Analysis: Go easy on him? Sorry, Joe Biden. Not at this debate, or anytime soon.

"Go easy on me, kid."

That is not how things worked out.

Those were the first words that former vice president Joe Biden uttered on stage at the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit Wednesday, a greeting for California Sen. Kamala Harris. She had been his most devastating challenger in the first debate last month, where his performance was widely panned.

Instead, for the next 2½ hours Biden found himself attacked not only by Harris (who took hits herself for changing policy on health care and her record as California attorney general) but also by just about everybody else on the crowded debate stage. He was forced to defend his record on health care, criminal justice, immigration, working mothers, the war in Iraq and even his service in the Obama White House — a badge he has brandished as his biggest asset.

Democratic Presidential candidates line up waving to the crowd before the start of the debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (L to R) Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Gov. Jay Inslee, and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. More

The common and critical thread was the portrayal of the Democratic frontrunner as a candidate from another era, beloved but outdated, and with a decidedly mixed record that gave him both experience and baggage.

Fortified by opposition research, Biden arrived at the ornate Fox Theater better prepared for battle than he had been at the first debate, in Miami. When New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker blamed the 1994 crime bill he helped pass for contributing to mass incarceration, Biden replied that Booker as mayor of Newark had failed to clean up a corrupt police department. When New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said he faulted mothers who worked outside the home in a 1981 op-ed, he talked emotionally about his own record as a single father after his first wife died in a tragic car crash.

Then he scoffed at Gillibrand as a political opportunist, noting she had praised him in the past: "I don't know what's happened, except that you're now running for president."

That said, Biden was the victim of a thousand cuts, reminded of a hard truth. He argues that he is the candidate best able to defeat President Trump in 2020, a Democrat who can appeal to working-class voters in Pennsylvania and Michigan. The problem is that nomination is not yet his to claim. First he has to defeat a crowded field of challengers, some of them a generation or two younger than he is and all of them willing to take him on.

At Tuesday night's debate, Night One of Round Two, hosted by CNN, the first set of 10 candidates had waged a fierce discussion about whether Democrats should embrace a transformative liberal agenda that includes Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal.

Analysis: Spineless moderates? Or fairy-tale progressives? The Democratic debate exposed an ideological rift

On stage then were the field's two most passionate progressives, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; they faced a half-dozen more moderate contenders who warned the party risked losing swing voters and with them the election.

But Night Two was in large part a referendum not on policy but on Biden.

He spoke by far more than anyone else, in large part because he so frequently was given time to respond to attacks by others. He spoke for more than 21 minutes in all, more than double the amount of time used by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and businessman Andrew Yang, who spoke the least.