20dollar.JPG

REAL YIELDS

The dollar was hammered last year after the Fed cut rates to zero but higher U.S. bond yields have helped it recoup a third of those losses. Between mid-February and now, ten-year Treasury yields have risen 36 basis points, making them attractive to investors, which also boosts the dollar.

Over that period, ten-year German yields rose only 14 basis points, explaining the dollar's strength versus the euro. And on an inflation-adjusted basis, U.S. yields rose 37 bps versus 9 bps in Germany.

Similarly, real yield differentials between U.S. and Japanese ten-year bonds have widened by 30 bps since mid-February, pushing the dollar 4% higher versus the yen.

BNY Mellon analysts said the dollar's rise had been "greenlit" by the Fed's refusal to counter the real yields rise.

"As long as this increase in real yields persists, the dollar should continue to experience upward pressure. It will require breakevens moving higher to put the brakes on the dollar's rise," BNY said.

Breakevens refer to market-implied inflation expectations; a rise in those can be viewed as currency-negative.

NOWHERE TO HIDE

The dollar moves may not last. The U.S. currency does not have its previous interest rate advantage over rivals, the Fed may eventually move against rising yields, while economies elsewhere will catch up as lockdowns end.

But in the meantime market volatility stemming from uncertainty over Fed policy will be dollar positive. Philippe Jauer, global head of FX at asset manager Amundi, notes a profound market shift; last year showed that the dollar is really the only currency offering shelter from turmoil.

"There is no place to hide for investors in currency markets as either you are buying dollars or selling dollars depending on your view on risk," said Jauer, who started the year bullish on yen but has since reduced that position.

Graphic: US dollar and CFTC positions - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qmyvmwdbzvr/US%20dollar%20and%20CFTC%20positions.JPG

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Sujata Rao and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Gap (GPS) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    Gap (GPS) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Dollar at three-and-a-month high on firmer yields, U.S. growth

    The U.S. dollar hit a 3-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday on expectations of strong U.S. economic growth and rising inflation, which also sent Treasury yields higher, boosting the greenback's safe-haven appeal. After falling 4% in the last quarter of 2020, the dollar has strengthened nearly 2.5% year-to-date as investors expect the broad rise in U.S. bond yields to weigh on frothy equity valuations and drive demand for the U.S. currency. "If we continue to see yields rise, that's going to be very dollar positive and there's nothing really getting in the way," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

  • Binance Leads $2M Funding Round for Crypto Exchange Aggregator OpenOcean

    Multicoin Capital, LD Capital, CMS, Kenetic and Altonomy also participated in the round.

  • The outlook of U.S. firms in China changed dramatically after Biden’s election

    Election Day 2020 was a turning point in how American businesses in China viewed future U.S.-China relations.

  • Third Bitcoin ETF Expected to Launch in Canada This Week

    If approved, North America's third bitcoin ETF is planned for listing on Tuesday.

  • Nasdaq 100 Has Not Diverged This Much From the Dow Since 1993

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the best manifestations of the rotation from formerly high-flying growth stocks to value shares can be seen in the divergence of the Nasdaq 100 from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.As the 125-year-old benchmark climbed to another intraday record, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a level traditionally seen as a correction. It’s the first time since 1993 that the Dow rose and closed within 1% of a record, while the tech-heavy gauge was down more than 10% from its high.“Investors are feeling better about the recovery and looking to own improving fundamentals within large caps outside of tech and growth where valuations are more reasonable,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The focus on better fundamentals at a reasonable price may be driving the Dow to new highs.”All but five of the 30-member Dow index traded higher Monday at the 4 p.m. close in New York, with shares of Walt Disney Co. leading with a 6.3% gain. Visa Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Home Depot Inc. each advanced more than 2%. Meanwhile, drops in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the 36-year-old Nasdaq 100.Shares of other companies that had done well in 2020’s stay-at-home environment, including Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc., also dented the tech-centric Nasdaq 100, as did those whose businesses helped consumers work from home during the pandemic, including Zoom Video Communications Inc., which fell almost 8%, and DocuSign Inc., down about 6%.The split-market activity on display is another manifestation of the rotation underway as investors switch into shares of companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle. That’s been painful for high-growth, high-valuation tech shares that become less appealing amid bond-market turbulence that’s sent yields on 10-year Treasuries to 1.61%.Earlier: SPAC Froth Turns on Itself With Stocks Plunging 20% in Two WeeksThe rotation is even harsher in once-hot areas like the market for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, another 2020 craze whose allure has fizzled in recent days. A gauge tracking such firms -- IPOX SPAC Index -- declined 2.6% Monday, its fourth down day out of the last five sessions. A popular SPAC by Chamath Palihapitiya -- the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, or IPOE -- fell as much as 11% at one point before closing Monday down 9%.“It feels like an attitude adjustment for tech and growth stocks,” said Bailey. “Investors have decided that these Covid winners just got too expensive and now it’s time for a valuation haircut.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. House readies final vote on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package

    The U.S. House of Representatives could approve the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as early as Tuesday, with a vote allowing the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week. Approval of the package, which is one of the biggest U.S. anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, would give Biden and the Democrats who control Congress a major legislative victory less than two months into his presidency. The Senate, where Democrats have effective control, passed its version of the bill on Saturday after a marathon overnight session.

  • 'One of my goals is to make paid leave permanent': Sen. Gillibrand

    Two provisions could be a sign of long-term changes to the American social safety net if they eventually become permanent.

  • Thomas Markle took a dig at Prince Harry and said 'I've never played naked pool' or 'dressed like Hitler'

    Thomas Markle also told Good Morning Britain that Prince Harry did not support Meghan Markle enough when she was struggling with her mental health.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

    Sweeping U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.”

  • Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

    Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press. After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

  • Late night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

    "Last night, Oprah sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a two-hour prime-time special," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "We learned quite a bit," mostly that "the royal family is just as messed up as everyone else's." He recreated "the last phone call between Harry and Prince Charles" before Charles (temporarily) stopped taking his son's calls. Along with the brutal revelations, the interview was "a big event" because Harry and pregnant Meghan "revealed the baby's gender in California without burning down an entire forest," Fallon joked. And "the ratings were so big, ABC just offered the couple their own weekly show called Royal-ish." Conan O'Brien imagined the queen and Prince Charles responding to the damning allegations — kind of — on their fictional podcast. But the damage to the royal family was too big for even Bob the Builder to repair, in The Late Show's estimation. Meghan and Harry told Oprah "their real in-law problems centered around their son, Archie, especially when the palace wanted to deny him a royal title and the accompanying security detail" at the same time someone in the royal family was expressing concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said. "I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that there is a possibility — just a possibility, mind you — that this medieval selective breeding program might be racist," he deadpanned. Neither Meghan nor Harry would reveal who brought up Archie's skin tone, so Colbert played whodunit: "It's not the queen or Prince Philip, so that narrows it down to ... everyone else at the palace. It could be Charles, could be Camilla, could be the corgis — they're a bunch of bitches." "Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby's skin," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry — no offense." Prince Harry "said racism was a big part of their decision to leave — which, you know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism," he added. "It's like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese." "Harry made a number of startling accusations," Kimmel said. "The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, vigorously denied all of them, just out of reflex." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

  • Myanmar coup: The shadowy business empire funding the Tatmadaw

    Advocacy groups are calling for sanctions against the military's secretive business interests.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ ruins chances of early release with TV interview

    Appearance on ‘60 Minutes’ shows Mr Chansley does not understand severity of actions says judge

  • 'The Walking Dead' writer says fans were likely never going to see Daryl and Leah kiss even if we weren't in a pandemic

    Episode writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews said fans likely wouldn't have seen Daryl be intimate on Sunday's "TWD" even if we weren't in a pandemic.

  • Prince Harry has lit a slow burn stick of dynamite that will cause the greatest devastation of all

    To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Only Oprah Could Have Nailed That Bombshell Harry and Meghan Interview

    GettyAny interview conducted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was going to be juicy, especially at this stage of their royal exodus and in the midst of such a treacherous tabloid maelstrom.But only Oprah Winfrey could have produced what we saw on CBS Sunday night: A generation-defining interview. A global event. Blockbuster television. But, more importantly, actual substance; finally, into the gale of the constantly churning royal rumor mill, the unveiling of actual people and, through them, perseverance and grit. In that regard, consider Winfrey’s interview to be a long-awaited wrecking ball through the palace walls.Yes, paramount to all of this is the fact that it was a “spilling tea” party of epic proportion, delivered to an audience rabid to sip it all up. To wit, early ratings numbers released Monday morning tally a massive 17.1 million viewers on CBS, a broadcast-TV audience size that is frankly never seen anymore. It even managed to beat Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015, which averaged 16.9 million viewers at a time when such numbers weren’t as rare.Call it the power of Oprah. Could you imagine any other broadcaster pulling off this kind of interview?There’s a version where Sunday night’s appearance took place in some puppet-filled bit of sketch comedy or in the backseat of a car tricked out for karaoke, with one of the late-night hosts helping out with image rehab through their usual superficial mania. Or they'd dance out to a chair opposite a daytime TV host and gab innocuously about the need for kindness for 10 minutes, failing to bring the necessary focus to the fortified corruption of the “institution,” as Meghan and Harry kept referring to the royal establishment Sunday night.It’s hard to even imagine one of network TV’s other respected journalists being capable of surfacing the kind of authenticity that people as famous as Meghan and Harry are conditioned, even trained, to shield.The combination of Winfrey’s fame and her immediate intimacy is an unrivaled tool in cases like this. She takes advantage of her status as, essentially, one of the most famous people in the world to ask the questions no other person would be comfortable enough to ask, or at least justified in asking. But because she’s Oprah, with her track record behind her and the certainty that she has your best interest in mind, you have no qualms about answering, no matter how vulnerable the response may make you.Anyone else asking Harry, point blank, if he “blindsided the Queen” would come off as a jackass, for example. Yet Winfrey made it seem like the most natural question in the world—because, for her, it does feel natural that she should get to ask it.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth ChargeThis is her element, the one she has executed flawlessly for decades. In this realm, she is the queen. Just as it had been for so many years when she hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, it is a thrill to watch her rule.As Meghan and Harry detonated bombshell after bombshell revelation throughout their sit-down Sunday, social media and friend-and-family group text chains lit up in kind.On the reports that Meghan had made Kate cry over flower girl dresses, Meghan attests, “Actually, the reverse happened,” a mic-drop the thud of which is still echoing around the world.After Harry detailed what his relationship with his father had been like “before he stopped taking my calls,” 17.1 million pairs of thumbs got to diligent work transcribing the quote in all-caps shock onto their timelines and text windows: “BEFORE HE STOPPED TAKING MY CALLS?!?!?!” The future king, as callous and savage as the proverbial ex who once ghosted you.But to focus on the salacious details does a disservice to the depth Winfrey worked so masterfully to uncover. She led a dance, of sorts, with the couple that ensured they gave an interview that mattered, that transcended a war of words played out in tabloids as the palace lobs back their own retaliating accusations.Harry and Meghan’s story is one that had been romanticized beyond the point of reality. And it has since become so shaded by the hideousness of a press weaponized by its rotting connection to the “institution” that any statement from the ex-royals runs the risk of being reduced to clickbait, misconstrued, or bastardized. You could see Winfrey striving to avoid that inevitability, employing what she is singularly the master at using as a TV interviewer: Her empathy.She can get emotional without losing her authority. In fact, the emotion is what gives her the authority.Her interview subjects feel safe sharing their emotions and their truths because of the sense that she is feeling those things alongside you—that she feels for you—and that the catharsis of all that feeling is the priority above whatever ratings or headlines the revelations may help achieve.When Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with Archie, Winfrey got visibly upset. She took a beat to apologize to Meghan that she had experienced that; again, she felt for her. And it allowed her to go deeper into that conversation, leading to the discussion about what it takes to admit you need help and the shocking revelation that the “institution” would not allow her to receive it.Meghan Markle Spoke Powerfully About Racism. Black Women Heard, and Know, Her Pain.Winfrey extended Markle the kindness of emotion—humanity—and it led to what might be the most consequential revelation since Diana’s famous interview decades ago about the royal family and their antiquated, harmful priorities.Then there’s the Oprah “WHAT!?” of it all.It was spontaneous, the now .GIF’d and meme’d reaction shot of Winfrey recoiling in disbelief when Markle says that at least one member of the royal family had concerns over how dark the couple’s children’s skin would be. The dramatic reflex merely echoed what we were thinking at home, but, as television, it was monumental. One of the most famous Black women in the world reacting with empathy to another of the most famous Black women in the world, a lightning bolt moment that charged the frank conversation about racism that ensued.Fam, do you know what type of tea you have to spill to get this type of reaction from Oprah after all of the interviews she’s done through the decades? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/P70GiI5jPh— April (@ReignOfApril) March 8, 2021 Winfrey didn’t speed through this part of the conversation, returning to it several times, including when Harry came to join them. A good interviewer doesn’t just clock money quotes and headlines as they navigate a conversation, but opportunities to unlock something new about a person by continuing to prod and poke deeper. More, when you disclose something deeply upsetting, you want the person you’re talking to react appropriately—to do the Oprah “WHAT?!”There was a version of Sunday night’s interview that some skeptics feared, where three famous friends put a megaphone to the couple’s talking points in response to attacks against them. But “she didn’t supply warm bathos or easy platitudes,” as my colleague Tim Teeman wrote in his review of the special. “She interviewed with care and rigor. Every time Meghan or Harry waffled or said something imprecise, she asked them to be precise—especially when it came to identifying the racist or racists within the palace who demeaned Meghan, and who queried how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born.”It’s that line of questioning that eventually garnered what appeared to be the most candor from Harry and Meghan about their experience, their frustrations with how the family has treated them, and their horror at the system that they had no recourse but to flee from. This could have stopped as a soundbite. It’s now a TV moment that has the potential to spark a cultural shift.Even in their refusal to name specifically the family member who raised the skin color question, they said so much more. (“I think that would be very damaging to them...” I screamed.)High-profile interviews like these are a juggling act of agendas. There’s no questioning that Harry and Meghan had theirs, and they accomplished it as often as they likely irritated their harshest critics, who still find fodder for their attacks on the couple's “privilege” and “ingratitude” in comments made during the interview. And Oprah and CBS had theirs, no doubt. But this was the rare case, I think, where even the teasers for the interview didn’t do justice to the depth and scale of the revelations that ensued.I loved how sharp a reminder the special was that, when she’s serving these interviews, Winfrey rarely misses. It would take too long to chronicle her history of flawlessness in the genre, from Tom Cruise and Whitney Houston, to the Jackson family and, later, Jackson’s accusers.She's a maestro, conducting her own symphony of “hmms,” head tilts, and the slightest of nods until she lulls her subject into delivering unfiltered versions of themselves, whether they go there willingly or with defiance. And the consummate TV pro, she knows when to produce her own climaxes and crescendos. Case in point, the towering delivery of this question: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”It’s wild to think that Winfrey used to conduct major interviews on the scale of this one several times a year. They came in between countless others that would measure in smaller numbers on the Richter scale but were just as fascinating to watch.There’s such a difference between the tell-all interview, the kind that this one was, and the damage-control efforts that the genre has morphed into in recent years. What I wouldn’t give for the tell-all to become normalized again—and maybe they will be. The power of Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.