Analysis: How Dominic Cummings started to resemble a crazed cult leader

Smirking at his own brilliance throughout his BBC interview, Dominic Cummings clearly thought he was taking a giant step towards ousting the “duffers” he so despises, including the Prime Minister himself.

But if he thought Dominic Cummings: The Interview meant the chance to settle scores with his many enemies, the very opposite proved to be the case as viewers got the chance to stare into his soul.

The more he spoke, the more he resembled a crazed cult leader as he revealed his grandiose plans to overthrow the system.

He and his cabal of former Vote Leave acolytes had plotted to overthrow Boris Johnson “within days” of the thumping general election win, he said, because “we” knew better. It was “ludicrous” that Mr Johnson was in power, he said, and he was “obviously” trying to bring about his downfall, and “the sooner the better, for sure”.

Unable to read the warning signs in Laura Kuenssberg’s increasingly aghast facial expressions, Mr Cummings warmed to his theme, talking about setting up “a new kind of party, a party to end the existing parties, to kill them off and create something different”.

Not since Prince Andrew agreed to be interviewed over his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has self-importance so obliterated self-awareness.

He repeatedly painted the Prime Minister as a fool, yet it was Mr Cummings himself who was utterly diminished by the interview. Clothed in the same crumpled white shirt he wore in his Downing Street heyday, he looked like a man clinging to a former version of himself that no longer exists.

Ms Kuenssberg expertly gave Mr Cummings enough rope with which to hang himself, seeing that the devil-may-care image he cultivated while in No 10 was a front, and here was a man who cared very much: about what the public thinks of him, about getting his revenge, and most of all, about becoming an irrelevance.

Mr Cummings has already had his say many times over, and will have another chance to hold court when he is called before the public inquiry into the pandemic that Mr Johnson has promised.

Why, then, did he agree to such a risky interview?

The answer seemed to reveal itself when Mr Cummings seized on Ms Kuenssberg’s questions about the Prime Minister’s future to tear into his nemesis, Carrie Johnson.

Perhaps fearing that the subject of her alleged meddling will not come up at the public inquiry, Mr Cummings spat poison against the woman he blames for his own downfall.

The Prime Minister’s “girlfriend”, as he called her (rather than fiancee, as she was at the time) wanted “rid of all of us” by mid-January last year, he said.

Weeks after the general election victory of 2019, he said, Mrs Johnson decided that “the Prime Minister doesn’t have a plan and he doesn’t know how Whitehall works” and had decided “why shouldn’t it be me [Carrie] that’s pulling the strings?

“We were in a situation where the Prime Minister’s girlfriend is trying to get rid of us and appoint complete clowns to certain key jobs.”

Polling has shown that just 14 per cent of the public think Mr Cummings can be trusted to tell the truth but what cannot be disputed is the level of animosity between himself and Mrs Johnson.

And by choosing to stick with his wife rather than Mr Cummings, the Prime Minister also became the enemy, portrayed in cartoonish terms as a man whose “only agenda is buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes and build the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland, that’s it”.

Mr Cummings portrayed himself as the one with a plan, who was in the process of saving the country when he was so cruelly ousted.

He seemed unaware that his name will forever be associated with two words: Barnard Castle, and it is a problem entirely of his own making that much of the public no longer cares what he says, following his “eyesight test” excuse for taking his family to the County Durham beauty spot on his wife’s birthday during lockdown.

He admitted to having created “a huge, huge mess” by concealing the truth about his reasons for taking his family to Durham in the first place, telling Ms Kuenssberg he was worried about security at their London home, rather than his original claim that it was for health reasons.

He cannot, then, complain if viewers were left wondering what other facts he might have polished, tweaked, or replaced to suit his own ends.

Mr Cummings has claimed in blog posts that he was the man who made Boris Johnson and hence is also the man who can break him, but after this interview, the only thing that is broken (irretrievably) is whatever reputation Mr Cummings might still have been clinging to.